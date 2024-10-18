Open in App
    Dine Out for Mom fundraiser helps parents with life-threatening illness leave special gifts for their kids

    By Chris Worthy,

    2 days ago

    It’s time to dine out for good – Dine Out for Mom , supporting the work of Let There Be Mom, is Oct. 24 at Upstate restaurants. It’s easy to help: just buy food or gift cards from one (or more) of the participating restaurants.

    “Let There Be Mom's biggest fundraiser is Dine Out for Mom,” Kipra Anderson, the nonprofit organization’s founder said. “It's happening on Thursday, Oct. 24. There are over 165 restaurants that are partnering with us. Most are donating 20% of their sales from the entire day to the organization – that's from the time they open to the time they close. Dine in, carry out, catering and gift cards all count towards helping Let There Be Mom preserve the legacies of local moms and dads who've been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses. We say most are donating 20% because this year, in the wake of Hurricane Helene, we did offer our restaurant partners an opportunity to reduce the amount that they donate from the typical 20% to 10%, but the majority have said they are sticking with 20%.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVhb0_0wBurFLa00

    What does Dine Out for Mom support?

    Let There Be Mom serves families with at least one child younger than 18 years old. The goal is to let parents who are dealing with a life-threatening illness focus on their treatment, while Let There Be Mom works to preserve their legacy for their children. That looks different for every family.

    “We interview them, put their family traditions and what they want their kids to know – information about their life, their whole life story – in tangible forms for their children,” Anderson said. “And those are given as gifts for now, plus gifts for future milestones. Each child will receive between 12 and 15 gifts, and at this point, we are spending around $3,500 per child to make those gifts happen.”

    The hope is that the parent has successful treatment and is able to give those gifts directly to their children, but there is a peace of mind in knowing that those milestone connections are ready.

    This year, there is a dual purpose

    In this post-hurricane season, the event is also important to the participating restaurants.

    “Dine Out for Mom is typically one of the biggest, if not the biggest, day for these restaurants each year, that’s what they report back to us,” Anderson said. “Typically, they have about a 35 to 40% bump in business, and we don't want this year to be an exception. These nearly 170 restaurants are giving out of the goodness of their hearts during what could be a very difficult time for many of them coming out of the hurricane, and we definitely want to support them…I know there are other restaurants doing other things, but these restaurants in particular have a heart for our mission, and we have a heart for them.”

    How to participate in Dine Out for Mom 2024

    • Dine out – including takeout, in-restaurant dining, gift cards and catering – at one of the participating restaurants on Oct. 24.
    • Participate in Let There Be Mom’s raffle. Buy tickets online. The winner will be selected on Nov. 4 and will receive a gift card from each restaurant – more than 165 total.
    • Volunteer to help at one of the sites on Oct. 24.
    • Get the details, including an updated list of restaurants, at lettherebemom.org .

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dine Out for Mom fundraiser helps parents with life-threatening illness leave special gifts for their kids

