TECH IN TRANSITION - New TD SYNNEX Leader Advances Continuity, Innovation, Community

IT is not scary.

“I want to be a champion for continuing to educate and drive interest in the IT fields,” says Reyna Thompson, who has been appointed President for North America at TD SYNNEX, effective Dec. 1.

“I’ve had a long career, navigated a lot of different positions, a lot of different experiences. I'm now in a position where I can help encourage people to get involved … so that IT is not so scary.”

A Greenville resident who has spent most of her life in the Upstate and 30 years in the tech industry, Thompson will step into the position held by Peter Larocque – who is assuming an advisory role after 40 years with TD SYNNEX.

“Much of my career has been with this organization,” says Thompson, who began working at SYNNEX in 2002.

“This organization has been resilient in addressing the changes in IT, evolving to become one of the largest IT distributors globally.”

SYNNEX was founded by Robert Huang in 1980 on the West Coast; the Greenville office was established 16 years later. SYNNEX merged with Florida-based Tech Data in 2021 to become TD SYNNEX.

The office in Greenville started with 25 people and now employs nearly 1,000, says Thompson, who is currently Executive Vice President of Vendor Management for North America in the TD SYNNEX Advanced Solutions Group.

TD SYNNEX has 150,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 23,000 employees worldwide – with headquarters in Fremont, California, and Clearwater, Florida.

Thompson says she and others have not forgotten their colleagues, partners and customers in Clearwater and other areas who endured both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. In Greenville, colleagues rallied to help those who suffered damage and outages.

“I’m proud of how we have come together as a company to support our coworkers and communities,” she says.

“In Greenville, our office was a refuge for those without power and Internet. We provided meals for coworkers and their families. Teammates who were less affected by the storms brought donations of food, supplies and water to their colleagues who experienced more damage. And we’ll continue supporting those who have even longer-term impacts from these storms.”

As for the transition in leadership when Thompson takes on the role held by Larocque ... that’s nothing to worry about, Thompson says.

“I've worked alongside Peter Larocque for many years. There will be a focus on business continuity. We won't have any disruption in business,” she says. “The investment in the community will absolutely continue. This is home for me, as it is for Peter.”

And Greenville also will continue to be one of the homes, literally and figuratively, for TD SYNNEX.

“The thing that I'm most proud of is our strong contribution within the local area. Share the Magic is a significant charity that was launched 14 years ago,” Thompson says.

An annual yearlong campaign, TD SYYNEX Share the Magic culminated with a celebration last week at Fluor Field. The event raised millions for the four local charities Share the Magic supports and concluded the TD SYNNEX week-long national conference, Inspire.

TD SYNNEX Share the Magic, founded by Larocque in 2011, has raised a total of more than $25 million for Upstate children’s charities including Clement’s Kindness, Pendleton Place, A Child’s Haven, and Make a Wish South Carolina. “That's special. That's very special. That will continue,” Thompson says.

The Inspire conference drew 2,000 customers, vendors and associates to the Greenville Convention Center to hear from more than 60 industry experts and experience a variety of interactive installations.

“We decided a long time ago that Greenville would be the location for this event, long term. Our customers and partners really enjoy being here,” Thompson says.

She said the company is grateful to the city for helping to make the flagship conference happen this year, given the devastation and ongoing concerns caused by the hurricane.

“We wanted to do the event. It's important financially for the city, and we needed to see it through,” Thompson says.

In addition to fostering connections and networking, this year's Inspire conference sought to demystify and explore artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, and the Internet of Things.

“The IT market is changing, and we're all touched in some way by that change. When you're talking about things like AI and issues of security and threats, it’s forcing us to think a little differently,” Thompson says.

“But in 30 years, we've seen similar inflection points, and we've been able to adapt, and we've made it through. I'm looking forward to taking on that challenge now. It’s exciting. We’re in a position where technology could be used to improve lives.”

Technology could enhance health care with innovations in hospitals, for example, or automate analytics so that scientists can spend more time researching a cure for cancer instead of running reports, she says.

TD SYNNEX – a business-to-business company – distributes a range of technology (hardware, software, consumer electronics) from giants like Apple, Google, Cisco, Samsung, and dozens of others. TD SYNNEX then works directly with businesses globally that provide their clients with technology, technology solutions, digital platforms, technology education, networking, AI, and cybersecurity.

Products could end up in schools, federal agencies, office buildings, police departments, or small and large businesses.

TD SYNNEX salespeople, engineers, and experts in finance and innovation can help businesses determine the best way to fill their clients’ technology needs.

Thompson, who started as a liberal arts major before finding her way into tech, remains committed to supporting the community by employing and empowering graduates from local schools. Her own daughters have chosen careers in the sciences.

“I want to champion the fact that technology is not just for engineers. We hire graduates with all different degrees. They go into sales, and they go into marketing, and they go into operations, all sorts of areas in support of IT,” she says.

“When you look at the workforce, it’s over 50% women. When you look at graduates, over 50% are women. I want to champion degrees in IT – and more women in IT. That's what I love. That's what I want to see.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: TECH IN TRANSITION - New TD SYNNEX Leader Advances Continuity, Innovation, Community