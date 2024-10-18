Open in App
    Greenville residents recount how Helene has uprooted their lives and left uncertainty

    By Daniel Munoz, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    It was 8 a.m. Friday morning three weeks ago. Breakfast was on everyone’s minds at the Howard household in the Greenville neighborhood of Sans Souci, which translates from French to “carefree, or without worries.”

    But outside, there was much to worry about as the remnants of Hurricane Helene battered the Upstate, ravaging entire swathes of the Southeast U.S. and, ultimately, claiming the lives of about 250 people and counting across seven states. At least 80 people remain missing, according to reports.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3V39_0wBvVu5q00

    Abruptly, a tree crashed through the house, laying waste to the bedroom and kitchen and smashing into both Howard cars.

    Brittany Howard’s husband, Kevin, and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Lucy, were getting ready for breakfast, but hadn’t made their way into either room hit by the tree.

    Their pitbull Wriggly dove under the bed just moments before the tree hit, seemingly sensing something amiss, Brittany said.

    Call it the right place at the right time.

    Howard said they’ve relied on their parent’s home for shelter, though with five people - including a feisty toddler - the group is practically on top of each other.

    Eventually, they’ll apply for aid with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Soon they’ll move into an apartment for six months “to start,” she said.

    “I’ll be having a baby in March and probably won’t be bringing that baby to my own home,” Howard lamented.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEgvx_0wBvVu5q00

    Across the Greenville area and throughout Upstate South Carolina, residents recounted how their lives had been uprooted by Helene, one of the nation’s deadliest storms in the past century.

    Other than Katrina, which hit in 2005, “the only other hurricane deadlier than Helene over the past 60 years was Camille,” reads a post by Yale Climate Connections, a publication run by the college’s environmental school.

    FEMA estimates, so far, it has taken in at least 311,000 applications from people who’ve suffered damage to their place of residence.

    Ten minutes south in the St. Francis neighborhood, Sylvia Vandross and her 24-year-old son found themselves out of a place to live after a tree fell through their home of 22 years, hitting the stairwell, the son’s room, and the porch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hMm9_0wBvVu5q00

    “It didn’t, like, crush it, but it’s not where we can live in it,” Vandross said of the damage.

    Through help from United Way of Greenville County and friends, Vandross and her son found an Airbnb to stay. Hotels were in short supply, and the ones available charged upwards of $800 a week, “and that was with them giving us a discount," Vandross said.

    She and her son are looking for an apartment they can stay in on a month-to-month basis. In the meantime, Vandross said she will continue her job for the county working with seniors.

    Half an hour to the north near Paris Mountain, Tanya Lawless found herself, her husband Martin, and 10-year-old special needs daughter Elizabeth, forced out of their home after the storm ravaged it with floodwaters and severely damaged the roof.

    And the question of when they’ll be able to return is uncertain - between getting an accurate repair estimate and navigating the insurance.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWO4J_0wBvVu5q00

    Lawless said she’s been dealt a particularly bad hand during this storm.

    Sure, some neighbors lost power. But to be forced out of her home rather than resuming a normal life like her neighbors; “I feel very isolated.”

    Many people simply didn’t get flood insurance, including Lawless, though she received sump pump failure insurance.

    “We are in southern Appalachia. This does not happen,” Lawless said. “Who has flood insurance? We live in the hills of the mountains.”

    The family had been bouncing around hotels since Helene hit, staying with friends and family at times.

    And the toll has been heavy on Lawless’s daughter, who has autism and ADHD.

    “In the first couple of days following the storm, I thought she was doing okay,” Lawless said. “She’s verbal. She’s very intelligent. She’s in a regular classroom.”

    A school bus would come to wherever the family was staying - part of a protection afforded to displaced children under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law meant to help children in Elizabeth's situation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpadH_0wBvVu5q00

    But after a couple of days at the hotel, Lawless noticed her daughter was self-harming by pulling out her eyelashes.

    “She tends to internalize things and not tell you something is going on… that needs to be addressed,” Lawless said.

    They quickly got her set up for a therapy appointment, which has gone well. Elizabeth has bonded with the therapist over her love of soccer and even suggested a session outdoors with a soccer ball.

    Lawless said she feels hopeful.

    The FEMA inspector had assured, “you guys are going to make it through this” and “you’re going to be okay.”

    “He was kind of like shelter from the storm. He provided a degree of comfort that I had not felt since the storm or after, frankly.”

    Email: munozd@northjersey.com ; Twitter: @danielmunoz100 and Facebook

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville residents recount how Helene has uprooted their lives and left uncertainty

