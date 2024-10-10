Open in App
    • Greenville News

    South Carolina football vs Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report, Week 7 SEC game

    By Lulu Kesin, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctmJc_0w1P00YS00

    COLUMBIA — South Carolina football once again faces a team that is coming off an upset loss.

    The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) lost to then No. 11 Ole Miss 27-3 last Saturday, a week after the Rebels (5-1, 1-1) got upset by unranked Kentucky.

    Now, South Carolina faces No. 7 Alabama (noon ET, ABC), which just lost to unranked Vanderbilt, 40-35.

    Will the Crimson Tide (4-1, 1-1) recover and play like the team that beat Georgia or will the loss to Vanderbilt linger?

    Here's what to know as South Carolina travels to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2009.

    Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams help give Alabama one of nation's best offenses

    Freshman wide receiver for Alabama Ryan Williams already has 544 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

    Alabama will be the secondary's biggest challenge yet. Williams has speed, his agility is top-tier and his fakes are elite. He makes impossible catches look easy, and it'll be critical that the Gamecocks defend him without constant pass interference calls.

    Quarterback Jalen Milroe leads one of the nation's best offenses. He has 1,274 passing yards (283 rushing) and has thrown 11 touchdowns to only two interceptions.

    Alabama is relentless, and Milroe will exploit any fatigue or sloppiness from South Carolina. The Gamecocks have a solid pass rush, but Milroe has strong protection and an accurate arm.

    South Carolina offense, LaNorris Sellers need to produce vs Alabama

    Alabama is the ninth-best team on defending third down, and the Gamecocks have only converted 21 of their 70 third-down attempts.

    Vanderbilt's QB mobility gave Alabama trouble and South Carolina has two mobile QBs in LaNorris Sellers, and Robby Ashford.

    "There's a lot of stuff that Vandy put on tape that frankly we do," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. "You have to say to yourself, Vandy had some success against them doing this so is Alabama going to line up and do the exact same thing, you don't know."

    Sellers had one interception and no touchdowns vs Ole Miss. The offensive line let Sellers get sacked six times, which needs to improve for him to make downfield throws.

    Return to Alabama for South Carolina offensive analyst Mike Shula

    Mike Shula was hired to South Carolina's staff in March as an offensive analyst. Shula played quarterback at Alabama and served as the coach from 2003-06. He then spent most of his career since Alabama as an NFL assistant.

    South Carolina vs Alabama score prediction

    Alabama 34, South Carolina 21: The Gamecocks regroup from the bad Week 6 performance but the Crimson Tide are too hungry, too skilled and take the game at home.

    TUESDAY: Shane Beamer calls Dylan Stewart fake gun celebration 'unacceptable,' explains aftermath

    Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football vs Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report, Week 7 SEC game

