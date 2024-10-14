South Carolina's extended voter registration deadline ends at midnight

South Carolina's extended registration deadline to vote in the Nov. 5 general election ends at midnight today.

A ruling by Richland County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Coble extended the state's voter registration deadline after the South Carolina Democrat Party filed a lawsuit. Democrats argued many residents could not register in the final week because of power outages caused by Hurricane Helene.

Originally, the in-person registration deadline was Oct. 4, online registration Oct. 6, and mailed applications were due on Oct. 7.

Voter registration options include downloading and completing a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov . The form can be returned to a county voter registration office by fax or email attachment before the midnight deadline. In-person registration also is available at a county registration office. Most offices will close at 5 p.m.

A South Carolina driver's license or Department of Motor Vehicle identification card is required to register.

