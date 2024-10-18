Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Greenville News

    Election 2024: Two referendums will be on the ballot for Greenville voters

    By Savannah Moss, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    Though it is not yet November, early voting for the 2024 General Election will be underway on Monday, Oct. 21.

    Along with federal, state and local races, there will be two referendums for Greenville County residents to decide.  One is a state constitutional amendment that all South Carolina voters will see on their ballots and the other proposes an increase in the county’s sales tax by one percent.

    Here’s what to know about the two referendums Greenville County voters will see on their ballots.

    More: Early in person voting begins Monday in South Carolina; here's what you need to know

    From "every" to "only"

    Voters will see a question about the fourth section in Article 2 of the state’s constitution reading “Must Section 4, Article II of the Constitution of this State, relating to voter qualifications, be amended so as to provide that only a citizen of the United States and of this State of the age of eighteen and upwards who is properly registered is entitled to vote as provided by law?”

    Current language of South Carolina’s Constitution reads “ Every citizen of the United States and of this State of the age of eighteen and upwards who is properly registered is entitled to vote as provided by law.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzNxX_0wBvWKip00

    The proposed change would read as so: “ Only a citizen of the United States and of this State of the age of eighteen and upwards who is properly registered is entitled to vote as provided by law.”

    In May, Gov. Henry McMaster directed SLED to investigate if non-citizens were voting in South Carolina elections. This came on the heels of a letter sent by the South Carolina Freedom Caucus chaired by South Carolina House of Rep. Adam Morgan (R-Greenville), which called on the Office of the State Inspector General to launch an investigation after he alleged a refugee was given a voter registration declination form by South Carolina’s Medicaid office.

    Later that month, SLED released a preliminary inquiry report confirming allegations of voter fraud were unfounded. The Legislative Audit Council also reviewed state elections from 2022-2023 and found no incidents in which non-U.S. citizens with state identifications or driver’s licenses had voted.

    The report explained that refugees from Ukraine residing in Spartanburg received a double-sided form with a voter declination form on the front and a voter registration mail application form on the back. The first question of the voter registration form instructs signers that if they are not U.S. citizens, to not complete the form.

    The non-citizen family received a voter registration application form mailed by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services after successfully signing up for benefits, in accordance with the National Voter Registration Act.

    Still, the state’s General Assembly passed a joint resolution, which was introduced in February, proposing an amendment to the section. McMaster did not have to sign the resolution as the proposal goes straight to the ballot box and skips the governor’s desk.

    Sen. Chip Campsen (R-Charleston), a co-sponsor of the resolution, said it was necessary as a “belt and suspenders approach” to ensure there is no room for interoperation from the state’s Supreme Court that would allow noncitizens to vote.

    Susan Bell, president of the League of Women Voters of Greenville County, said the league opposes the change because it is "unnecessary" and a "solution without a problem."

    "Existing law already specifies the same qualifications – that voters must be citizens who are at least 18 years old and who are registered to vote," Bell said. "The requested change plays into anti-immigration feelings and leaves open the possibility for future restrictions on voting in South Carolina."

    1% sales tax to also be on the ballot

    Residents will also see a proposed penny sales tax on the November ballot after Greenville County Council passed an ordinance to send the measure on raising the sales tax by one percent to fund road projects.

    The ballot question , which is more than 600 words long as it lists the projects planned for road and intersection improvements, roadway safety, congestion relief, and bridge and road-related drainage, will read: “Must a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in Greenville County for not more than 8 years to raise the amounts specified for the following purposes?”

    Voters will be instructed to either vote “yes” for the increase or “no” if they are against it.

    If passed, the county’s sales tax would increase from 6% to 7% and would be implemented for 8 years. Purchases of unprepared foods, gas, and prescriptions will be excluded from the tax.

    If Greenville County voters pass the measure, it is expected to raise more than $1 billion for road projects and would be effective from May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2033. Proceeds will be placed in a separate county account. Greenville County Council will also establish an oversight committee appointed by the council to oversee projects and funds.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31n7R3_0wBvWKip00

    Projects include resurfacing roads from the northern portion of the county in Travelers Rest to a bridge replacement project in Southern Greenville County.

    The county released a list of projects, which will appear on the ballot but can also be viewed online.

    Projects include:

    • $473,919,000 for road improvement, repaving, and reconstruction projects
    • $216,100,000 for 51 intersection improvement projects
    • $313,200,000 for 31 roadway safety and congestion relief projects
    • $43,613,000 for 37 bridge and road-related drainage projects.

    The county began pursuing the sales tax to address deteriorating roads. A countywide inventory and assessment found most of the pavement conditions in the county are rated “fair” or “poor.” And while the county owns 1,800 miles of roads, only 28 to 32 can be paved each year.

    The study also found that Greenville County’s roads were among the deadliest in the state in 2023, with only Spartanburg County experiencing a higher number of traffic fatalities. according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

    The county commits $12 million from its annual road budget, spending the least compared to other counties. Charleston County, for example, commits a little over $100 million from its budget for roads.

    A council divided

    All Greenville County Council members agree county roads need help. But they do not all agree on how to improve the roads. The vote to put the measure on the ballot often passed in a divided 8-4 vote, with council members Benton Blount, Steve Shaw, Stan Tzouvelekas and Rick Badley voting “no.”

    While some county council members argue the sales tax is the wrong way to go, others supported the referendum saying residents should have a voice on the issue..

    “As bad as the roads are all right now, every Greenville County resident should have a say in this,” Chris Harrison, a Republican outgoing council member, said in July.

    Benton Blount, also a Republican, said he believed the tax was “double taxation” since the state’s gas tax is also meant to raise funds for roads.

    “We are paying the state to pave something that they have already been paid to pave,” Blount said.

    Savannah Moss covers SC Government/politics. Reach her at smoss@gannett.com or follow her on X @Savmoss.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Election 2024: Two referendums will be on the ballot for Greenville voters

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    LilyLois
    2d ago
    Where is the referendum for citizens to vote on the abortion issue? Isn't that what SCOTUS intended when they sent the issue back to the states?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    North Carolina man accused of threatening FEMA workers speaks out
    NewsNation4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    The lives we lost: Helene took entire families, couples, children
    avlwatchdog.org1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA33 minutes ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    ‘He’s all I’ve got’: South Carolina police provide an update on the search for missing Broadway dancer Zelig Williams
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Will SC get a cold winter this season? Here's what meteorologists are forecasting
    Greenville News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy