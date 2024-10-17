Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Oct. 21. The Greenville News asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

Here's what Republican nominee Tim Kennedy had to say about SC State House of Representatives District 25. Incumbent Wendell Jones did not respond to requests from the Greenville News.

What is your professional background?

Kennedy: Information Technology

Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

Kennedy: I'm married and my wife and I have seven children.

Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

Kennedy: Piedmont, SC for 11 years

What are your top legislative priorities if elected?

Kennedy: Reduce taxes, reduce the size of government and government regulations, and economic development in poverty-bound areas across the state

What is the biggest need facing your district, and how would you address it?

Kennedy: The need for economic development, area revitalization, and reduced poverty are the primary needs that must be addressed in District 25. 1. Reduce taxes 2. Provide financial incentives for businesses that hire and train new, inexperienced employees. 3. Provide opportunities for re-training and re-education for the unemployed and the under-employed 4. Engage with community and local leaders to begin the process of area revitalization 5. Vote for and develop legislation that will strengthen and protect the family 6. Be personally involved in the process

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Kennedy: I desire to serve the people of my district. I will listen to understand the issues and vote to protect life, liberty, and justice for everyone.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Election 2024: GOP nominee Tim Kennedy outlines stance on SC House District 25 issues