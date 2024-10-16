Open in App
    Greenville News

    A new music, event venue to open in Q2 of 2025 at Camperdown Plaza in downtown Greenville

    By A.J. Jackson, Greenville News,

    1 days ago

    Seratonic, an upcoming music and event space, is expected to open in the first half of 2025. The new entertainment, event, and lounge space will be at Camperdown Plaza in the heart of downtown Greenville.

    The community-centered music and event venue is part of the Auro Hotels brand, which also represents AC Hotel, Paloma , Juniper, and The Press Room .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0io89h_0w8n3MmN00

    Coined as "intentionally rhythmic in nature" and "perfect for articulating the soul of the brand," Seratonic expects to bring a unique ambiance, interpretation of music, and alternative event space for visitors to the downtown scene in Greenville.

    More: Peabo Bryson honored with mural at Unity Park, 'it's not often people get their flowers'

    "We wanted to create a name with its own meaning in a very targeted way," said DJ Rama, CEO of Auro Hotels. "Seratonic is a melding of two forms: a chemical compound needed for happiness and the acoustical texture of sounds. The combination of these two isn't all that Seratonic has to offer, but it is a large part of why it just feels good to be there."

    The new entertainment space will host up to 250 people and feature mid-week music performances and corporate and wedding events with an in-house kitchen that provides a small plate menu and cocktails.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0almwE_0w8n3MmN00

    Seratonic joins Trueline and A Music Project as an upcoming trio of entertainment, event, and artist curation venues expected to open over the next few years in downtown Greenville.

    For more information, visit seratoniclounge.com

    – A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription . g

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: A new music, event venue to open in Q2 of 2025 at Camperdown Plaza in downtown Greenville

