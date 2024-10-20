Open in App
    • Greenville News

    College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8

    By Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbmwX_0wEQWMTl00

    ( This story has been updated with new information ).

    The ACC's two top 10-ranked teams finished with wins on Saturday, although Miami had to avoid a scare against Louisville.

    The No. 6 Hurricanes defeated Louisville 52-45 on Saturday, winning another game in shootout fashion behind Cam Ward's four touchdown passes. Meanwhile, No. 9 Clemson handled Virginia with ease, taking down the Cavaliers 48-31 as Virginia scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

    REQUIRED READING: Clemson football's Antonio Williams is a superstar, more overreactions vs Virginia

    Both Miami (7-0, 3-0 in ACC play) and Clemson (6-1, 5-0) are undefeated in conference play and stand atop the ACC standings, with Pitt (6-0, 2-0) and SMU (6-1, 3-0) right behind.

    The Panthers were off in Week 8, though the Mustangs were able to strengthen their position with a 40-10 win on the road at Stanford on Saturday. The only other conference meeting on Saturday took place between NC State and Cal, with the Wolfpack upending the Golden Bears 24-23. Wake Forest won a nonconference game vs. UConn, 23-20, whereas Georgia Tech fell in a neutral-site game vs. Notre Dame , 31-13.

    Here's where ACC teams are ranked in the latest AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of Week 9:

    College football rankings: Updated polls for Week 9

    US LBM Coaches Poll

    ACC teams in bold . First-place votes in parentheses.

    1. Oregon (51)
    2. Georgia (2)
    3. Penn State
    4. Ohio State
    5. Miami
    6. Texas
    7. LSU
    8. Tennessee
    9. Clemson
    10. Iowa State
    11. Notre Dame
    12. BYU
    13. Indiana
    14. Texas A&M
    15. Alabama
    16. Kansas State
    17. Missouri
    18. Ole Miss
    19. Boise State
    20. Pitt
    21. Illinois
    22. SMU
    23. Army
    24. Navy
    25. Vanderbilt

    Others receiving votes: UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1.

    AP Top 25 poll

    ACC teams in bold. First-place votes in parentheses.

    1. Oregon (59)
    2. Georgia (2)
    3. Penn State
    4. Ohio State
    5. Texas
    6. Miami
    7. Tennessee
    8. LSU
    9. Clemson
    10. Iowa State
    11. BYU
    12. Notre Dame
    13. Indiana
    14. Texas A&M
    15. Alabama
    16. Kansas State
    17. Boise State
    18. Ole Miss
    19. Pitt
    20. Illinois
    21. Missouri
    22. SMU
    23. Army
    24. Navy
    25. Vanderbilt

    Others receiving votes: Washington State 46; Syracuse 15; UNLV 5; Duke 2 ; South Carolina 1; Nebraska 1; Liberty 1.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8

    Jammin
    19h ago
    well all in all this year has been more even and the competition has been excellent. Some teams have yet ro be proven and some have been proven. Alabama had its years as a dominate team but now are rebuilding. Oregon has a great offense but laxks defense same with Ohio State. The playoffs will be entertaining and finally allow teams who may have not been that good in the beginning but now are hittingbon all cylinders. right now I can't say who will be the champion but it will be great competition.
    davy boy
    22h ago
    so glad too see Alabama way down there sick of them
