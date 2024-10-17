Open in App
    • Greenville News

    How South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer, children preparing for return to Oklahoma

    By Lulu Kesin, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tb2Y0_0wAKw83y00

    COLUMBIA — Silence fell as reporters shook their heads in response to "any final questions for coach?"

    Shane Beamer had a question for the room, though.

    "What's the plan in Oklahoma this week?" the South Carolina football coach excitedly asked Tuesday.

    After 27 minutes of dissecting the Gamecocks ' season so far, Beamer left his weekly press conference talking about food in Norman, Oklahoma, ranging from breakfast, Italian to ice cream, then Midway Deli.

    "Now you're speaking my love language," Beamer said before continuing with his long list of restaurants endorsements.

    The Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3 SEC) will play at Oklahoma (4-2, 1-2) for the first time in school history on Saturday (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network). The Sooners are now part of the SEC. However, for Beamer, it won't be new.

    Down to the details, it's familiar.

    The hotel the team is staying at in Norman, is where Beamer briefly lived in 2018, searching for housing after starting his new job as Oklahoma's assistant head coach for offense.

    The same hotel his family stayed at their first time in Norman.

    "I'd be lying if I said there wasn't going to be emotions," Beamer said.

    Shane Beamer's family: Roots in Norman, focused on Columbia

    Beamer's daughters Sutton, 16, and Olivia, 14, were born during the family's first stint in Columbia, when he was coach Steve Spurrier's assistant at South Carolina. Hunter, born in 2013, rounded out the family of five when Beamer coached under his father, legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank, in Blacksburg.

    Shortly after his father's retirement, he was hired by Kirby Smart at Georgia in 2016, then eventually hired at Oklahoma in 2018. In March 2021, Beamer's children were old enough to understand what leaving meant.

    "I definitely have more memories in Oklahoma than anywhere else I lived," Sutton told The Greenville News, ahead of her first trip back in nearly four years.

    The dynamics were different when leaving Norman. Their dog is even named after Oklahoma's mascot Boomer, one of the two white ponies that pull the Sooner Schooner carriage.

    Olivia, then 10, didn't want to go.

    "I really liked all my friends, my friend group, everything I was involved in, I didn't think I'd get that in South Carolina," Olivia said.

    There a typical parent-child conversation ensued: the parents remind the child it'll be OK, the child fails to believe it, but then the parents are right.

    "I thought it was going to be horrible but now that I live here, I haven't thought about it once," Olivia admits, but says she looks forward to seeing their old stomping grounds.

    The Gamecocks need a win, dropping three-straight SEC games. Players, coaches, the entire program echoed this week how important a win would be. As did Beamer's first-born.

    "I think of it as a business trip, we're there to get the win, not just for a vacation" Sutton said.

    In Norman, Oklahoma, it's hard to forget much says Shane Beamer

    Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium is elevated, but most of Norman is not.

    "Norman is a small college town, it's flat so pretty much every hotel room I'll be able to look out the window and see things that bring back memories," Beamer said with a laugh.

    He worked under Lincoln Riley, now the coach of Southern Cal, and the Sooners won three-straight Big 12 championships when Beamer was on the coaching staff. In 2019, Oklahoma led the nation in total offense.

    Beamer had aspirations to become a head coach, which Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione understood. Beamer said, Castiglione poured into that, providing Beamer tools to grow and evolve through three seasons, ultimately giving him the final stop on his resume before his most substantial job yet.

    "The biggest thing is the appreciation and gratitude I have for my time out there and the people I was around," Beamer said. "Really good people, friends for life we made out there."

    Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer, children preparing for return to Oklahoma

