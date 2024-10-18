Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Greenville News

    Landscaper, businessman, man nicknamed 'Sonny': Remembering 3 lost to Helene

    By A.J. Jackson, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    Three weeks have passed since Hurricane Helene swept through the Southeast, leaving a trail of destruction and death.

    In South Carolina, 50 people were casualties of the powerful storm, including 22 in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson counties. Among the victims of the Palmetto State's deadliest storm since 1989 were a landscaping savant, a successful multi-business owner, and a man simply loved and known as "Sonny." Over the coming days, the Greenville News will tell the stories of those who lost their lives to Helene through people who knew and loved them most. Christopher Mark Owens, Derrill Eugene Pitts, and Lester A. Brown are remembered here.

    Christopher Mark Owens, 64, Landrum

    Christopher Mark Owens, 64, was one of the 49 related deaths due to Tropical Storm Helene, as his life ended similarly to how he spent his childhood: in a golf cart and helping to take care of his family and neighbors.

    On Sept. 27, he and Derrill Eugene Pitts, 70, were found dead inside a golf cart after a tree had fallen onto the two while surveying the Earles Fort Road neighborhood for storm damages in Landrum.

    Greenery and landscaping were Owens' interests in his adolescent years, so much so that he denied working for his father, John Calvin, and began cutting grass for a local neighbor (Robbie Bird) while only being an elementary school student, according to Mark, Owens' brother.

    "Chris carved his path early on in life," Mark said. "I believe growing up, Chris broke his arms at least six or eight times. He once wrecked a motorcycle down the street and pushed it home only to learn, once at the hospital, he had broken each arm for a total of four breaks."

    Christopher's childhood resiliency continued through young adulthood. He later worked at Red Fox Country Club and Tryon Country Club just to satisfy his green thumb, be on the green fairways, and even get a chance to mow their golf courses during his years at Landrum High.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vubVo_0wBupGIj00

    Owens' passion for landscaping led him to receive a degree in golf course management from Catawba Valley Technical College. He eventually became a greens superintendent at various courses throughout the Carolinas.

    After leaving the greens full-time, Owens became a utility foreman for Pikes Electric and even landed a role as a weekend NASCAR pit crewman for Brett Bodine—a further testament to his resilience and passion for exploration.

    "Chris loved life, he wanted to live more than anyone I ever knew," said Mark, his brother. "I can’t say I knew Chris’ inner feelings, but he seemed to face every challenge without fear. It totally amazed me how he dealt with life’s challenges."

    Owens's challenges included being involved in an excavator accident that eventually required a double knee replacement and, shortly after, the loss of his father, John Calvin. Because of the injury, Chris was unemployed but found a way back to his roots by helping with lawns around the neighborhood, using his pesticide and herbicide licensing to give back to his community.

    He also became involved with Tyger River Prison ministries. He earned the title of bible study lead, all while fighting a diagnosis of bile duct (liver) cancer, making the best of his time as he awaited a donor near the Charleston area.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EXU2_0wBupGIj00

    "Chris would introduce me to those inmates as younger brother, he was so proud," said his brother, Mark. "I will never forget that experience as I was scared to death, but he was at peace and beaming with pride."

    More: A funny adventurer, crazy aunt, and generous grandfather: Remembering 3 lost to Helene

    Christopher Mark Owens is survived by his mother, Shirley Owens, brothers, Rick and Scott Owens, nieces and nephews Will Owens, Stacy Long and Taylor Messick, and his dog, Patches.

    "Though he never had the chance to start his own family, Chris found a way to weave himself into the fabric of everyone he met, becoming an integral and irreplaceable thread that bound us all together," said his brother, Mark. "He was also the common denominator in our neighborhood."

    Christopher Owens's memorial service was held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church of Landrum.

    Derrill Eugene Pitts, 70, Landrum

    Owens died beside a fellow member of the Earles Fort Road community, Derrill Eugene Pitts, 70. Pitts was a real estate developer, owner of multiple businesses, and dedicated multi-sport coach who served as a board member of the Landrum Youth Association and even was part of the Landrum High chain crew from 2005 to 2010.

    According to his obituary, Pitts is a native of Newberry, South Carolina and attended Spartanburg Community College after graduating from Dorman High.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUION_0wBupGIj00

    Although Pitts was a successful businessman, his true passion was his family. He was married with six children, 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. According to his obituary, he was involved in many of their personal developments and enjoyed coaching and watching his younger offspring play sports.

    Pitts' hobbies included biking, deep-sea fishing, and vacationing in Destin, Florida, with his wife, Karen.

    He leaves behind a long legacy of a family: his wife Karen Vess Pitts; his children, Matt Pitts (Ginger), Candy Fluharty (Mike), Holly Rogers (Camden), Melissa Pitts Goode, Adam Pitts (Jessica), and Lauren Blair (Zach); grandchildren, Sydney Murphy, Shelby Pitts, Jacob Fluharty, Emily Fluharty, Taylor Rogers, Madie Rogers, Kaydyn Rogers, Jax Goode, Noah Goode, Shaw Pitts, Jaclynne Pitts and Rylee Blair; great-grandsons, Cameron Murphy, Sawyer Murphy and Carter Gene Blair; brothers, Randy Pitts, Bobby Dean Pitts and Ricky Pitts; and a sister, Deborah Williams.

    A private graveside service for the Pitts family was conducted by the Rev. Chuck Mullinax on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens in Wellford.

    More: Hurricane Helene: See the historic river level, rainfall, wind speed totals for the Upstate

    Lester A. Brown, 79, Spartanburg

    Lester A. Brown, 79, died on Oct. 1 after he crashed into another vehicle on Highway 292 near Inman. The crash occurred on Sept. 27 when a tree fell across a road, which caused two cars to stop and collide with each other.

    The Spartanburg native and Bethune-Bowman High graduate, class of 1964, was known for his large stature, kind heart, hilarity, and positive outlook on life. Brown is commonly referred to as "Sonny" by friends and family.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAXEp_0wBupGIj00

    Brown was once employed at Honeywell in Greer, South Carolina.

    Funeral Services for "Sonny" Brown were held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel in Spartanburg. He is buried at the Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens in Boiling Springs.

    – A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription .

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Landscaper, businessman, man nicknamed 'Sonny': Remembering 3 lost to Helene

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    William Highfill
    22h ago
    🙏🙏🙏🙏🇱🇷
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds7 days ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com2 days ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Katy Perry Hit With Another Crisis: Singer’s $15Million Mansion Devastated By Water Leak — As Her Music Career Drowns
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    South Carolina Destination Named 'Best County' In The State
    97.5 WCOS2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA33 minutes ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Country music star’s erratic performance, fall on stage has fans worried
    PennLive.com4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    After Being Destroyed By Hurricane Helene, Beloved Lake Lure Memorial Returns Thanks To South Carolina Man
    The Daily South1 day ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Shanna Moakler Puts on a Busty Show for Fans: ‘Playing Hard to Forget’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    At least 7 dead, multiple injured after gangway collapses on Georgia's Sapelo Island
    ABC News16 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy