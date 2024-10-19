What channel is Clemson football vs Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Clemson football continues ACC play with Saturday's home game against Virginia and former Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

The Tigers continue to throttle ACC opposition, including last week's 49-14 win at Wake Forest . A win over UVA will push Clemson to 5-0 in the league with an open date next week ahead of the Nov. 2 game against Louisville.

Virginia has completed fourth-quarter comebacks to win against Wake Forest and Boston College this season but faces a very difficult schedule through October and November, including trips to Clemson, Notre Dame and Pitt.

Here's how to watch the Clemson football vs. Virginia game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live stream: FUBO (free trial) , ESPN app

Clemson vs. Virginia will broadcast nationally on ACC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich will call the game from the booth in Death Valley, with Coley Harvey reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

OLD MAN DABO? Dabo Swinney feeling old thanks to two firsts for Clemson football coach vs Virginia

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 12 p.m. ET

The Clemson football vs. Virginia game starts at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday from Clemson Memorial Stadium.

Greenville News reporter Derrian Carter's prediction: Clemson 41, Virginia 16

The Tigers have been one of the hottest teams in FBS, and Klubnik will keep their momentum going. Despite injuries hitting Clemson's offensive line and wide receiver unit, Klubnik has lifted its offense and will do it again vs the Cavaliers.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

Odds: Clemson -21

Clemson -21 O/U: 57.5 points

57.5 points Money line: Clemson -1600, Wake Forest +900

Aug. 31: vs. Georgia in Atlanta, L 34-3

vs. Georgia in Atlanta, L 34-3 Sept. 7: Appalachian State, W 66-20

Appalachian State, W 66-20 Sept. 14: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Sept. 21: NC State, W 59-35

NC State, W 59-35 Sept. 28: Stanford, W 40-14

Stanford, W 40-14 Oct. 5: at Florida State, W 29-13

at Florida State, W 29-13 Oct. 12: at Wake Forest, W 49-14

at Wake Forest, W 49-14 Oct. 19: Virginia, 12 p.m. on ACC Network

Virginia, 12 p.m. on ACC Network Oct. 26: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 2: Louisville, TBD

Louisville, TBD Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech, TBD

at Virginia Tech, TBD Nov. 16: at Pitt, TBD

at Pitt, TBD Nov. 23: The Citadel, TBD

The Citadel, TBD Nov. 30: South Carolina, TBD

South Carolina, TBD Dec. 7: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, 8 p.m. on ABC

Record: 5-1 (4-0 ACC)

Virginia football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Richmond, W 34-13

Richmond, W 34-13 Sept. 7: at Wake Forest,. W 31-30

at Wake Forest,. W 31-30 Sept. 14: Maryland, L 27-13

Maryland, L 27-13 Sept. 21: at Coastal Carolina, W 43-24

at Coastal Carolina, W 43-24 Sept. 28: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 5: Boston College, W 24-14

Boston College, W 24-14 Oct. 12: Louisville, L 24-20

Louisville, L 24-20 Oct. 19: at Clemson, Noon on ACC Network

at Clemson, Noon on ACC Network Oct. 26: UNC, Noon on CW Network

UNC, Noon on CW Network Nov. 2: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 9: at Pitt, TBD

at Pitt, TBD Nov. 16: at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. on NBC Nov. 23: SMU, TBD

SMU, TBD Nov. 30: at Virginia Tech, TBD

at Virginia Tech, TBD Dec. 7: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, 8 p.m. on ABC

Record: 4-2 (2-1 ACC)

