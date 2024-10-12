What channel is Clemson football vs Wake Forest on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

Clemson football continues ACC play with a road trip to Wake Forest on Saturday, in search of a 4-0 start in the league .
The Tigers are coming off a thorough 29-13 win at Florida State last week, their fifth win in a row by a margin of two scores or more.
Wake orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback at NC State to earn its first ACC win of the season, which could signal a turning point in an otherwise rough first half of the season for the Demon Deacons .
Here's how to watch the Clemson football vs. Wake Forest game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:
Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest live on Fubo (free trial)
- TV Channel: ESPN (Command Center broadcast on ACC Network)
- Live stream: FUBO (free trial) , ESPN app
Clemson vs. Wake Forest will broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will call the game from the booth at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, with Taylor McGregor reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.
FOCUS: What Dabo Swinney said about Alabama, Tennessee upsets and Clemson's 'windshield mentality'
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Start time: 12 p.m. ET
The Clemson football vs. Wake Forest game starts at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem.
Greenville News reporter Derrian Carter's prediction: Clemson 44, Wake Forest 14
The Tigers have had a few close calls against the Deacons over the past two years, but their dominance against them will continue Saturday. Backed up by a premier defense, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik will continue his strong play that will help the Tigers rout Wake Forest.
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 11
- Odds: Clemson -20.5
- O/U: 61.5 points
- Money line: Clemson -1400, Wake Forest +800
- Aug. 31: vs. Georgia in Atlanta, L 34-3
- Sept. 7: Appalachian State, W 66-20
- Sept. 14: OPEN DATE
- Sept. 21: NC State, W 59-35
- Sept. 28: Stanford, W 40-14
- Oct. 5: at Florida State, W 29-13
- Oct. 12: at Wake Forest, 12 p.m. on ESPN
- Oct. 19: Virginia, 12 p.m. on ACC Network
- Oct. 26: OPEN DATE
- Nov. 2: Louisville, TBD
- Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech, TBD
- Nov. 16: at Pitt, TBD
- Nov. 23: The Citadel, TBD
- Nov. 30: South Carolina, TBD
- Dec. 7: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, 8 p.m. on ABC
Record: 4-1 (3-0 ACC)
- Aug. 29: North Carolina A&T, W 45-13
- Sept. 7: Virginia, L 31-30
- Sept. 14: Ole Miss , L 40-6
- Sept. 21: OPEN DATE
- Sept. 28: Louisiana, L 41-38
- Oct. 5: at NC State, W 34-30
- Oct. 12: Clemson, 12 p.m. on ESPN
- Oct. 19: at UConn, 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Oct. 26: at Stanford, TBD
- Nov. 2: OPEN DATE
- Nov. 8: Cal, 7 p.m. on ACC Network
- Nov. 16: at UNC, TBD
- Nov. 23: at Miami (Fla.), TBD
- Nov. 30: Duke, TBD
- Dec. 7: ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, 7 p.m. on ABC
Record: 2-3 (1-1 ACC)
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What channel is Clemson football vs Wake Forest on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game
Comments / 0