    What channel is Clemson football vs Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Nick Gray, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LazcV_0wDNbgXi00

    Clemson football continues ACC play with Saturday's home game against Virginia and former Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

    The Tigers continue to throttle ACC opposition, including last week's 49-14 win at Wake Forest . A win over UVA will push Clemson to 5-0 in the league with an open date next week ahead of the Nov. 2 game against Louisville.

    Virginia has completed fourth-quarter comebacks to win against Wake Forest and Boston College this season but faces a very difficult schedule through October and November, including trips to Clemson, Notre Dame and Pitt.

    Here's how to watch the Clemson football vs. Virginia game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Clemson vs. Virginia live on Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Clemson football vs. Virginia on today?

    Clemson vs. Virginia will broadcast nationally on ACC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich will call the game from the booth in Death Valley, with Coley Harvey reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    OLD MAN DABO? Dabo Swinney feeling old thanks to two firsts for Clemson football coach vs Virginia

    Clemson football vs. Virginia time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 12 p.m. ET

    The Clemson football vs. Virginia game starts at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday from Clemson Memorial Stadium.

    Clemson football vs. Virginia predictions, picks, odds

    Greenville News reporter Derrian Carter's prediction: Clemson 41, Virginia 16

    The Tigers have been one of the hottest teams in FBS, and Klubnik will keep their momentum going. Despite injuries hitting Clemson's offensive line and wide receiver unit, Klubnik has lifted its offense and will do it again vs the Cavaliers.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    • Odds: Clemson -21
    • O/U: 57.5 points
    • Money line: Clemson -1600, Wake Forest +900

    Clemson football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: vs. Georgia in Atlanta, L 34-3
    • Sept. 7: Appalachian State, W 66-20
    • Sept. 14: OPEN DATE
    • Sept. 21: NC State, W 59-35
    • Sept. 28: Stanford, W 40-14
    • Oct. 5: at Florida State, W 29-13
    • Oct. 12: at Wake Forest, W 49-14
    • Oct. 19: Virginia, 12 p.m. on ACC Network
    • Oct. 26: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 2: Louisville, TBD
    • Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech, TBD
    • Nov. 16: at Pitt, TBD
    • Nov. 23: The Citadel, TBD
    • Nov. 30: South Carolina, TBD
    • Dec. 7: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, 8 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 5-1 (4-0 ACC)

    Virginia football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Richmond, W 34-13
    • Sept. 7: at Wake Forest,. W 31-30
    • Sept. 14: Maryland, L 27-13
    • Sept. 21: at Coastal Carolina, W 43-24
    • Sept. 28: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 5: Boston College, W 24-14
    • Oct. 12: Louisville, L 24-20
    • Oct. 19: at Clemson, Noon on ACC Network
    • Oct. 26: UNC, Noon on CW Network
    • Nov. 2: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 9: at Pitt, TBD
    • Nov. 16: at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. on NBC
    • Nov. 23: SMU, TBD
    • Nov. 30: at Virginia Tech, TBD
    • Dec. 7: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, 8 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 4-2 (2-1 ACC)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What channel is Clemson football vs Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Linda Johnson
    1d ago
    Its off !!! It was on the ACC network.
    View all comments
