Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Greenville News

    New Halloween books for giggles and ghouls

    By Chris Worthy,

    2 days ago

    Halloween tricks and treats are here – in the form of some wonderful books to share with your favorite little readers. From a finger puppet book that babies will love, to a beginning reader book about being scared, these seasonal not-too-scary tales are fun for reading at home or with a group.

    “Little Witch Cat: Finger Puppet Book”

    by Emily Dove (Chronicle Books, all ages)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzX6n_0wBuphwE00

    A book with a built-in finger puppet is a world of wonder waiting to happen. The small board books in this series are perfect for babies who are exploring books with all their senses. If you are looking ahead to the Christmas season, “Little Fir Tree” by Yu-Hsuan Huang, the next book in this sweet series, might be exactly what you need.

    “Oh, Halloween Tree”

    by Dori Elys, illustrated by Katya Longhi (Little Simon, all ages)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFz1P_0wBuphwE00

    I dare you not to sing this one as you read. To the tune of “Oh, Christmas Tree,” this tale celebrates Halloween and will have you in stitches if you can keep the song going long enough. Even little readers will giggle through this one.

    “Trunk or Treat”

    by Hannah Eliot, illustrated by Lydia Jean (Little Simon, preschool and older)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf5Nv_0wBuphwE00

    What’s in the trunks? Little hands can lift the flaps on each page to find out. This book is perfect for reading before going to a trunk or treat event – or even for a story time at the event. The illustrations will have older kids hunting for every splendid detail.

    “Stumpkin”

    by Lucy Ruth Cummins (Little Simon, preschool and older)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOruR_0wBuphwE00

    Ah, what a sweet story this is. Stumpkin might be the last pumpkin on the shopkeeper’s shelf, but just because the customers didn’t choose him to become a jack o’lantern doesn’t mean he isn’t loved. The illustrations perfectly enhance this book in every way.

    “Little Ghost Makes a Friend”

    by Maggie Edkins Willis (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books, ages 4-8)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n39pc_0wBuphwE00

    Making new friends can be very scary, especially if you are afraid they won’t like you for who you are. This delightful Halloween story is good for helping kids face their fears all year long. Look for downloadable activity sheets here .

    “This Book Is Definitely Not Cursed”

    by Megan Woodward, illustrated by Risa Rodil (Aladdin, ages 4-8)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VF7ne_0wBuphwE00

    Congratulations, you are now known as Clustercrump McTootyboots! Or you will be, if the book really is cursed. This story is just plain silly, in the best possible way. Giggles are practically guaranteed – not for bedtime, perfect for story time.

    “Robin Hill School: Halloween Fun”

    Ready-to-Read Level One, by Margaret McNamara, illustrated by Mike Gordon (Simon Spotlight, ages 4-6)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVUZd_0wBuphwE00

    “I want to go,” said Hannah. “And also I do not.”

    We all know that feeling at one time or another. Beginning readers will love this tale and its simple message, especially in a season when the frights are sometimes a little too real.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: New Halloween books for giggles and ghouls

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    The Trouble Behind the Scenes of TV's 'Alice' Between Linda Lavin & Polly Holiday & Then Diane Ladd
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King21 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy