Say yes to slugs, dirt and new ideas!

Catching a carpenter bee is hard enough. Putting a leash on one may be even harder. The point is, I know a girl who is willing to try. Not just willing, in fact, but adamant in that moment that it’s possible.

My heart soars. This girl is my soulmate.

Suddenly, I share her vision of a bee flying overhead like a kite. I imagine the headline: “Eight-year-old flies bee on string of yarn at American school.” I’m glamorous in the photos, even after all of the running around to make sure the bee (who’s now pretty ticked off) doesn’t sting anyone.

Still, it doesn’t seem right to get her hopes up.

“It’s an interesting idea,” I tell her. “But I’m not sure a bee would like being somebody’s pet.”

Undeterred, the bee hunt begins and now three other kids are on board, trailing behind her like she’s the pied piper. They spot one buzzing around some flowers but it occurs to somebody that they will likely need a net. Also, how will they tie the string around the creature once they catch it? So, the bee plan is tabled until a net is acquired.

It takes exactly five seconds after that for another remarkably young and creative genius to come up with something simple and yet groundbreaking: miniature playgrounds for slugs. I rush to get paper, tape and cardboard boxes so they can get to work providing leisure activities for slugs in need. Discussion eventually turns to a business plan and worldwide shipping logistics. I’m ashamed to admit that I was previously ignorant about this dire issue.

Another day, a large pool of muddy water on the ground leads to a flurry of science experiments and a no-fuss pottery factory using the wet clay soil. Runners collect and transport dry sandy dirt from across the field to the site. “Can we get wet and dirty?” one kid says.

“What’s a little dirt, in the name of science, art or innovative thought,” I say.

They line up dirt balls of various sizes, composition and density. A particularly practical kid in the group makes bowls. A couple of hours later, they lurk like creatures of the swamp in a low-budget horror film and a bathroom takes 16 hours to clean.

In short, it’s important to get behind any new, life-changing but not necessarily environmentally friendly (or clean) idea, unless it’s time for dinner. This is perfect timing because by then the slugs are napping and the clay bowls are dry.

Also, I have an idea for a self-cleaning bathroom that works like a carwash. It might not work, but that’s hardly the point.

Pam J. Hecht is a writer, instructor and mother of two (but not necessarily in that order). Reach her at pamjh8@gmail.com or pamjhecht.com .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Say yes to slugs, dirt and new ideas!