Your guide to family events in Greenville, Spartanburg and beyond this weekend

Events are returning in full force – many with fundraisers and supply drives included. Please continue to check with event organizers before you head out for any event or program scheduled prior to the hurricane. We are updating on our Facebook page as news is shared. As always, we’ve got help and tips and much more for your parenting journey – along with our full October calendar – at upstateparent.com .

To include your organization's family friendly events in Upstate Parent, email chris@worthyplace.com .

Afternoon Explorations are 1:30 – 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details and tickets, visit ropermountain.org .

A Fall Festival continues through Nov. 10 at Denver Downs Farms . The farm is open 5-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. The event includes a wide variety of activities including jumbo jumping pillow, barnyard express zipline, giant spider web, corn hole, ropes course, human foosball, ball zone arcade, tricycle races and more. For tickets and details, visit denverdownsfarm.com .

“The Wizard of Oz” is presented by Greer Children’s Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 26-27 at the Cannon Centre. For tickets, visit greerculturalarts.com .

An Autumn Celebration is 3 – 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2 at the Farm at Newell. The event includes hayrides, bonfires, games, a pumpkin patch and more. Food, coffee and pumpkins will be available for purchase. Admission is $12 each for adults and children ages 2 and older. For details, visit facebook.com/events/473077835531990 . The farm is located at 3330 Highway 86, Piedmont (near Wren Schools). Email thefarmatnewell@gmail.com or visit @thefarmatnewell on Facebook and Instagram.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival continues through Oct. 28. For details, visit dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/harvest-festival .

“Finding the Force…Awakening an Empire,” a Star Wars exhibition , is open at the Upcountry History Museum through Nov. 3. The exhibition brings together a unique presentation of the history, the costuming, the creatives, and the characters, highlighting the legends and legacies of this storied franchise, and providing insight into the elements that have consistently connected us to a galaxy far, far away for over 45 years. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org .

The Collective Memory Project: Stories from Hurricane Helene , is a history preservation project of the Upcountry History Museum. The Collective Memory Project seeks to preserve the stories, photographs, and experiences of Upstate residents, during and after Hurricane Helene. Share via this Google form or at the museum.

The South Carolina State Fair is in Columbia through Oct. 20. For tickets, promotions and details, visit scstatefair.org .

Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo is Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 23-30 at the Greenville Zoo. For tickets and full event details, visit greenvillezoo.com .

Friday Night Flicks: “Barbie” is at the Mauldin Cultural Center amphitheater Oct. 18. The movie starts at dusk. Parking and entry are free. For details, visit mauldinculturalcenter.org/events/festival-season/friday-night-flicks .

Grand Opening of SEAsations is 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at TCMU-Greenville. Explore the sights, sounds, and textures of the ocean while discovering sea creatures and the importance of conservation. This hands-on sensory adventure will have imaginations swimming wild. At the grand opening, meet a lobster, shark and sea turtle. The event includes an aquarium-themed TCMU Tots, and a game of Sharks & Minnows in Healthy Hustle. Enjoy Story Time with Leo and the Octopus, explore ocean water sensory bins in Exploration Station, paint seashells in Open Art, and discover the science of submarines in Random Acts of Science. A face painter will be available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For details, visit tcmupstate.org/event/seasations-grand-opening-celebration .

Lake Robinson Day is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19 and will include a food and household drive for Greer Relief. Learn about clean drinking water at this family friendly event. Attendees are encouraged to bring pasta, pasta sauce, canned fruit, canned beans, canned vegetables, peanut butter, toilet paper, laundry soap, body wash, dish soap, household cleaner and toothpaste to replenish Greer Relief’s stock. The event will be filled with free activities for all ages including a free lunch (register online), a community blood drive and rain barrel workshop. (There is a fee for the rain barrel workshop.) The event will feature more than 25 exhibitors, free inflatables, free kayaking courtesy of Cole’s Bait Shop, games, wildlife demos and a “Litter Trashes Everyone” puppet show by the Columbia Marionette Theatre at 11 a.m. For details, visit greercpw.com/lake-robinson-day-2024 .

Gran Fondo Hincapie’s 13th annual Greenville cycling event, will take place Oct. 19 entirely in Greenville County and is being held as a fundraising event for the local community impacted by Hurricane Helene. For details, visit hincapie.com .

Books Over Cookies with Constance Lombardo, author of “Itty Bitty Betty Blob,” is at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Gallery at M. Judson. This is a ticketed event. For details, visit mjudsonbooks.com/event/books-over-cookies-with-constance-lombardo .

Tell Me About It Tuesday: Orangutans is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com .

“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Peace Center. Visit peacecenter.org .

Movies at the Mill: “Halloweentown” is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Mill at Fountain Inn. Visit themillatfountaininn.com .

Let There Be Mom’s Annual Dine Out for Mom is at restaurants across the Upstate on Oct. 24. Participating restaurants will donate 20 percent of their sales from the entire day to help preserve the legacies of Upstate parents with life-threatening illnesses. Dine in, carry out, catering and gift card purchases are included. For details, visit lettherebemom.org and lettherebemom.org/dine-out-for-mom-2024 .

