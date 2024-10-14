How to apply for FEMA, recovery, business assistance and more

This article has been updated to correct the Volunteer Services Hotline phone number.

For the past two weeks, those impacted by Hurricane Helene's destructive path through the Carolinas have been looking for assistance and working to recover their property.

Many will likely need or benefit from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But how do they apply for help?

How to apply for FEMA assistance

Applying for FEMA is easy.

Those in need can call the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov .

Calls to the hotline are accepted 6 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to FEMA's website.

People can also download the FEMA app or apply in person at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Freetown Community Center, address 200 Alice Avenue, Greenville, South Carolina.

More: South Carolina County Day gives Greenville residents access to recovery aid in one spot

What do you need to apply for FEMA?

When applying for FEMA assistance, DisasterAssistance.gov recommends preparing the following:

A social security number

Insurance information (know what type of coverage you have)

Damage information (include the type of disaster and property affected)

Financial information (household gross income at the time of the disaster)

Contact information

What does FEMA do?

FEMA is a federal agency that helps people across the country during storms and other natural disasters.

The organization has over 20,000 employees nationwide and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with 10 regional offices.

FEMA assists local governments and individuals with identifying and managing community resources.

FEMA also assists before, during and after emergencies imposed by natural disasters.

Other hurricane assistance in South Carolina

In addition to applying for help from FEMA, the state of South Carolina has a number of resources on their Office of Resilience webpage.

There, people in the Upstate can find information on the following:

Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration

Hurricane Helene Information Hotline: 1.866.246.0133

Volunteer Cleanup Services Hotline: 1.844.965.1386

Department of Public Health Care Line: 1.855.472.3432

Case management and assistance connecting to recovery resources: 1.803.542.2937

Kaitlyn McCormick can be reached at kmccormick@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How to apply for FEMA, recovery, business assistance and more