College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8

( This story has been updated with new information ).

The ACC's two top 10-ranked teams finished with wins on Saturday, although Miami had to avoid a scare against Louisville.

The No. 6 Hurricanes defeated Louisville 52-45 on Saturday, winning another game in shootout fashion behind Cam Ward's four touchdown passes. Meanwhile, No. 9 Clemson handled Virginia with ease, taking down the Cavaliers 48-31 as Virginia scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Both Miami (7-0, 3-0 in ACC play) and Clemson (6-1, 5-0) are undefeated in conference play and stand atop the ACC standings, with Pitt (6-0, 2-0) and SMU (6-1, 3-0) right behind.

The Panthers were off in Week 8, though the Mustangs were able to strengthen their position with a 40-10 win on the road at Stanford on Saturday. The only other conference meeting on Saturday took place between NC State and Cal, with the Wolfpack upending the Golden Bears 24-23. Wake Forest won a nonconference game vs. UConn, 23-20, whereas Georgia Tech fell in a neutral-site game vs. Notre Dame , 31-13.

Here's where ACC teams are ranked in the latest AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of Week 9:

College football rankings: Updated polls for Week 9

ACC teams in bold . First-place votes in parentheses.

Oregon (51) Georgia (2) Penn State Ohio State Miami Texas LSU Tennessee Clemson Iowa State Notre Dame BYU Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Kansas State Missouri Ole Miss Boise State Pitt Illinois SMU Army Navy Vanderbilt

Others receiving votes: UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1.

ACC teams in bold. First-place votes in parentheses.

Oregon (59) Georgia (2) Penn State Ohio State Texas Miami Tennessee LSU Clemson Iowa State BYU Notre Dame Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Kansas State Boise State Ole Miss Pitt Illinois Missouri SMU Army Navy Vanderbilt

Others receiving votes: Washington State 46; Syracuse 15; UNLV 5; Duke 2 ; South Carolina 1; Nebraska 1; Liberty 1.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 8