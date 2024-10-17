Election 2024: Where SC House District 24 candidates stand on economic growth, education

Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Oct. 21. The Greenville News asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

Here's what Republican nominee and incumbent Bruce Bannister and Democratic nominee Shauna Johnson, had to say about Greenville County District 24.

What is your professional background?

Bannister: I’m a practicing attorney and a partner at Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey. I graduated from Davidson College in 1995 and earned my law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1998. I began my service to the people of House District 24 in 2005 after winning the special election to fill the term of departing House Speaker David Wilkins. During my time at the Statehouse, I was elected by my peers to serve as the majority leader of the House Republicans in 2012 for four years, and I currently serve as the chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee, which is responsible for writing the state budget.

Johnson: I obtained my bachelor of science in nursing from Clemson University. I also attended the University of South Carolina, where I earned my doctorate in nursing practice and became a nurse practitioner. Currently, I work for the Department of Psychiatry for a large hospital system in the Upstate, attending to both inpatient and outpatient pediatric populations. Serving the underserved has been my life’s passion.

Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

Bannister: I’m a lifelong resident of Greenville, where I reside with my wife, Mary Margaret, and our four children (one of which is a West Point graduate now in the U.S. Army, two are in college, and we still have one high schooler in the house). I’m passionate about giving back to our community and over the years have served as a member of the Wig and Robe, Greenville County Young Lawyers, South Carolina Bar, the Better Business Bureau, as an adjunct professor at Greenville Technical College, the board of the Children’s Museum of the Upstate, the Peace Center, and a Child’s Haven. I’m a graduate of Leadership Greenville Class 26 and a member of Liberty Fellowship’s Class of 2014.

Johnson: I am married to Lee Johnson, and we have a five-year-old daughter, Max. I am actively involved in the Junior League of Greenville, the South Carolina Nurse's Association and hold a board position on Postpartum Support International, South Carolina chapter.

What are your top legislative priorities, if elected?

Bannister: As chairman of the House Ways & Means committee, my top responsibility and priority is ensuring that our state has a balanced, fiscally responsible budget that prioritizes the needs of South Carolinians, invests in our state’s future, and keeps taxes low. I have prioritized adequate resources for our public safety and first responders and providing a robust education system from early childhood through tech school or our four-year colleges. I’ve also prioritized investments in critical state and local infrastructure.

Johnson: I believe that it is imperative that medical providers have a seat at the table when legislating medical affairs. Also, this year, legislation was introduced to enshrine IVF into state law. There was not enough support to have this legislation passed. As a woman who suffered multiple miscarriages, and then turned to IVF to start my family, it is so important that my fellow South Carolinians have access to this very right.

What is the biggest need facing your district, and how would you address it?

Bannister: The rapid growth of Greenville County – and the entire state – means we must be prepared to embrace the opportunities that come with economic growth. When I speak with my constituents, I hear that they want us to invest in education, support our teachers, and improve infrastructure - not just in the traditional sense of roads and bridges, but also water, sewer and broadband access. My position as chairman of Ways & Means gives me unique access to address those needs. The people of District 24 also tell me they want the state to be on a strong financial footing, which we continue to work on by lowering income taxes, increasing rainy-day reserves, and passing a balanced state budget each year.

Johnson: An unconstitutional voucher scheme was recently passed in Columbia, where money is being taken from our woefully underfunded public school system, and given to private schools. South Carolina public education is currently ranked as the 42nd worst in the nation. It is imperative that this becomes a matter of great importance. Taking care of our children should always remain at the top of our priority list.

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Bannister: I’m a lifelong resident of Greenville, who has seen the amazing renaissance in our city and county. I have almost 20 years of experience now in the South Carolina Statehouse and as chairman of the Ways & Means Committee, I have the relationships to ensure our district’s residents are represented on every issue.

Johnson: After practicing psychiatry for many years, I feel I am in a unique position to encourage healthy communication with colleagues from across the aisle. After speaking with countless citizens of every political ideology, a common ground can be found in most situations. We, as humans, are more alike than we think, and it’s past time we leave partisan politics in the rearview mirror. I would make it a priority to establish working relationships with both Democrats and Republicans.

