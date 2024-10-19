What channel is South Carolina football vs Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

South Carolina football continues its difficult October schedule with Saturday's trip to Oklahoma .

Last week's near-upset of Alabama was as encouraging as it was disappointing for Shane Beamer and his team, with quarterback LaNorris Sellers doing some good and bad things in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma was stomped by Texas in the Red River Rivalry last week in Dallas and is still looking for more consistent offensive production.

Here's how to watch the South Carolina football vs. Oklahoma game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Watch South Carolina vs. Oklahoma live on Fubo (free trial)

TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: FUBO (free trial available) and the ESPN app

South Carolina vs. Oklahoma will broadcast nationally on SEC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic will call the game from the booth at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers, and ESPN+.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

The South Carolina football vs. Oklahoma game starts at 12:45 p.m. Saturday from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Greenville News reporter Lulu Kesin's prediction: South Carolina 21, Oklahoma 7

The Gamecocks offense builds off the energy of almost beating Alabama, and takes this one on the road before their open date.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

Odds: Oklahoma -1.5

Oklahoma -1.5 O/U: 41.5 points

41.5 points Money line: Oklahoma -125, South Carolina +105

Aug. 31: Old Dominion, W 23-19

Old Dominion, W 23-19 Sept. 7: at Kentucky, W 31-6

at Kentucky, W 31-6 Sept. 14: LSU, L 36-33

LSU, L 36-33 Sept. 21: Akron, W 50-7

Akron, W 50-7 Sept. 28: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 5: Ole Miss, L 27-3

Ole Miss, L 27-3 Oct. 12: at Alabama, L 27-25

at Alabama, L 27-25 Oct. 19: at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network Oct. 26: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 2: Texas A&M, TBD

Texas A&M, TBD Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt, TBD

at Vanderbilt, TBD Nov. 16: Missouri, TBD

Missouri, TBD Nov. 23: Wofford, 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Wofford, 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ Nov. 30: at Clemson, TBD

at Clemson, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

Record: 3-3, 1-3 SEC

Aug. 30: Temple, W 51-3

Temple, W 51-3 Sept. 7: Houston, W 16-12

Houston, W 16-12 Sept. 14: Tulane, W 34-19

Tulane, W 34-19 Sept. 21: Tennessee, L 25-15

Tennessee, L 25-15 Sept. 28: at Auburn, W 27-21

at Auburn, W 27-21 Oct. 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 12: vs. Texas in Dallas, L 34-3

vs. Texas in Dallas, L 34-3 Oct. 19: South Carolina, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

South Carolina, 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network Oct. 26: at Ole Miss, Noon on TBD

at Ole Miss, Noon on TBD Nov. 2: Maine, 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Maine, 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ Nov. 9: at Missouri, TBD

at Missouri, TBD Nov. 16: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 23 : Alabama, TBD

: Alabama, TBD Nov. 30: at LSU, TBD

at LSU, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

Record: 4-2 (1-2 SEC)

