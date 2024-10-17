Election 2024: Democrat incumbent Chandra Dillard answers questions about the election

Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins on Oct. 21. The Greenville News asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

Here's what Democrat nominee and incumbent Chandra Dillard, 59, had to say about the District 23 race. James Atkins Jr., a Libertarian, is challenging Dillard. Atkins did not respond to the Greenville News' requests.

District 23 covers portions of downtown Greenville and the Nicholtown neighborhood.

What is your professional background?

Dillard: I have 17 years of experience working in the corporate/manufacturing industry and 20 years of experience in higher education. I’m currently the director of community relations for Furman University. Additionally, I have 25 years of public service experience (Nine years serving on Greenville City Council and 16 years in the Statehouse). I am a graduate of Leadership Greenville, Leadership SC, and Furman University Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative. I possess a B.S. degree in business administration from Winthrop College and a master’s in public administration from Walden University.

Tell us a little about your family and personal background:

Dillard: I am a Greenville native. I’m single with no children. I’m very active in my church, John Wesley United Methodist Church, where I serve as church council chair, as well as the South Carolina United Methodist Conference. I’m a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. When I’m not doing community or church work, I enjoy watching episodes of NCIS.

Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

Dillard: I am a lifelong resident of the Nicholtown community

What are your top legislative priorities if elected?

Dillard: Affordable housing, community, and economic development, access to healthcare and creating healthy communities. And above all, advocating for the needs of my constituents.

What is the biggest need facing your district, and how would you address it?

Dillard: Affordable housing, increasing challenges with growth (traffic, infrastructure, roads.) Additionally, expanding public transportation and economic advancement. I will continue to work with my legislative colleagues to find solutions. I will also continue to work with the City of Greenville and other partners to address these issues.

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Dillard: I have consistently demonstrated experience and results in working collaboratively to address our state and community issues. My seniority in the House and my committee service on House Ways and Means make me uniquely qualified to influence state appropriations and budget decisions that benefit our community and state.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Election 2024: Democrat incumbent Chandra Dillard answers questions about the election