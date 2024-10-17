Open in App
    Election 2024: Candidates Brann Fowler, Paul Wickensimer seek SC House District 22 seat

    By Savannah Moss, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lyyqj_0wAJzRy200

    Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins on Oct. 21. The Greenville News asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

    Here's what Republican nominee Paul Wickensimer, 72, and Democratic candidate Brann Fowler, 35, had to say about the race for South Carolina House District 22. The incumbent, Rep. Jason Elliott, seeks a seat in the state's Senate.

    What is your professional background?

    Fowler: Lawyer

    Wickensimer: Former Greenville County Council member and chairman. Former Greenville County Clerk of Court. Retired BellSouth (AT&T).

    Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

    Fowler: I am married to my wonderful wife, Becca and we have one son named Henry.

    Wickensimer: I moved to Greenville, South Carolina, as a teenager and have lived here ever since. I've dedicated much of my life and career to serving this great community, its businesses, and its people. I'm blessed to have two married children and six grandchildren.

    Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

    Fowler: We live in North Main and have lived there for over 10 years now

    Wickensimer: I've lived in Greenville for over 50 years.

    What are your top legislative priorities if elected?

    Fowler: Getting a traffic light installed on Academy Street as it enters Main Street coming from East North Street, growing our infrastructure along with our community, and making sure that we can hire and retain the best public servants possible.

    Wickensimer: Improving roads and bridges, enhancing education, cutting taxes, managing the growth the Upstate is experiencing, and reforming Columbia.

    What is the biggest need facing your district, and how would you address it?

    Fowler: Making sure that we grow responsibly while not losing the character and charm that makes Greenville, Greenville.

    Wickensimer: Infrastructure is the biggest issue we are facing. I will work with the state to secure more infrastructure funding for Greenville County to ensure better roads, bridges, water, sewage, and affordable, high-speed internet access. I will also work to ensure accountability and transparency so funding is secured and projects are completed in a timely manner.

    What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

    Fowler: I work every day to find compromise between parties who come to the table often very opposed to agreement. I want to bring this same sense of compromise, and most importantly, work ethic, to the statehouse.

    Wickensimer: With my experience in the private sector, local government, and community organizations, I believe I'm uniquely qualified to build relationships, be a voice for this community, and get things done.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Election 2024: Candidates Brann Fowler, Paul Wickensimer seek SC House District 22 seat

