    • Greenville News

    What channel is South Carolina football vs Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

    By Nick Gray, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWndM_0w4BQCtL00

    South Carolina football needs a bounce back game on Saturday, but it faces a challenge at Alabama a week after the Crimson Tide's loss to Vanderbilt.

    The Gamecocks put together their worse performance of the season in last week's 27-3 loss to Ole Miss . South Carolina's offense struggled to put much together all game long, something that will need to change in Tuscaloosa.

    Alabama's 40-35 upset loss at Vandy stunned the college football world and was a reminder that the Nick Saban era is in the rear-view mirror. But will the Tide be completely re-focused against South Carolina?

    Here's how to watch the South Carolina football vs. Alabama game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch South Carolina vs. Alabama live on Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is South Carolina football vs. Alabama on today?

    South Carolina vs. Alabama will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will call the game from the booth at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with Katie George reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers, and ESPN+.

    WISE MAN: From Shane Beamer to Dylan Stewart, why South Carolina football listens to transfer Demetrius Knight

    South Carolina football vs. Alabama time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
    • Start time: 12 p.m. ET

    The South Carolina football vs. Alabama game starts at Noon Saturday from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

    South Carolina football vs. Alabama predictions, picks, odds

    Greenville News reporter Lulu Kesin's prediction: Alabama 34, South Carolina 21

    The Gamecocks regroup from the bad Week 6 performance but the Crimson Tide are too hungry, too skilled and take the game at home.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 11

    • Odds: Alabama -21.5
    • O/U: 50.5 points
    • Money line: Alabama -2000, South Carolina +1000

    South Carolina football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Old Dominion, W 23-19
    • Sept. 7: at Kentucky, W 31-6
    • Sept. 14: LSU, L 36-33
    • Sept. 21: Akron, W 50-7
    • Sept. 28: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 5: Ole Miss, L 27-3
    • Oct. 12: at Alabama, Noon on ABC
    • Oct. 19: at Oklahoma, Noon/12:45 p.m. on TBD
    • Oct. 26: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 2: Texas A&M, TBD
    • Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt, TBD
    • Nov. 16: Missouri, TBD
    • Nov. 23: Wofford, 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
    • Nov. 30: at Clemson, TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 3-2, 1-2 SEC

    Alabama football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Western Kentucky, W 63-0
    • Sept. 7: South Florida, W 42-16
    • Sept. 14: at Wisconsin, W 42-10
    • Sept. 21: OPEN DATE
    • Sept. 28: Georgia, W 41-34
    • Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt, L 40-35
    • Oct. 12: South Carolina, Noon on ABC
    • Oct. 19: at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
    • Oct. 26: Missouri, TBD
    • Nov. 2: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 9: at LSU, TBD
    • Nov. 16: Mercer, 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
    • Nov. 23: at Oklahoma, TBD
    • Nov. 30: Auburn, TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 4-1, 1-1 SEC

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What channel is South Carolina football vs Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

