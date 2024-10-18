New Halloween books for giggles and ghouls

Halloween tricks and treats are here – in the form of some wonderful books to share with your favorite little readers. From a finger puppet book that babies will love, to a beginning reader book about being scared, these seasonal not-too-scary tales are fun for reading at home or with a group.

“Little Witch Cat: Finger Puppet Book”

by Emily Dove (Chronicle Books, all ages)

A book with a built-in finger puppet is a world of wonder waiting to happen. The small board books in this series are perfect for babies who are exploring books with all their senses. If you are looking ahead to the Christmas season, “Little Fir Tree” by Yu-Hsuan Huang, the next book in this sweet series, might be exactly what you need.

“Oh, Halloween Tree”

by Dori Elys, illustrated by Katya Longhi (Little Simon, all ages)

I dare you not to sing this one as you read. To the tune of “Oh, Christmas Tree,” this tale celebrates Halloween and will have you in stitches if you can keep the song going long enough. Even little readers will giggle through this one.

“Trunk or Treat”

by Hannah Eliot, illustrated by Lydia Jean (Little Simon, preschool and older)

What’s in the trunks? Little hands can lift the flaps on each page to find out. This book is perfect for reading before going to a trunk or treat event – or even for a story time at the event. The illustrations will have older kids hunting for every splendid detail.

“Stumpkin”

by Lucy Ruth Cummins (Little Simon, preschool and older)

Ah, what a sweet story this is. Stumpkin might be the last pumpkin on the shopkeeper’s shelf, but just because the customers didn’t choose him to become a jack o’lantern doesn’t mean he isn’t loved. The illustrations perfectly enhance this book in every way.

“Little Ghost Makes a Friend”

by Maggie Edkins Willis (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books, ages 4-8)

Making new friends can be very scary, especially if you are afraid they won’t like you for who you are. This delightful Halloween story is good for helping kids face their fears all year long. Look for downloadable activity sheets here .

“This Book Is Definitely Not Cursed”

by Megan Woodward, illustrated by Risa Rodil (Aladdin, ages 4-8)

Congratulations, you are now known as Clustercrump McTootyboots! Or you will be, if the book really is cursed. This story is just plain silly, in the best possible way. Giggles are practically guaranteed – not for bedtime, perfect for story time.

“Robin Hill School: Halloween Fun”

Ready-to-Read Level One, by Margaret McNamara, illustrated by Mike Gordon (Simon Spotlight, ages 4-6)

“I want to go,” said Hannah. “And also I do not.”

We all know that feeling at one time or another. Beginning readers will love this tale and its simple message, especially in a season when the frights are sometimes a little too real.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: New Halloween books for giggles and ghouls