    What channel is South Carolina football vs Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Nick Gray, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeYyV_0wDNhYms00

    South Carolina football continues its difficult October schedule with Saturday's trip to Oklahoma .

    Last week's near-upset of Alabama was as encouraging as it was disappointing for Shane Beamer and his team, with quarterback LaNorris Sellers doing some good and bad things in the fourth quarter.

    Oklahoma was stomped by Texas in the Red River Rivalry last week in Dallas and is still looking for more consistent offensive production.

    Here's how to watch the South Carolina football vs. Oklahoma game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch South Carolina vs. Oklahoma live on Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is South Carolina football vs. Oklahoma on today?

    South Carolina vs. Oklahoma will broadcast nationally on SEC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic will call the game from the booth at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers, and ESPN+.

    RETURN: How South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer, children preparing for return to Oklahoma

    South Carolina football vs. Oklahoma time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

    The South Carolina football vs. Oklahoma game starts at 12:45 p.m. Saturday from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

    South Carolina football vs. Oklahoma predictions, picks, odds

    Greenville News reporter Lulu Kesin's prediction: South Carolina 21, Oklahoma 7

    The Gamecocks offense builds off the energy of almost beating Alabama, and takes this one on the road before their open date.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    • Odds: Oklahoma -1.5
    • O/U: 41.5 points
    • Money line: Oklahoma -125, South Carolina +105

    South Carolina football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Old Dominion, W 23-19
    • Sept. 7: at Kentucky, W 31-6
    • Sept. 14: LSU, L 36-33
    • Sept. 21: Akron, W 50-7
    • Sept. 28: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 5: Ole Miss, L 27-3
    • Oct. 12: at Alabama, L 27-25
    • Oct. 19: at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Oct. 26: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 2: Texas A&M, TBD
    • Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt, TBD
    • Nov. 16: Missouri, TBD
    • Nov. 23: Wofford, 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
    • Nov. 30: at Clemson, TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 3-3, 1-3 SEC

    Oklahoma football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 30: Temple, W 51-3
    • Sept. 7: Houston, W 16-12
    • Sept. 14: Tulane, W 34-19
    • Sept. 21: Tennessee, L 25-15
    • Sept. 28: at Auburn, W 27-21
    • Oct. 5: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 12: vs. Texas in Dallas, L 34-3
    • Oct. 19: South Carolina, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Oct. 26: at Ole Miss, Noon on TBD
    • Nov. 2: Maine, 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
    • Nov. 9: at Missouri, TBD
    • Nov. 16: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 23 : Alabama, TBD
    • Nov. 30: at LSU, TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 4-2 (1-2 SEC)

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What channel is South Carolina football vs Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    william andren
    2d ago
    SEC
