Grassroots effort by moms gets WNC kids ready for school reopening

Moms help each other. It might be an unwritten rule, but it is as sure as fall leaves coloring the landscape of the foothills. When Upstate mothers considered what their North Carolina counterparts were going through as they looked toward the restart of school following Hurricane Helene, they just had to help.

And because those Upstate moms jumped at the chance to make a difference, you can be a part of the effort. Neighbors Rachel Farrell and Lacey Good, quickly joined by several other mothers, started a very grassroots effort to have school supplies, books and backpacks ready for kids when their schools reopen. Mom2Mom NC is the result.

Farrell and Good met through their neighborhood Facebook page, as relief work ramped up in Greenville. Farrell was an early volunteer with the project that flew loads of supplies from the Greenville Downtown Airport in the first days after the hurricane.

“After that week ended and donation centers started to fill up, we both just kept in touch,” Farrell said.

Both had the desire to do more.

“I think every mom has had that conversation – how we feel for them as moms in particular,” she said. “I think at one point, we were like, from one mom to another, I wish that I could take something off their plate or take some of the burden away.”

With a core group of moms, they got to work. Good was a teacher in Yancey County, N.C. before moving to the Upstate, so she called on a connection there to find out how the group could best serve families. They have a goal to collect 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for children in Yancey County, so there is one less thing to think about when schools reopen. They are working directly with teachers and school counselors to get the bags to students.

It started small, grew to include friends and is spreading – sending love from mom to mom, child to child.

“Now it feels like every mom in the Upstate is behind us, and so it'll be exciting to see the big impact that it has,” Farrell said.

You can help

Get full details and updates at mom2momnccomdomainonly.wordpress.com/books-backpacks . Amazon, Target and Walmart wish lists are available as well.

Items needed include new or gently used backpacks and children’s books, as well as essential school supplies (crayons, pencils, manual pencil sharpeners, spiral notebooks). Children are encouraged to include a personal note in the backpack to encourage their peers in North Carolina.

Drop-off locations are set up across the Upstate and will accept items through the end of October.

