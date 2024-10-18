Election 2024: Two referendums will be on the ballot for Greenville voters

Though it is not yet November, early voting for the 2024 General Election will be underway on Monday, Oct. 21.

Along with federal, state and local races, there will be two referendums for Greenville County residents to decide. One is a state constitutional amendment that all South Carolina voters will see on their ballots and the other proposes an increase in the county’s sales tax by one percent.

Here’s what to know about the two referendums Greenville County voters will see on their ballots.

From "every" to "only"

Voters will see a question about the fourth section in Article 2 of the state’s constitution reading “Must Section 4, Article II of the Constitution of this State, relating to voter qualifications, be amended so as to provide that only a citizen of the United States and of this State of the age of eighteen and upwards who is properly registered is entitled to vote as provided by law?”

Current language of South Carolina’s Constitution reads “ Every citizen of the United States and of this State of the age of eighteen and upwards who is properly registered is entitled to vote as provided by law.”

The proposed change would read as so: “ Only a citizen of the United States and of this State of the age of eighteen and upwards who is properly registered is entitled to vote as provided by law.”

In May, Gov. Henry McMaster directed SLED to investigate if non-citizens were voting in South Carolina elections. This came on the heels of a letter sent by the South Carolina Freedom Caucus chaired by South Carolina House of Rep. Adam Morgan (R-Greenville), which called on the Office of the State Inspector General to launch an investigation after he alleged a refugee was given a voter registration declination form by South Carolina’s Medicaid office.

Later that month, SLED released a preliminary inquiry report confirming allegations of voter fraud were unfounded. The Legislative Audit Council also reviewed state elections from 2022-2023 and found no incidents in which non-U.S. citizens with state identifications or driver’s licenses had voted.

The report explained that refugees from Ukraine residing in Spartanburg received a double-sided form with a voter declination form on the front and a voter registration mail application form on the back. The first question of the voter registration form instructs signers that if they are not U.S. citizens, to not complete the form.

The non-citizen family received a voter registration application form mailed by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services after successfully signing up for benefits, in accordance with the National Voter Registration Act.

Still, the state’s General Assembly passed a joint resolution, which was introduced in February, proposing an amendment to the section. McMaster did not have to sign the resolution as the proposal goes straight to the ballot box and skips the governor’s desk.

Sen. Chip Campsen (R-Charleston), a co-sponsor of the resolution, said it was necessary as a “belt and suspenders approach” to ensure there is no room for interoperation from the state’s Supreme Court that would allow noncitizens to vote.

Susan Bell, president of the League of Women Voters of Greenville County, said the league opposes the change because it is "unnecessary" and a "solution without a problem."

"Existing law already specifies the same qualifications – that voters must be citizens who are at least 18 years old and who are registered to vote," Bell said. "The requested change plays into anti-immigration feelings and leaves open the possibility for future restrictions on voting in South Carolina."

1% sales tax to also be on the ballot

Residents will also see a proposed penny sales tax on the November ballot after Greenville County Council passed an ordinance to send the measure on raising the sales tax by one percent to fund road projects.

The ballot question , which is more than 600 words long as it lists the projects planned for road and intersection improvements, roadway safety, congestion relief, and bridge and road-related drainage, will read: “Must a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in Greenville County for not more than 8 years to raise the amounts specified for the following purposes?”

Voters will be instructed to either vote “yes” for the increase or “no” if they are against it.

If passed, the county’s sales tax would increase from 6% to 7% and would be implemented for 8 years. Purchases of unprepared foods, gas, and prescriptions will be excluded from the tax.

If Greenville County voters pass the measure, it is expected to raise more than $1 billion for road projects and would be effective from May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2033. Proceeds will be placed in a separate county account. Greenville County Council will also establish an oversight committee appointed by the council to oversee projects and funds.

Projects include resurfacing roads from the northern portion of the county in Travelers Rest to a bridge replacement project in Southern Greenville County.

The county released a list of projects, which will appear on the ballot but can also be viewed online.

Projects include:

$473,919,000 for road improvement, repaving, and reconstruction projects

$216,100,000 for 51 intersection improvement projects

$313,200,000 for 31 roadway safety and congestion relief projects

$43,613,000 for 37 bridge and road-related drainage projects.

The county began pursuing the sales tax to address deteriorating roads. A countywide inventory and assessment found most of the pavement conditions in the county are rated “fair” or “poor.” And while the county owns 1,800 miles of roads, only 28 to 32 can be paved each year.

The study also found that Greenville County’s roads were among the deadliest in the state in 2023, with only Spartanburg County experiencing a higher number of traffic fatalities. according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

The county commits $12 million from its annual road budget, spending the least compared to other counties. Charleston County, for example, commits a little over $100 million from its budget for roads.

A council divided

All Greenville County Council members agree county roads need help. But they do not all agree on how to improve the roads. The vote to put the measure on the ballot often passed in a divided 8-4 vote, with council members Benton Blount, Steve Shaw, Stan Tzouvelekas and Rick Badley voting “no.”

While some county council members argue the sales tax is the wrong way to go, others supported the referendum saying residents should have a voice on the issue..

“As bad as the roads are all right now, every Greenville County resident should have a say in this,” Chris Harrison, a Republican outgoing council member, said in July.

Benton Blount, also a Republican, said he believed the tax was “double taxation” since the state’s gas tax is also meant to raise funds for roads.

“We are paying the state to pave something that they have already been paid to pave,” Blount said.

