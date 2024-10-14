Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Greenville News

    South Carolina's extended voter registration deadline ends at midnight

    By Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oC8op_0w5w25tA00

    South Carolina's extended registration deadline to vote in the Nov. 5 general election ends at midnight today.

    A ruling by Richland County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Coble extended the state's voter registration deadline after the South Carolina Democrat Party filed a lawsuit. Democrats argued many residents could not register in the final week because of power outages caused by Hurricane Helene.

    Originally, the in-person registration deadline was Oct. 4, online registration Oct. 6, and mailed applications were due on Oct. 7.

    More: 'Our biggest cry for help,' Camp Greenville's Pretty Place stands amid Helene's destruction

    Voter registration options include downloading and completing a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov . The form can be returned to a county voter registration office by fax or email attachment before the midnight deadline. In-person registration also is available at a county registration office. Most offices will close at 5 p.m.

    A South Carolina driver's license or Department of Motor Vehicle identification card is required to register.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina's extended voter registration deadline ends at midnight

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Private ConfidentialList
    1d ago
    Really ?! What happen to the Mail-In Voting Ballots. That were supposed to be. In the hands of requested. Eligible voters to vote early. Still have no advocacy. Hired from SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ELECTION BOARD.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Migrants excluded from metro Denver homeless count report
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy