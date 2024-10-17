Open in App
    • Greenville News

    Election 2024: SC House District 28 candidate J. Wiebel answers questions ahead of voting

    By Savannah Moss, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Oct. 21. The Greenville News asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

    Here's what Democratic nominee J. Fritz Wiebel had to say about the District 28 race. GOP nominee Chris Huff did not respond to the News' requests.

    What is your professional background?

    Wiebel: Retired, industrial electrician

    Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

    Wiebel: Father of two sons, USAF veteran served during Vietnam Era and Cold War DAV, USC, Pol.Sci.1993, assoc. degree Gville Tech late 80s. written editorially on state and local government for over 50 years in every major newspaper in S.C. and published nationally several times, help fellow veterans with compensation cases (over 30 years) and consumer advocate focusing on the actions of Duke Power, recently saved Duke customers over 11% on Duke's new 21.9% rate hike, new rate is about 10% less than they asked for. Long history of fighting for District 28 residents on many important issues.

    Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

    Wiebel: South Greenville 26 years

    What are your top legislative priorities if elected?

    Wiebel: Stop heavy-handed legislation from Columbia, we have home rule or local control for issues such as outlawing boys in girls sports, something that should have been dealt with locally not by law from Columbia, teacher pay, classroom money for teachers, no more out of pocket spending by teachers, fully fund the ABC daycare program, $40 million more for wi-fi equipped buses, summer feeding stipend for children, increase homestead exemption and move taxes toward federally deductible system, no more nondeductible sales tax or special fees.

    What is the biggest need facing your district, and how would you address it?

    Wiebel: ROADS!!!! Our district is exploding with out of control growth with roads like cow trails, an untenable situation, that has killed far too many residents in South Greenville. I would call for impact fees to be paid by developers to improve roads BEFORE construction and will introduce leg. for each House District to receive special funding for its most needed problem road situation. I know each Representative has an emergency project in their Dist., each one gets one. No War on women!!!, S.C. women are the last in equal pay in the country.

    What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

    Wiebel: I have been involved in local elective politics for over 50 years at every level, lived it, worked it, and studied it. Helped people from both parties, and always sought common ground, the birth place of cooperation. They'll have to go over me to get into my constituents' pockets.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Election 2024: SC House District 28 candidate J. Wiebel answers questions ahead of voting

