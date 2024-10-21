Election 2024: Sarah Dulin, Missey Marsh talk about issues in District 27 school board race

Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Oct. 21. The Greenville News asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

Here's what incumbent Sarah Dulin, 46, and challenger Missey Marsh have to say about the race for Greenville County School Board District 27 .

What is your professional background?

Dulin: Teacher, Early Intervention Specialist, Small Business-owner, Full-time Mom

Marsh: I work in project controls for an engineering firm. Our clients are in the private sector.

Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

Dulin: My husband and I have four children, three of which are GCS students. I am originally from Clemson, graduated from JL Mann, earned a BA from College of Charleston, and completed my Early Intervention Credential through USC School of Medicine. After calling Charleston home for nearly two decades, I moved back to the Upstate for educational resources and to be closer to family.

Marsh: I've been a proud resident of Simpsonville and Fountain Inn for 18 years. My husband, Greg, and I have a blended family of four boys, three of whom graduated from Greenville County Schools; one is currently enrolled, and another teaches in the district. I have served in numerous PTA, SIC, and booster roles in five schools in district 27 during the last 16 years. Currently, I am the co-founder and President of the Fountain Inn High School Booster Club, I led efforts raising over $653,000 for FIHS Athletics. I founded the "Fury Friday" parade. My volunteer work reflects my motto: "Do the work”

Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

Dulin: I am a resident of Five Forks. I have lived in Greenville for nine years now, but 12 years total.

Marsh: I have lived in the Simpsonville and Fountain Inn Communities for 18 years

Why are you running for school board? What will be your top priorities if elected?

Dulin: It has been an honor to represent my area and make sure parents' voices are heard on our School Board. I will continue to seek input and opinions from residents of our area because I care about their wishes and values for our school system. The main concerns parents and residents have are that campuses are safe for children and employees every single day, making sure great teachers are in classrooms and that they have higher salaries, providing resources for students to be successful and reach their individual potential, and that we are responsible with tax collection and spending.

Marsh: I am running for the School Board to leverage my experience, passion, and dedication to positively impact our children and staff. My priorities are eliminating unfunded state mandates, empowering teachers, and fostering a collaborative community that supports parental choice, community partnerships, and civic responsibility. I aim to prepare our children with the skills and values needed to lead and succeed by teaching them the power of their voice and the importance of civic engagement.

What, if anything, do you think needs to be done to address growth in your district?

Dulin: We have approved new schools and additions to existing schools in my area, and will continue to do so to prevent overcrowding. I am very much looking forward to working with County Council to address the unprecedented growth in my area in particular, and will continue to ask that developers and corporations contribute fairly rather than being offered huge tax breaks which put the burden of new infrastructure on existing residents and small businesses.

Marsh: We need better communication on the impact of growth on schools. We need an open line of communication to inform cities and county councils about the expected increase in student numbers with each annexation or rezoning. Regular meetings will help officials understand current school capacities and keep the district updated on potential developments. It is crucial to collaborate on covering additional needs to ensure students receive quality services and teachers and staff have the infrastructure that match the pace of growth.

Students' safety at school is always top of mind for families. What do you think the school board could do to make your district's schools safer?

Dulin: Three of my own children are in our schools daily, and I deeply feel the need for safe campuses. Our Board has been proactive in funding SROs for all middle and high schools, and will continue to hire more as they are available until every school has a dedicated officer every day. We agreed to purchase multiple weapons detection devices and fund the teams to operate those on multiple campuses daily. To help fill SRO and security positions, we have advocated to the State to consider a waiver so retiring officers can accept these jobs right away without waiting a year or losing their benefits.

Marsh: To improve safety in Greenville County Schools, I propose: Enhanced Communication Training: Ensure all students, staff, and parents know how to report safety concerns and understand emergency protocols. Community Engagement: Involve parents and community members in safety initiatives to create a strong, supportive network. Regular Safety Assessments: Conduct frequent audits to identify risks and ensure accurate reporting of safety concerns. Increased Security Measures: Collaborate with local law enforcement to add more School Resource Officers (SROs) and additional weapons detection systems.

Decisions about books that should be allowed in classrooms or school libraries is a common issue in school board meetings. How do you plan to approach requests for reconsiderations?

Dulin: In previous decisions, if material reaches the level of sexual content that the law defines as "criminal to provide to children", then I have voted to removed that material. The majority of the residents in my area do not want graphic, sexual content to be available and provided to their children by schools. It is inappropriate for a non-parent adult to give a child material that is explicitly, graphically mature. Did you know that GCS has over a million different titles in its libraries and classrooms? Students do not lack a variety of appropriate books and material to choose from!

Marsh: Our district must adopt a common-sense approach that supports parents and promotes literacy. Schools should partner with parents to provide a well-rounded education, as research shows that access to diverse books at home is key for developing strong reading skills and improving test scores. While ensuring that inappropriate books are kept out of schools, we must focus on providing access to age-appropriate enriching books. We should advocate for statewide policies that enhance access to books and reduce the district's financial burden, empowering parents and supporting student achievement.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Election 2024: Sarah Dulin, Missey Marsh talk about issues in District 27 school board race