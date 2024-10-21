Open in App
    Election 2024: Steve Whaley competes for Greenville County School Board District 21 seat

    By Savannah Moss, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrR2s_0wFL9VoY00

    Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins this Monday, Oct. 21. The Greenville News asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

    Here's what Steve Whaley, 63, had to say about the Greenville County School Board District 21 race. Incumbent Angie Mosley did not respond to the News.

    What is your professional background?

    Whaley: I am a student transportation professional with an undergraduate degree as well as master’s degree in education. I frequently speak at national and state conferences on student transportation technology. After graduating from high school in Alaska, I earned my undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech through an athletic scholarship and my master’s degree from Clemson University through a graduate teaching assistantship.

    Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

    Whaley: We moved our family to Greenville when our youngest son was accepted in the special education school that best met his needs. We have prioritized our children’s education to prepare them to become successful contributors to their own families, and society. We home-schooled and used private and public schools in Greenville. Education is a part of my family. My wife has been a Spanish teacher and recently retired from working in GCS as an aide for special needs students. My daughter-in-law taught K5 for nine years in Greenville. I have also volunteered as a coach, and have five grandchildren.

    Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

    Whaley: We have lived in the Brookfield neighborhood off Pelham Road for 19 years.

    Why are you running for school board? What will be your top priorities if elected?

    Whaley: Advancing the fundamentals of academics such as reading, writing, math, and science should be the highest priority of our schools as they partner with parents to educate their children to reach their highest potential. The board must steward funds received from taxes to advance core academics and provide our children with a quality education. My top priorities will be to stop increasing taxes and prioritize our existing resources into academic classrooms. I will work to get back to basics, keeping distractions such gender ideology, CRT, SEL, and DEI, out of our classrooms.

    What, if anything, do you think needs to be done to address growth in your district?

    Whaley: Since statistics for student population trends for School Board District 21 were not made available to me before the deadline to submit an appropriate answer for this questionnaire, I will need to defer my response until later.

    Students' safety at school is always top of mind for families. What do you think the school board could do to make your district's schools safer?

    Whaley: Safety from an active shooter threat can be improved by increased and rehearsed law enforcement/school coordinated training exercises to respond to an active shooter on school property. It is good that we have one armed SRO in each middle and high school, but we need more coverage that can immediately stop this type of attack. I would allow expertly trained and skill-certified staff to carry their concealed firearms. Those who participate would not be publicly disclosed, but it would be made very public knowledge they are in our schools and prepared to immediately stop an active shooter.

    Decisions about books that should be allowed in classrooms or school libraries is a common issue in school board meetings. How do you plan to approach requests for reconsiderations?

    Whaley: I plan to continue listening to the voters of my district, not groups with an agenda of indoctrinating our students with ideologies inconsistent with the family values members of my district want for their children.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Election 2024: Steve Whaley competes for Greenville County School Board District 21 seat

