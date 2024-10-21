In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Brazilian Soccer Legend Joins Owners Of Triumph, Liberty

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has joined the group that owns the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty.

Commonly known as Ronaldinho, the former professional player formalized the deal with the Greenville soccer group at the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 9. He rang the closing bell as part of International Day.

Ronaldinho began his career in Brazil. At the age of 20, he moved to Europe to play in Paris and then Barcelona, where he won the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005. He moved back to Brazil in 2011 before playing for Mexico and then Brazil again. He retired in 2018.

In his international career with Brazil, Ronaldinho was integral to the team winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He captained his team to the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup title and was named Man of the Match in the final. He also captained the Brazil Olympic team to a bronze medal in 2008.

“We are honored to welcome Ronaldinho into the Triumph family,” said Greenville Triumph Chairman Joe Erwin.

“His influence in the sport is unmatched, and his presence within our ownership group speaks volumes about the direction we are heading as a club. Ronaldinho’s involvement will elevate our club's profile and inspire our players, fans, and the entire Upstate community.”

Ronaldinho said he is impressed by the emphasis that the Greenville Triumph and Liberty place on youth play and the “competitive excellence” of the Triumph professional team and Liberty pre-professional team.

“For me and our group, this is an opportunity to support soccer’s growth at all ages and levels and to be part of a community that values international presence and a unique blend of cultures,” Ronaldinho said.

Wallace Cheves, a member of the 6-year-old Greenville Pro Soccer ownership group, brought Ronaldinho on board.

“Having spent years developing businesses in Brazil … I’ve had the privilege of watching legends like Ronaldinho inspire millions,” Cheves said.

Ronaldinho's involvement with the Greenville club “reflects our commitment to fostering international relationships and elevating the sport in the Upstate,” he said.

Roberto de Assis, Ronaldinho’s brother and business partner, said the two were “charmed” by Greenville. “Its proximity to Atlanta makes this an important area for the sport's continued expansion in the United States.” The 2026 World Cup will be held in Atlanta.

Besides Ronaldinho and Cheves, the ownership group is comprised of Erwin and his wife, Gretchen, William M. Webster IV, Rick Pennell, Jim Casey, Doug Erwin and Shannon Wilbanks.

TreesUpstate Receives TD Grant

TreesUpstate has been awarded a TD Tree Days grant from TD Bank. TreesUpstate staff and volunteers will use the funding to plant 30 trees at Dixie Estates in the Gantt neighborhood in Greenville County.

Working with the Arbor Day Foundation, TD Tree Days is a community-based program that aims to grow green spaces and urban forests in neighborhoods with few resources.

"TD Bank is dedicated to helping our communities thrive,” said Paige Carlson-Heim, Head of Social Impact at TD Bank.

Since 2011, over 18,000 trees have been planted through TD Tree Days. TreesUpstate is one of 19 organizations and municipalities throughout the TD Bank footprint awarded a grant.

"We are grateful for our volunteers who, through these planting events, are helping to build a more vibrant and sustainable tomorrow,” Carlson-Heim said.

Evangeline Costa, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TreesUpstate, said some mobile homes along the White Horse Road corridor lack adequate tree coverage, exposing them to heat in the summer, high utility bills and stormwater runoff.

TreesUpstate is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005. Its mission is to plant, promote, and protect trees in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens County. TreesUpstate plants trees in parks, schools, and neighborhoods; promotes the benefits of trees; and provides education and technical support to inform policy and systems.

TD Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. with more than 10 million customers and 1,100 locations.

Hurricane Relief

TD will contribute $500,000 to support local relief efforts in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina following Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Donations will be distributed to a few local nonprofits leading recovery efforts.

TD will give $300,000 to organizations in North Carolina, $100,000 in South Carolina, and $100,000 in Florida. TD employees may make volunteer donations, which the bank will match.

In addition, eligible TD employees impacted by Helene will have access to resources, such as small grants to help with costs such as insurance deductibles and certain family expenses.

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank.

Sexton Design & Development Welcomes Three Design Pros

Sexton Design & Development in Greenville has added three new members to its design and construction team: Steve Kurtz, Hope Ennis and Trey Gallick.

The hires solidify Sexton’s commitment to innovative and impactful design and construction solutions.

Kurtz is re-joining Sexton Design & Development after working in Atlanta; he interned with Sexton while earning his graduate degree at Clemson University. His specialty is Urban Design.

Ennis has a diverse background in Landscape Design. She began her career as an intern for J. Dabney Peeples in Pendleton, then took a position in Nashville. Recently, she earned her license to practice Landscape Design and specializes in residential projects.

Gallick recently graduated from Mississippi State University with dual degrees in Landscape Architecture and Landscape Contracting and Management.

“Their unique backgrounds and shared commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to create meaningful and lasting designs. We look forward to their fresh ideas and perspectives,” said Jeremiah Sexton, CEO of Sexton Design & Development.

Sexton Design and Development is a general contracting and design firm. The company’s clients span various industries including hospitality, institutional, industrial, and redevelopment.

Flywheel Greenville Hosts ‘SBA Lender Matchmaking’

Flywheel Greenville will introduce business owners and entrepreneurs to local funding resources, support organizations, and SBA resource partners during a free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23.

Participants can meet one-on-one with over a dozen SBA lenders and pitch their requests in private in a “speed dating” format. Pitches could include funding to expand a business or to purchase a building or new equipment.

Business plans with financial projections are highly recommended. For free help with a business plan, contact SCORE, the Small Business Development Center, or Community Works – Women’s Business Center. For a list of resources, go to https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance.

The event also offers an opportunity to explore Flywheel Coworking Greenville and its services.

Flywheel Café

Flywheel Café will be held starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at Flywheel Coworking Greenville, 25 Goldsmith St. in Greenville.

The event is a gathering of founders, investors and the entrepreneurial ecosystem who can connect over a beer or a drink, a bit of food, and networking. Successful entrepreneurs from the community will discuss their journeys, share advice, and answer questions from the crowd.

The topic is Furman Innovation Lab at Crescent; guest speakers are Bryan Davis, Executive Director of Furman's Hill Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Garrett Stern, Executive Director of Furman's Center for Innovative Leadership.

Chamber, Kids Ready For Halloween, Heritage Park

Halloween at Heritage Park in Simpsonville will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26.

Ray Thompson's Upstate Karate is presenting the event. The safe Halloween activity is sponsored by the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Simpsonville Recreation Department. Heritage Park is located on S.E. Main Street.

The day will feature inflatables and face painting; local businesses will hand out free candy.

For information, call (864) 963-3781 or go to simpsonvillechamber.com .

Network In The Sky

The Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. This month’s sponsor is Kara Dowers from Primerica, and the event will be held on the ninth-floor veranda of Falls Tower at Camperdown Plaza in Greenville.

Business After Hours will be held outdoors and up high with food, fun, and music from Wally Pride; grilled burgers, hotdogs; beverages; and desserts from Sweet Dreams By Lori.

A chamber representative will meet those who attend in the lobby of Falls Tower and show them to the elevators.

Primerica is a financial services company serving the middle-income market. The company focuses on income protection with term life insurance, saving, and investment strategies.

The event is free to chamber members and $5 for nonmembers. For information, contact Whitney Ferguson at (864) 963-3781 or go to simpsonvillechamber.com .

To register, go to chamber events .

Lunch & CPR

This month’s Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn will focus on the basics of CPR from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22. The speaker will be Vanessa Vernon, a registered nurse from Pelham Medical Center. City BBQ will provide lunch.

Business owners and their staff members can learn to initiate CPR until professional medical help arrives. Each person who attends will be able to practice on a mannequin.

Lunch & Learn participants can introduce themselves and their businesses and network before and after the presentation. The events are in the Prisma Health Conference Room at the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce. Registration includes lunch. The series is sponsored by Founders Federal Credit Union.

To register, go to Lunch and Learn .

