Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Greenville News

    Historic Greenville sites need repair after Helene, see Kilgore-Lewis House, Pettigru St.

    By Nina Tran, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10S845_0w7IB5Km00

    Just a day before Tropical Storm Helene ripped through the Upstate, Greenville's Kilgore-Lewis House was damaged by a microburst within the city.

    "That night, we lost power, and so we thought something was going on," said Karen Allen, the Greenville Council of Garden Clubs president. "And we came in the next morning, and we had five big trees down."

    The Greenville Council of Garden Clubs is a local organization that maintains the beautification of the historical site. Its headquarters are at the Kilgore-Lewis House.

    When Allen contacted her insurance agent, she was told, "You better wait until what happens Friday."

    Following the agent's advice, Allen postponed filing an insurance claim. On Friday, the Palladian-style farmhouse joined the list of local historic sites impacted by Helene. Debris and uprooted trees can be seen scattered across the 5.4 acres surrounding the home. The recently renovated home's roof is once again in need of fixing. A tree also hangs across the property's natural artesian well, once used as a water source for Indigenous peoples and early settlers.

    "Every animal, living creature, has used this water," Allen said.

    Both the home and well are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

    Here's the latest status on the Kilgore-Lewis House and other damaged historic sites in the city.

    Kilgore-Lewis House

    560 N. Academy St., Greenville

    Despite the damage to the property, the Kilgore-Lewis House opened back to the public on Thursday, Oct. 10. Events that were postponed due to the storm have also resumed.

    "We reopened because everything is dead," Allen said. "I said, 'Well, I hope nobody tries to climb the trees, you know, but they're not in any more danger at this point than before the storm. And it's always a liability to have people outside. But you know, we are back to our usual hours, and it's nice here."

    The City of Greenville will cover the costs of removing fallen trees, which Allen said may cost up to $100,000. A full damage assessment cannot be done until all trees are picked up. Members of the Garden Club have assisted Allen in cleaning up piles of debris, although there are still a few piles sitting in the corners of the garden.

    Restoring the site to the haven it once was will be a challenge, but Allen is certain it will be overcome within time. The home's legacy, whose lush greenery and floral arrangements have charmed many who have strolled its gardens throughout the years, will continue.

    Recently, a 10-year lease through the City was renewed, securing the site's future.

    "The city needs more parks, and this particular park is peaceful compared to Falls Park, which is always really busy and active and more commercialized. This one is like this almost all the time, and there will be school children ― there's a lot of homeschoolers that come here ― just people (that) individually come just for the peace and quiet," Allen said.

    The only surviving granddaughter of the Kilgore-Lewis family member who last lived in the home is expected to visit the site on Monday, Oct. 21, bringing with her a "mystery gift."

    "She has an item that was from the house when her grandmother lived there that she wants to donate, and so she's flying in to bring this to us," Allen said.

    To make a donation toward the Kilgore-Lewis House's Helene recovery efforts, you can call the Greenville Council of Garden Clubs at 864-232-3020.

    Pettigru Historic District

    Pettigru St., Greenville

    While walking up and down Greenville's Pettigru Historic District, one can expect to encounter debris, fallen trees, or fallen power lines. Some of the more severe damage was tracked down just behind Pettigru Street, where a white two-story home was found in shambles.

    "The street behind us is called Whitsett. A lot of big trees fell on some of the historical buildings," said John Mussetto, founder of the Law Offices of John M. Mussetto on 401 Pettigru St. Since Helene, the law office has been out of power, causing the business to be inoperable.

    When The Greenville News asked if any efforts were being made to repair the district's damages, Mussetto said, "Spectrum has just given us the runaround. I can't get a straight answer."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBNI5_0w7IB5Km00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIlDc_0w7IB5Km00

    Earle Town House

    107 James St., Greenville

    Piles of debris run up and down both sides of James St. A broken tree trunk was also spotted just outside the fence guarding the historic Earle Town House. Beyond the fence, the home did not appear damaged, but a closer inspection would need to be assessed to determine whether or not the house emerged unscathed from Helene.

    The Greenville News contacted the City regarding any impacts on the home but did not receive a response.

    Wash House at Oakland Plantation

    259 Adams Mill Road., Simpsonville

    In the summer of 2024, Upstate Preservation Trust (UPT) acquired Oakland Plantation. This includes the plantation house, 10 outbuildings, and over 50 acres of land in the heart of Simpsonville. To conserve the green space for public use, UPT deeded the property to the city, with plans to restore the house and outbuildings as a historic landmark.

    According to UPT's website, "The property has one of three remaining slave dwellings in Greenville County. This is an invaluable historic resource that must be protected."

    During Helene, a fallen oak struck an outbuilding known as the Wash House. The damage was so extensive that the building was irreparable.

    Paris Mountain State Park

    2401 State Park Road., Greenville

    Paris Mountain State Park is currently closed to the public due to dangerous conditions caused by Helene.

    A large number of trees and limbs were lost in the storm, with fallen power lines strewn throughout the park. Debris and hazards remain on trails, roads, campgrounds, and day-use areas. Trees also fell on various structures, damaging the pedestrian bridge by the park lake. No structures were permanently damaged, and small repairs will be carried out under the advisement of S.C. State Parks' historic preservation experts.

    Crews are working tirelessly to restore the park by clearing debris, cutting down hazardous trees, and making repairs. The costs of these repairs are unknown at this time.

    Power was restored to the park as of Oct. 7.

    "We are asking for patience. Our team is working incredibly hard to reopen as quickly and as safely as possible. This was a severe storm and damage was extensive. Cleanup has been time-consuming and exhausting for our teams. Trail work is difficult. Chainsaw work can be dangerous," said Sam Queen with South Carolina State Parks. "When Paris Mountain reopens, it will still offer tranquility and natural beauty in Greenville’s backyard, but some trails may temporarily be closed or other short-term changes as we continue to clean up."

    Queen said the best way to support S.C. State Parks in the aftermath of Helene is to visit open parks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33U98J_0w7IB5Km00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pt02s_0w7IB5Km00

    Nina Tran covers trending topics for The Greenville News. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Historic Greenville sites need repair after Helene, see Kilgore-Lewis House, Pettigru St.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘It turned ugly quick’: North Carolina mayor says daughter was denied $750 FEMA aid promised by Kamala Harris after Hurricane Helene ‘wiped out’ her home — here’s how relief assistance works
    moneywise.com6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    SEC Women's Basketball Tournament extends agreement into 2028 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    Greenville News19 hours ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy