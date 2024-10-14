Open in App
    How to apply for FEMA, recovery, business assistance and more

    By Kaitlyn McCormick, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpDMV_0w5vihlF00

    This article has been updated to correct the Volunteer Services Hotline phone number.

    For the past two weeks, those impacted by Hurricane Helene's destructive path through the Carolinas have been looking for assistance and working to recover their property.

    Many will likely need or benefit from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

    But how do they apply for help?

    How to apply for FEMA assistance

    Applying for FEMA is easy.

    Those in need can call the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov .

    Calls to the hotline are accepted 6 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to FEMA's website.

    People can also download the FEMA app or apply in person at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Freetown Community Center, address 200 Alice Avenue, Greenville, South Carolina.

    More: South Carolina County Day gives Greenville residents access to recovery aid in one spot

    What do you need to apply for FEMA?

    When applying for FEMA assistance, DisasterAssistance.gov recommends preparing the following:

    • A social security number
    • Insurance information (know what type of coverage you have)
    • Damage information (include the type of disaster and property affected)
    • Financial information (household gross income at the time of the disaster)
    • Contact information

    What does FEMA do?

    FEMA is a federal agency that helps people across the country during storms and other natural disasters.

    The organization has over 20,000 employees nationwide and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with 10 regional offices.

    FEMA assists local governments and individuals with identifying and managing community resources.

    FEMA also assists before, during and after emergencies imposed by natural disasters.

    Other hurricane assistance in South Carolina

    In addition to applying for help from FEMA, the state of South Carolina has a number of resources on their Office of Resilience webpage.

    There, people in the Upstate can find information on the following:

    • Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration
    • Hurricane Helene Information Hotline: 1.866.246.0133
    • Volunteer Cleanup Services Hotline: 1.844.965.1386
    • Department of Public Health Care Line: 1.855.472.3432
    • Case management and assistance connecting to recovery resources: 1.803.542.2937

    Kaitlyn McCormick can be reached at kmccormick@gannett.com. Don't forget to subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How to apply for FEMA, recovery, business assistance and more

