Clemson football vs Wake Forest score prediction, scouting report in Week 7 ACC game

CLEMSON — Clemson football aims to win its fifth straight game this weekend.

The No. 11 Tigers (4-1, 3-0 ACC) face Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1) on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN) at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Clemson looks to win its 16th straight game against the Demon Deacons .

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Clemson football is the best first-quarter team in FBS

Clemson has the best point differential in the nation in the first quarter, averaging 18 points (most in FBS) and allowing zero points (tied with Texas and Indiana). During its four-game win streak, it has dominated teams in the first 15 minutes, which forces opponents to play from behind.

In the first quarter, Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik is 32-for-44 for 559 yards passing and 10 total touchdowns (three rushing). Clemson has recorded three sacks and forced five turnovers and 10 punts in the first quarter.

What to know about Wake Forest, quarterback Hank Bachmeier

Wake Forest lost its opening game 45-13 against North Carolina A&T then dropped its next three games to Virginia (31-30), Ole Miss (40-6) and Louisiana (41-38). Wake Forest defeated NC State 34-30 last Saturday for its first conference win.

The Demon Deacons average 30.6 points per game, the ninth most in the conference. Hank Bachmeier recorded 1,313 yards passing for seven touchdowns and two interceptions over five games. His favorite target is wide receiver Taylor Morin, who has 345 yards on 26 catches.

Wake Forest allows 31 points per game, the second most in the ACC, and records the fewest sacks in the conference with six.

MORE: What Dabo Swinney said about Alabama, Tennessee upsets and Clemson's 'windshield mentality'

Clemson's Phil Mafah can build on season-high performance vs Wake Forest

Mafah rushed for 154 yards on 25 carries to help Clemson beat FSU in Week 6. It was a season high in carries and yards for the No. 1 running back. Mafah is fifth in the ACC in rushing yards (496) and third in average rushing yards (99.2) and yards per carry (7.3).

Mafah is aiming to earn his first 1,000-yard rushing season and is on pace to exceed the mark. He will look to gain more against Wake Forest, a team that allows the third-most rushing yards per game (168.8) in the conference.

Clemson's history vs Wake Forest

Clemson is 71-17-1 all-time against Wake Forest, its second-highest victory total against any opponent. These teams first met in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1933, where the Tigers won 13-0. Clemson defeated the Deacons 17-12 in their matchup last year at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers have won the last 15 games by a combined score of 595-224. The last time Wake Forest beat Clemson was in 2008, when it won 12-7.

Clemson score prediction vs Wake Forest

Clemson 44, Wake Forest 14: The Tigers have had a few close calls against the Deacons over the past two years, but their dominance against them will continue Saturday. Backed up by a premier defense, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik will continue his strong play that will help the Tigers rout Wake Forest.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football vs Wake Forest score prediction, scouting report in Week 7 ACC game