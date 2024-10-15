Historic Greenville sites need repair after Helene, see Kilgore-Lewis House, Pettigru St.

Just a day before Tropical Storm Helene ripped through the Upstate, Greenville's Kilgore-Lewis House was damaged by a microburst within the city.

"That night, we lost power, and so we thought something was going on," said Karen Allen, the Greenville Council of Garden Clubs president. "And we came in the next morning, and we had five big trees down."

The Greenville Council of Garden Clubs is a local organization that maintains the beautification of the historical site. Its headquarters are at the Kilgore-Lewis House.

When Allen contacted her insurance agent, she was told, "You better wait until what happens Friday."

Following the agent's advice, Allen postponed filing an insurance claim. On Friday, the Palladian-style farmhouse joined the list of local historic sites impacted by Helene. Debris and uprooted trees can be seen scattered across the 5.4 acres surrounding the home. The recently renovated home's roof is once again in need of fixing. A tree also hangs across the property's natural artesian well, once used as a water source for Indigenous peoples and early settlers.

"Every animal, living creature, has used this water," Allen said.

Both the home and well are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Here's the latest status on the Kilgore-Lewis House and other damaged historic sites in the city.

Kilgore-Lewis House

560 N. Academy St., Greenville

Despite the damage to the property, the Kilgore-Lewis House opened back to the public on Thursday, Oct. 10. Events that were postponed due to the storm have also resumed.

"We reopened because everything is dead," Allen said. "I said, 'Well, I hope nobody tries to climb the trees, you know, but they're not in any more danger at this point than before the storm. And it's always a liability to have people outside. But you know, we are back to our usual hours, and it's nice here."

The City of Greenville will cover the costs of removing fallen trees, which Allen said may cost up to $100,000. A full damage assessment cannot be done until all trees are picked up. Members of the Garden Club have assisted Allen in cleaning up piles of debris, although there are still a few piles sitting in the corners of the garden.

Restoring the site to the haven it once was will be a challenge, but Allen is certain it will be overcome within time. The home's legacy, whose lush greenery and floral arrangements have charmed many who have strolled its gardens throughout the years, will continue.

Recently, a 10-year lease through the City was renewed, securing the site's future.

"The city needs more parks, and this particular park is peaceful compared to Falls Park, which is always really busy and active and more commercialized. This one is like this almost all the time, and there will be school children ― there's a lot of homeschoolers that come here ― just people (that) individually come just for the peace and quiet," Allen said.

The only surviving granddaughter of the Kilgore-Lewis family member who last lived in the home is expected to visit the site on Monday, Oct. 21, bringing with her a "mystery gift."

"She has an item that was from the house when her grandmother lived there that she wants to donate, and so she's flying in to bring this to us," Allen said.

To make a donation toward the Kilgore-Lewis House's Helene recovery efforts, you can call the Greenville Council of Garden Clubs at 864-232-3020.

Pettigru Historic District

Pettigru St., Greenville

While walking up and down Greenville's Pettigru Historic District, one can expect to encounter debris, fallen trees, or fallen power lines. Some of the more severe damage was tracked down just behind Pettigru Street, where a white two-story home was found in shambles.

"The street behind us is called Whitsett. A lot of big trees fell on some of the historical buildings," said John Mussetto, founder of the Law Offices of John M. Mussetto on 401 Pettigru St. Since Helene, the law office has been out of power, causing the business to be inoperable.

When The Greenville News asked if any efforts were being made to repair the district's damages, Mussetto said, "Spectrum has just given us the runaround. I can't get a straight answer."

Earle Town House

107 James St., Greenville

Piles of debris run up and down both sides of James St. A broken tree trunk was also spotted just outside the fence guarding the historic Earle Town House. Beyond the fence, the home did not appear damaged, but a closer inspection would need to be assessed to determine whether or not the house emerged unscathed from Helene.

The Greenville News contacted the City regarding any impacts on the home but did not receive a response.

Wash House at Oakland Plantation

259 Adams Mill Road., Simpsonville

In the summer of 2024, Upstate Preservation Trust (UPT) acquired Oakland Plantation. This includes the plantation house, 10 outbuildings, and over 50 acres of land in the heart of Simpsonville. To conserve the green space for public use, UPT deeded the property to the city, with plans to restore the house and outbuildings as a historic landmark.

According to UPT's website, "The property has one of three remaining slave dwellings in Greenville County. This is an invaluable historic resource that must be protected."

During Helene, a fallen oak struck an outbuilding known as the Wash House. The damage was so extensive that the building was irreparable.

Paris Mountain State Park

2401 State Park Road., Greenville

Paris Mountain State Park is currently closed to the public due to dangerous conditions caused by Helene.

A large number of trees and limbs were lost in the storm, with fallen power lines strewn throughout the park. Debris and hazards remain on trails, roads, campgrounds, and day-use areas. Trees also fell on various structures, damaging the pedestrian bridge by the park lake. No structures were permanently damaged, and small repairs will be carried out under the advisement of S.C. State Parks' historic preservation experts.

Crews are working tirelessly to restore the park by clearing debris, cutting down hazardous trees, and making repairs. The costs of these repairs are unknown at this time.

Power was restored to the park as of Oct. 7.

"We are asking for patience. Our team is working incredibly hard to reopen as quickly and as safely as possible. This was a severe storm and damage was extensive. Cleanup has been time-consuming and exhausting for our teams. Trail work is difficult. Chainsaw work can be dangerous," said Sam Queen with South Carolina State Parks. "When Paris Mountain reopens, it will still offer tranquility and natural beauty in Greenville’s backyard, but some trails may temporarily be closed or other short-term changes as we continue to clean up."

Queen said the best way to support S.C. State Parks in the aftermath of Helene is to visit open parks.

Nina Tran covers trending topics for The Greenville News. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com.

