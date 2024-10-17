South Carolina football vs Oklahoma: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC road game

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will play Oklahoma for the first time.

It will be an early start for the Gamecocks and Sooners on Saturday (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3 SEC) and the Sooners (4-2, 1-2) are both looking to rebound from Week 6 losses. South Carolina fell 27-25 to No. 7 Alabama, and Oklahoma left the USA TODAY's coaches poll after losing 34-3 to Texas.

Oklahoma offense is suffering in 2024, QB comparison

It's a battle of the two worst SEC teams on third-down conversions.

Oklahoma has the worst average passing yards per game in the SEC. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold was benched in the second quarter against Tennessee in Week 4, and freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., has been the starter since. South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers missed one full game (five quarters total this season) with injuries, but played the last two weeks.

Michael Hawkins Jr.

Last week: 19-of-30 passing for 148 yards, zero touchdowns, 27 rushing yards on 20 carries.

This season (two full games, four total): 42-of-67 passing for 458 yards, one touchdown, nine sacks, zero interceptions, 128 rushing yards on 48 carries.

LaNorris Sellers

Last week: 23-of-31 passing for 238 yards, two touchdowns, two fumbles, one interception, 19 yards on 16 carries.

This season (three full games, five total): 72/116 for 793 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions, 20 sacks, 219 yards on 71 carries.

Gamecocks receiver Mazeo Bennett ranks No. 28 among SEC receivers with 17 receptions for 257 yards, and Oklahoma's Deion Burks is No. 43 with 26 receptions for 201 yards. South Carolina's Rocket Sanders has 393 rushing yards on 81 carries, the seventh-most in the conference. Oklahoma sits near the bottom of the FBS with only 732 total rushing yards.

South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Defense vs defense

South Carolina edge defender Kyle Kennard leads the SEC with 7.5 sacks but Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas is third, with 5.5. Both teams disrupt the quarterback, and play a very physical, relentless defense.

"What's amazing when you watch the tape the volume of defense they have, and the volume of defense they have where they still hard ... you can tell how by how many turnovers they have, how many fumbles they create," South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said this week.

Loggains added the Sooners defense gets to players quickly, communicating effectively. For Sellers, turnovers have been an issue. He fumbled twice against the Crimson Tide , and Oklahoma has recovered eight fumbles and have forced 14 turnovers.

Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings has the third-most solo tackles in the SEC with 29 to go with three forced fumbles.

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore has the third most interceptions in the SEC with three. Nick Emmanwori and O'Donnell Fortune have two apiece. Kennard has two forced fumbles and 11 tackles for a loss. South Carolina's defense has forced 12 total turnovers.

South Carolina vs Oklahoma score prediction

South Carolina 21, Oklahoma 7: The Gamecocks offense builds off the energy of almost beating Alabama, and takes this one on the road before their open date.

Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football vs Oklahoma: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC road game