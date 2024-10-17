Open in App
    • Greenville News

    A funny adventurer, crazy aunt, and generous grandfather: Remembering 3 lost to Helene

    By Kaitlyn McCormick, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    Three weeks have passed since Hurricane Helene swept through the Southeast leaving a trail of destruction and death.

    In South Carolina, 49 people were casualties of the powerful storm, including 21 in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson counties. Among the victims of the Palmetto State's deadliest storm since 1989 were a charming, "wickedly funny" adventurer, an affectionately called "crazy aunt,'' and a girl dad who "could fix anything with an engine.'' Over the coming days, the Greenville News will tell the stories of those who lost their lives to Helene through people who knew and loved them most. Remembered here are Charles Daly Dean III, Learnda Palmer, and Moreno Arnez Maddox.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xfnox_0wAKtYn000

    Charles Daly Dean III , 59, of Greenville

    If you ask those who knew Charles Dean, words like "kind" and "generous" come to the top of mind.

    At 59, Dean had already had a life of adventure, an avid traveler, home cook, and baker.

    He's described by his brother as "wickedly funny" and charming, with absolutely zero interest in sports.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSuxW_0wAKtYn000

    But, what set Dean apart from others, according to those who knew him, was his profound love for the people around him.

    "He was just somethin' else," said his brother, Matthew Dean.

    One look at the tribute section attached to Dean's obituary shows messages from people who knew him in various phases of his life, a beloved employee at the local hardware store, an old friend and, for many, a lifesaver.

    Recovering from an alcohol addiction, Dean dedicated 13 years of his life to helping others do the same at the South Carolina Addiction Treatment Center and Pavillon.

    "He had all these sort of different families out there. ... It's been affirmed over and over again how special he was," Matthew Dean said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGS0E_0wAKtYn000

    The oldest of five in an Irish Catholic family, Dean was a doting son who would always make a point to polish his mother's silver, the keeper of photo albums, and a treasurer of all things familial.

    Dean was someone who valued everyone. He'd even kept in touch with his childhood babysitter.

    Humble and private, never one to brag, he is sorely missed, his brother said.

    Learnda Palmer , 56, of Greenville

    Learnda Palmer, 56, died on Sept. 27 when a tree fell on her home.

    Niece Shaquita Palmer announced her passing to family and friends via Facebook, prompting a flurry of condolences and prayers for the family.

    "I'm so sorry we lost her," one commentator wrote.

    "The crazy aunt of mine will be truly missed," Shaquita Palmer replied.

    Moreno Arnez Maddox , 68, of Greenville

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYQ7O_0wAKtYn000

    Moreno Maddox may have been the father of three girls, but his eldest daughter, Errin Maddox, said he "raised [them] very much "like boys."

    A mechanic by trade and an inquisitive, handy and stubborn man, Maddox taught his girls how to change a tire, be prepared, and accept only the best.

    "My dad could fix anything with an engine," Errin Maddox said.

    Moreno, better known as "Reno," Maddox was heavily involved in Greenville's motorcycle community and a member of Matrix Bike Group.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRbot_0wAKtYn000

    Errin Maddox said upwards of 75 bikers rode in a procession to his service. Many had learned to ride from Maddox or purchased their bike from him.

    The oldest of eight children, Maddox was the man that "everyone went to," his daughter said.

    Though he didn't have a formal education, his daughter described Maddox as someone who was passionate about learning, taking his children on frequent trips to bookstores and the library.

    He would give anyone the shirt off of his back, she said, and "never met a stranger."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzIrQ_0wAKtYn000

    "My whole world felt like it collapsed all at once," Errin Maddox said about her father's passing on Sept. 27. "I feel like my safety net is gone."

    Maddox absolutely adored his grandkids and took his role as grandfather seriously.

    And, while he was never good at "the mushy stuff," as he used to say, his daughter said he was a "marshmallow" when it came to his grandkids. He may not have been the best with technology, but he learned how to video chat to keep in touch with his grandson serving the military overseas in Japan.

    Maddox is remembered as a generous person who was never the flashy type.

    He was a full-hearted person who loved his family more than words, his daughter said, would do anything to help a stranger and is missed by so many.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: A funny adventurer, crazy aunt, and generous grandfather: Remembering 3 lost to Helene

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    William
    1d ago
    YOU MAY NEVER KNOW WHEN YOUR TIME COMES OR HOW IT WILL HAPPEN SO PLEASE BE PREPARED ❤️ JOHN 3:16 FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON THAT WHOSOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM SHOULD NOT PERISH BUT HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE 🙌 ❤️ REPENT NOW, ACTS 2:38 HURRY BECAUSE THE FIRE BURNS FOREVER AND THE WORM NEVER DIES!!!
    Phyllis S Grandy
    2d ago
    RIP Dear Ones. While none of us know the day or hour our time on this earth will end. The legacy of our life we leave behind, will tell how we impact someone for the good or bad. Reading these stories tell of lives well lived. Families, hold on to those precious memories. May they bring you endless comfort.
    View all comments
