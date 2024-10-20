What went right, wrong for South Carolina football's offense in 35-9 win over Oklahoma

South Carolina football started the week as a four-point underdog to Oklahoma. By halftime on Saturday, South Carolina had a 29-point lead.

The Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3 SEC) did enough on defense to carry an underwhelming offensive showing to victory, and defeated the Sooners 35-9 in Gaylord Memorial Stadium.

Despite a 35-point showing, it was far from a perfect game for the offense, which gives South Carolina lots to think about heading into its final open date of the season, before hosting Texas A&M on Nov. 2.

Here's what went right and what went wrong for the offense against Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) .

Right: South Carolina wins the turnover battle against Oklahoma

Coach Shane Beamer said the goal this week was not just winning the turnover battle but dominating it.

Ahead of Saturday, Oklahoma had forced 14 turnovers, one of the best in the FBS, but South Carolina had fumbled 14 times and lost eight of those.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers didn't turn the ball over for the first time all season on Saturday against the Sooners. Neither did backup QB Robby Ashford in the few snaps he took to close the game.

The Gamecocks finished the game with no turnovers, but their defense scored 22 points off four turnovers — two interceptions and two recovered fumbles they had caused.

Wrong: South Carolina struggles in 2nd half, on third-down conversions

The Gamecocks only scored three points in the second half. After the Sooners scored on a deep ball with 7:33 to play in the third quarter, it should have been foot on the gas to keep producing.

The Gamecocks haven't been great on third down this year and against Oklahoma was no different. They converted just 33% of their third-down attempts, and were 0-for-7 on third-and-long (9+ yards).

Sellers was 16-of-24 passing for 175 yards and threw one touchdown.

DEFENSIVE PROWESS: How South Carolina's defense showed vs Oklahoma it is Gamecocks' unquestioned strength

Right: Josh Simon is playing well for South Carolina's offense

Tight end and sixth-year transfer Josh Simon has since improved in every category from last year, which was his first year the Gamecocks.

He's already matched his touchdown total with two this season, and Saturday, connected with Sellers on a 33-yard touchdown pass, which remains a career long for him.

Simon has 20 catches for 185 yards, and his 43 total yards against the Sooners were the most for the Gamecocks. He caught four of five targets, two of which were first downs.

Wrong: Rushing subpar in South Carolina's game against Oklahoma

Between Sellers and four RBs, they only averaged 2.6 yards per rush. The Gamecocks rank No. 65 in FBS with 3.66 yards per rushing attempt, and in the SEC, sit in the middle with 160.9 rushing yards per game.

They finished with just 74 total rushing yards against Oklahoma.

Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

