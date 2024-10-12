What channel is Clemson football vs Wake Forest on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

Clemson football continues ACC play with a road trip to Wake Forest on Saturday, in search of a 4-0 start in the league .

The Tigers are coming off a thorough 29-13 win at Florida State last week, their fifth win in a row by a margin of two scores or more.

Wake orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback at NC State to earn its first ACC win of the season, which could signal a turning point in an otherwise rough first half of the season for the Demon Deacons .

Here's how to watch the Clemson football vs. Wake Forest game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: ESPN (Command Center broadcast on ACC Network)

ESPN (Command Center broadcast on ACC Network) Live stream: FUBO (free trial) , ESPN app

Clemson vs. Wake Forest will broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will call the game from the booth at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, with Taylor McGregor reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

FOCUS: What Dabo Swinney said about Alabama, Tennessee upsets and Clemson's 'windshield mentality'

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Start time: 12 p.m. ET

The Clemson football vs. Wake Forest game starts at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Greenville News reporter Derrian Carter's prediction: Clemson 44, Wake Forest 14

The Tigers have had a few close calls against the Deacons over the past two years, but their dominance against them will continue Saturday. Backed up by a premier defense, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik will continue his strong play that will help the Tigers rout Wake Forest.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 11

Odds: Clemson -20.5

Clemson -20.5 O/U: 61.5 points

61.5 points Money line: Clemson -1400, Wake Forest +800

Aug. 31: vs. Georgia in Atlanta, L 34-3

vs. Georgia in Atlanta, L 34-3 Sept. 7: Appalachian State, W 66-20

Appalachian State, W 66-20 Sept. 14: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Sept. 21: NC State, W 59-35

NC State, W 59-35 Sept. 28: Stanford, W 40-14

Stanford, W 40-14 Oct. 5: at Florida State, W 29-13

at Florida State, W 29-13 Oct. 12: at Wake Forest, 12 p.m. on ESPN

at Wake Forest, 12 p.m. on ESPN Oct. 19: Virginia, 12 p.m. on ACC Network

Virginia, 12 p.m. on ACC Network Oct. 26: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 2: Louisville, TBD

Louisville, TBD Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech, TBD

at Virginia Tech, TBD Nov. 16: at Pitt, TBD

at Pitt, TBD Nov. 23: The Citadel, TBD

The Citadel, TBD Nov. 30: South Carolina, TBD

South Carolina, TBD Dec. 7: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, 8 p.m. on ABC

Record: 4-1 (3-0 ACC)

Aug. 29: North Carolina A&T, W 45-13

North Carolina A&T, W 45-13 Sept. 7: Virginia, L 31-30

Virginia, L 31-30 Sept. 14: Ole Miss , L 40-6

Ole Miss , L 40-6 Sept. 21: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Sept. 28: Louisiana, L 41-38

Louisiana, L 41-38 Oct. 5: at NC State, W 34-30

at NC State, W 34-30 Oct. 12: Clemson, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Clemson, 12 p.m. on ESPN Oct. 19: at UConn, 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

at UConn, 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network Oct. 26: at Stanford, TBD

at Stanford, TBD Nov. 2: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 8: Cal, 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Cal, 7 p.m. on ACC Network Nov. 16: at UNC, TBD

at UNC, TBD Nov. 23: at Miami (Fla.), TBD

at Miami (Fla.), TBD Nov. 30: Duke, TBD

Duke, TBD Dec. 7: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, 7 p.m. on ABC

Record: 2-3 (1-1 ACC)

