Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Greenville News

    Will SC get a cold winter this season? Here's what meteorologists are forecasting

    By Nina Tran, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    Last winter, the U.S. experienced its warmest winter on record. Now, meteorologists are forecasting mild temperatures again across much of the country.

    If you are a resident in the Upstate who woke up to frost and chills Thursday morning, you may wonder how this is possible. This is partly due to the weather phenomenon of La Niña, which will be weaker during the winter season.

    "During a strong La Niña, we typically see a dominant storm track over the northwest U.S. and western Canada. We will have a weaker La Niña for most of this winter," said Paul Pastelok with AccuWeather . "There could be changes in the storm track during the course of this winter season. It could dive farther south into California, which we do expect this year. This can result in periods of mild Pacific air moving across the central and eastern U.S. at times. However, with a weak signal of La Nina, some cold can make pushes into the Midwest and Northeast."

    La Niña isn't the only factor contributing to mild winter conditions. A polar vortex is another, a mass of cold air tightly bound to polar regions by strong counter-clockwise winds. If this winter matches previous seasons, the polar vortex may push frigid air across the eastern U.S. in February.

    Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are also expected to be higher than historical averages, causing mild air masses for the central and eastern U.S.

    Here's what to know about this year's winter weather outlook.

    What is La Niña?

    During a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than average in the South and cooler than average in the North. According to the NOAA, the weather phenomenon is the pushing of warm water toward Asia and an increase of upwelling off the west coast of the Americas, which brings cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface. The cold waters in the Pacific then push the jet stream forward, which may lead to droughts in the southern U.S. It also brings heavy rains and flooding to the Pacific Northwest and Canada and increases the chance for an extremely active hurricane season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJv8a_0wBvWgwh00

    What parts of the country will be the warmest this winter?

    Heating demand is expected to drop below the historical average this winter across roughly 75% of the nation. There are several areas where this will ring especially true in the South, ranging from the central southern Plains states going through the Mississippi Valley and up through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. These areas are forecast to be the warmest this season. A noticeable reduction in utility bills may be a bonus for residents living in these regions.

    According to AccuWeather, "...long-range experts say temperatures throughout the season could run more than 3 degrees above the historical average in much of the Gulf Coast and south-central region, including Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Nashville."

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) winter outlook also aligns with AccuWeather's, forecasting warmer-than-average temperatures across the southern tier of the U.S., including the Great Lakes, eastern seaboard, New England, and northern Alaska. Wetter-than-average conditions are also predicted for the entire northern tier of the continental U.S.

    Will there be snow in SC this winter?

    Residents of the South who are hoping for snowfall this season may still get their chance. Per the Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast, the chance for precipitation and snowfall will be above average this winter for areas in Region 4 (Georgia and the Carolinas). While we may not get snow in time for unwrapping gifts on Christmas Day, there is still a chance for snow in late January and late February. The Almanac states this may even affect travel for those planning to see the Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans in early February.

    When is the first day of winter?

    This year, the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4:21 a.m. EST, according to the Almanac. The winter solstice, the day of the year with the fewest hours of sunlight, marks the first day of winter. Summer lovers shouldn't get themselves too bummed out by the change ― it may be the start of winter, but brighter days are ahead. After the winter solstice, the days will continue to grow longer until the summer solstice, which is the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.

    When does spring begin?

    Meteorological winter will run from Dec. 1 through the end of February. Astronomical winter will end on Thursday, March 20, 2025 ― the day of the spring equinox.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKUuF_0wBvWgwh00

    Nina Tran covers trending topics for The Greenville News. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Will SC get a cold winter this season? Here's what meteorologists are forecasting

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile25 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy