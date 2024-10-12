What channel is South Carolina football vs Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

South Carolina football needs a bounce back game on Saturday, but it faces a challenge at Alabama a week after the Crimson Tide's loss to Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks put together their worse performance of the season in last week's 27-3 loss to Ole Miss . South Carolina's offense struggled to put much together all game long, something that will need to change in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama's 40-35 upset loss at Vandy stunned the college football world and was a reminder that the Nick Saban era is in the rear-view mirror. But will the Tide be completely re-focused against South Carolina?

Here's how to watch the South Carolina football vs. Alabama game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

South Carolina vs. Alabama will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will call the game from the booth at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with Katie George reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers, and ESPN+.

WISE MAN: From Shane Beamer to Dylan Stewart, why South Carolina football listens to transfer Demetrius Knight

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

The South Carolina football vs. Alabama game starts at Noon Saturday from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Greenville News reporter Lulu Kesin's prediction: Alabama 34, South Carolina 21

The Gamecocks regroup from the bad Week 6 performance but the Crimson Tide are too hungry, too skilled and take the game at home.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 11

Odds: Alabama -21.5

Alabama -21.5 O/U: 50.5 points

50.5 points Money line: Alabama -2000, South Carolina +1000

Aug. 31: Old Dominion, W 23-19

at Kentucky, W 31-6 Sept. 14: LSU, L 36-33

Akron, W 50-7 Sept. 28: OPEN DATE

Ole Miss, L 27-3 Oct. 12: at Alabama, Noon on ABC

at Oklahoma, Noon/12:45 p.m. on TBD Oct. 26: OPEN DATE

Texas A&M, TBD Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt, TBD

Missouri, TBD Nov. 23: Wofford, 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

at Clemson, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

Record: 3-2, 1-2 SEC

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky, W 63-0

South Florida, W 42-16 Sept. 14: at Wisconsin, W 42-10

OPEN DATE Sept. 28: Georgia, W 41-34

at Vanderbilt, L 40-35 Oct. 12: South Carolina, Noon on ABC

at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC Oct. 26: Missouri, TBD

OPEN DATE Nov. 9: at LSU, TBD

Mercer, 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ Nov. 23: at Oklahoma, TBD

Auburn, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 3 p.m. on ABC

Record: 4-1, 1-1 SEC

