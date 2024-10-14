In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

United Way Of Greenville County Launches Helene Recovery Fund

In response to the urgent needs created by the impact of Hurricane Helene, United Way of Greenville County has established a special relief fund to help individuals and families struggling to access necessities, such as food, shelter and utilities.

The United Way of Greenville County Community Relief Fund will provide immediate assistance to those hit hardest by the storm and additional support to local nonprofits responding to the crisis. Every dollar will directly fund efforts to help Greenville County recover.

“We are committed to standing alongside our neighbors who need us most,” said Meghan Barp, President and CEO of United Way of Greenville County. “This fund is an essential step toward helping people quickly regain access to basic services and achieve stability in the aftermath of this devastating storm.”

To contribute, go to Relief Fund .

Those who need non-emergency assistance should call United Way’s 211 Resource Line. Dial 2-1-1 or text "HELP" or "AYUDA" to 211-211. This service provides confidential, multilingual support to connect individuals and families to local resources.

Businesses Asked To Take Survey To Determine Hurricane Impact

The S.C. Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene to fill out a survey so that state agencies can plan for resources.

Responses will help assess the needs of the business community in the county, the region and the state so that resources can be allocated appropriately.

Owners or managers can fill out the survey. Go to Hurricane Survey . For information about resources, go to S.C. Chamber resources .

Everything Outdoor Fest Returns To Hopkins Farm

The Everything Outdoor Fest will return Nov. 2 and 3 to historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville. The festival will showcase family-friendly outdoor activities with workshops, exhibits, demonstrations, food and entertainment.

Activities presented by more than 70 vendors will include kayak and paddleboard clinics, rock climbing, and a fun run and biking on trails and roadways. Those who attend will be able to test sports equipment and learn skills.

Prisma Health Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital will present adaptive sports including cycling, golf and yoga. “We’re thrilled to highlight adaptive sports available for people with injuries,” said Jacqui McGuinness, founder of Everything Outdoor Fest.

Other classes include archery, camping skills, bird watching and healthy cooking. Bass Pro and Clemson Bass Fishing Team will offer fishing competitions and clinics. Kids activities include games, hayrides, pumpkin art, and rock painting.

Music, sponsored by Greenville Water, will feature Darby Wilcox and others.

A signature event over both days is the Skyhoundz Classic disc dog tournament. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.

Single-day tickets are $12 for adults and weekend passes are $20. Discounts are available for children, the military and seniors. For tickets and information about parking, volunteer opportunities and other details, go to EverythingOutdoorFest.com.

24/7 Service For NOAH Tenants

Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH) Property Management has launched a 24/7 call line intended to make services more accessible for its 3,500 tenants.

NOAH was created to manage properties owned by Affordable Upstate; NOAH is now offering tenants 24/7 live service for questions about billing, availability and maintenance.

“Everyone who has ever lived in an apartment knows that feeling of dread when something breaks and you have to leave a message with maintenance,” said Matt Foster, CEO of NOAH. “It’s agonizing wondering how long it will take to hear back. That’s why we started live service.”

When a tenant calls, an internal team member will answer – not a third party.

In addition, people looking to learn more about the 23 properties managed by NOAH can use the service to learn about unoccupied units and schedule showings.

NOAH was designed to deliver quality management to lower-income residents, enabling them to achieve greater economic mobility through affordable rents and by partnering with nonprofits such as Front Porch Housing, Greenville Homeless Alliance, and the Southeast Affordable Housing Administration.

“It all comes back to our mission of providing better solutions for people living in apartment communities,” Foster said.

Affordable Upstate is a real estate investment firm focused on redeveloping and redefining multifamily housing in the Upstate. Since 2017, Affordable Upstate has placed over $50 million in investor equity into socially responsible, environmentally enhanced, workforce housing. The portfolio includes 1,450 apartment units. For information, go to www.affordableupstate.com .

The mission of NOAH Property Management is to provide affordable housing and a sense of pride in self-managed apartment communities. For information about NOAH, go to www.NOAHpm.com or call (864) 580-NOAH.

Powdersville Plaza Gains Publix

Powdersville Plaza, at Hwy. 153 and Hwy. 81, will welcome a Publix Super Market.

The 50,000-square-foot store will contain a pharmacy, as well as grocery items and produce.

The company, Aston, owns and helps manage the shopping center. The property is the site of a former BI-LO. This will be Publix's 20th store in the Upstate – including two in Anderson County.

Barnes Connell, Managing Director of Aston, is enthusiastic about the new anchor tenant.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Publix to Powdersville Plaza,” said Connell. “Its presence aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering vibrant, community-centered shopping destinations.”

The existing Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology will be relocated to a new building on the property.

“Our focus is on attracting top-quality, dynamic tenants while supporting the growth of existing businesses to ensure our centers not only thrive but meet the needs of the communities they serve,” said George S. Dewey IV, President and CEO of Aston.

The Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology building will have more space for students and for customers to receive services. The school has been in Powdersville for 14 years; there are six other locations in the state, said Vice President Garrett Shuler.

Aston renovated the North Hills Shopping Center and acquired McBee Station and Verdae Village, all in Greenville. Aston was founded in 1980 by Steele Dewey to manage shopping centers in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

Cliffs Golf Pro Moves To Sales

The Cliffs has promoted Frank C. Nix as its newest sales associate at Cliffs Realty. He joins The Asheville Region sales office, focusing exclusively on The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Arden.

Nix has worked in several departments at private golf and residential club communities across the country. Most recently, he was a PGA Golf Professional at The Cliffs for five years.

Richard Seay, Director of Sales at The Cliffs, said he welcomes Nix to the sales team. “He brings an invaluable ability to answer questions and counsel clients to find the best fit among the incredible – but varied – opportunities offered by The Cliffs’ communities.”

Nix concurrently held the positions of Golf Professional and Golf Outing Manager at The Cliffs, which is comprised of seven private, luxury residential mountain and lake club communities between Greenville, Clemson and Asheville.

A native of the Upstate, Nix now lives in Asheville.

International Ballet Debuts 2024-25 Season

International Ballet, under the artistic direction of Vlada Kysselova, has unveiled its 2024-2025 season.

IB’s 22nd season contains classical and contemporary programming.

The season starts with the vibrant storytelling in “L'Automne,” which will highlight the depth of the company's talent. The holidays will feature “The Nutcracker.”

The season concludes with the debut of “Don Quixote,” a story with adventure, romance and comedy.

“I am honored to present this masterpiece on the Peace Center stage and look forward to sharing our 2024-2025 season with our dedicated audiences,” Kysselova said.

“L’Automne,” a mixed repertoire program guest starring Logan Acker and Aiden Moss, will take place Oct. 24 to 26 at the IB Theatre.

“The Nutcracker,” guest starring Victoria Jaiani and Brooklyn Mack and accompanied by the Greenville Symphony Orchestra, will be performed Dec. 13 to 15 at the Peace Center Concert Hall.

"Don Quixote," guest starring Melissa Gelfin and Rafael Quenedit and accompanied by the Greenville Symphony Orchestra, will take the stage of the Peace Center Concert Hall from May 31 through June 1.

Single tickets for “L’Automne” are on sale now for $45 at internationalballetsc.org . “The Nutcracker” and “Don Quixote” tickets start at $25; they are available through the Peace Center box office at (864) 467-3000 and online at peacecenter.org . For details and times, go to internationalballetsc.org .

International Ballet was founded in 2003; the nonprofit organization’s goal is to provide professional ballet training and performances.

IB is a Peace Center Resident Company. The company also performs in local schools and communities. Outreach programs include Project Pirouette, Adult Accessibility Class, and Storytime Ballet. In addition, International Ballet has a pre-professional youth company and training academy in Greer.

Alair Homes Clemson Celebrates Construction Week

In honor of National Construction Appreciation Week recently, the Alair Homes Clemson team celebrated its skilled trade teammates and partners and others who build in the United States.

“One of my favorite parts of building new homes is getting to build relationships with the trades and market partners we work alongside every day,” said Katherine Hazlewood, Operations Manager of Alair Homes in the greater Clemson area.

Hazlewood and other company leaders from Clemson traveled to home sites throughout the Upstate and took celebratory treats to workers.

Alair Homes Clemson has six custom homes and four major renovations underway in the Clemson area.

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is a privately held custom home building and renovation company with over 100 franchises across North America.

