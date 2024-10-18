Landscaper, businessman, man nicknamed 'Sonny': Remembering 3 lost to Helene

Three weeks have passed since Hurricane Helene swept through the Southeast, leaving a trail of destruction and death.

In South Carolina, 50 people were casualties of the powerful storm, including 22 in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson counties. Among the victims of the Palmetto State's deadliest storm since 1989 were a landscaping savant, a successful multi-business owner, and a man simply loved and known as "Sonny." Over the coming days, the Greenville News will tell the stories of those who lost their lives to Helene through people who knew and loved them most. Christopher Mark Owens, Derrill Eugene Pitts, and Lester A. Brown are remembered here.

Christopher Mark Owens, 64, Landrum

Christopher Mark Owens, 64, was one of the 49 related deaths due to Tropical Storm Helene, as his life ended similarly to how he spent his childhood: in a golf cart and helping to take care of his family and neighbors.

On Sept. 27, he and Derrill Eugene Pitts, 70, were found dead inside a golf cart after a tree had fallen onto the two while surveying the Earles Fort Road neighborhood for storm damages in Landrum.

Greenery and landscaping were Owens' interests in his adolescent years, so much so that he denied working for his father, John Calvin, and began cutting grass for a local neighbor (Robbie Bird) while only being an elementary school student, according to Mark, Owens' brother.

"Chris carved his path early on in life," Mark said. "I believe growing up, Chris broke his arms at least six or eight times. He once wrecked a motorcycle down the street and pushed it home only to learn, once at the hospital, he had broken each arm for a total of four breaks."

Christopher's childhood resiliency continued through young adulthood. He later worked at Red Fox Country Club and Tryon Country Club just to satisfy his green thumb, be on the green fairways, and even get a chance to mow their golf courses during his years at Landrum High.

Owens' passion for landscaping led him to receive a degree in golf course management from Catawba Valley Technical College. He eventually became a greens superintendent at various courses throughout the Carolinas.

After leaving the greens full-time, Owens became a utility foreman for Pikes Electric and even landed a role as a weekend NASCAR pit crewman for Brett Bodine—a further testament to his resilience and passion for exploration.

"Chris loved life, he wanted to live more than anyone I ever knew," said Mark, his brother. "I can’t say I knew Chris’ inner feelings, but he seemed to face every challenge without fear. It totally amazed me how he dealt with life’s challenges."

Owens's challenges included being involved in an excavator accident that eventually required a double knee replacement and, shortly after, the loss of his father, John Calvin. Because of the injury, Chris was unemployed but found a way back to his roots by helping with lawns around the neighborhood, using his pesticide and herbicide licensing to give back to his community.

He also became involved with Tyger River Prison ministries. He earned the title of bible study lead, all while fighting a diagnosis of bile duct (liver) cancer, making the best of his time as he awaited a donor near the Charleston area.

"Chris would introduce me to those inmates as younger brother, he was so proud," said his brother, Mark. "I will never forget that experience as I was scared to death, but he was at peace and beaming with pride."

More: A funny adventurer, crazy aunt, and generous grandfather: Remembering 3 lost to Helene

Christopher Mark Owens is survived by his mother, Shirley Owens, brothers, Rick and Scott Owens, nieces and nephews Will Owens, Stacy Long and Taylor Messick, and his dog, Patches.

"Though he never had the chance to start his own family, Chris found a way to weave himself into the fabric of everyone he met, becoming an integral and irreplaceable thread that bound us all together," said his brother, Mark. "He was also the common denominator in our neighborhood."

Christopher Owens's memorial service was held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church of Landrum.

Derrill Eugene Pitts, 70, Landrum

Owens died beside a fellow member of the Earles Fort Road community, Derrill Eugene Pitts, 70. Pitts was a real estate developer, owner of multiple businesses, and dedicated multi-sport coach who served as a board member of the Landrum Youth Association and even was part of the Landrum High chain crew from 2005 to 2010.

According to his obituary, Pitts is a native of Newberry, South Carolina and attended Spartanburg Community College after graduating from Dorman High.

Although Pitts was a successful businessman, his true passion was his family. He was married with six children, 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. According to his obituary, he was involved in many of their personal developments and enjoyed coaching and watching his younger offspring play sports.

Pitts' hobbies included biking, deep-sea fishing, and vacationing in Destin, Florida, with his wife, Karen.

He leaves behind a long legacy of a family: his wife Karen Vess Pitts; his children, Matt Pitts (Ginger), Candy Fluharty (Mike), Holly Rogers (Camden), Melissa Pitts Goode, Adam Pitts (Jessica), and Lauren Blair (Zach); grandchildren, Sydney Murphy, Shelby Pitts, Jacob Fluharty, Emily Fluharty, Taylor Rogers, Madie Rogers, Kaydyn Rogers, Jax Goode, Noah Goode, Shaw Pitts, Jaclynne Pitts and Rylee Blair; great-grandsons, Cameron Murphy, Sawyer Murphy and Carter Gene Blair; brothers, Randy Pitts, Bobby Dean Pitts and Ricky Pitts; and a sister, Deborah Williams.

A private graveside service for the Pitts family was conducted by the Rev. Chuck Mullinax on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens in Wellford.

More: Hurricane Helene: See the historic river level, rainfall, wind speed totals for the Upstate

Lester A. Brown, 79, Spartanburg

Lester A. Brown, 79, died on Oct. 1 after he crashed into another vehicle on Highway 292 near Inman. The crash occurred on Sept. 27 when a tree fell across a road, which caused two cars to stop and collide with each other.

The Spartanburg native and Bethune-Bowman High graduate, class of 1964, was known for his large stature, kind heart, hilarity, and positive outlook on life. Brown is commonly referred to as "Sonny" by friends and family.

Brown was once employed at Honeywell in Greer, South Carolina.

Funeral Services for "Sonny" Brown were held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel in Spartanburg. He is buried at the Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens in Boiling Springs.

– A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Landscaper, businessman, man nicknamed 'Sonny': Remembering 3 lost to Helene