Hurricane Helene was the deadliest to hit South Carolina; here are the Upstate victims

Hurricane Helene's trail devastation has altered lives across South Carolina.

Statewide as of Wednesday, 49 people have died, making Helene the deadliest in the Palmetto state since Hurricane Hugo in 1989, when 35 were killed, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has tracked the fatalities, including 21 in the Upstate. Seven people have died in Greenville County, five in Anderson County, and nine in Spartanburg.

Elsewhere in the state, 11 people have died in Aiken County, five in Newberry County, three each in Laurens and Saluda counties, two in Chester County, and one each in Chesterfield, Greenwood, Richland, and York counties.

Here are the Helene victims in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson counties.

More: Latest on Hurricane Helene assistance: Where to get business aid; places to help others

Greenville County

∙In Marrietta, Aaron Marshall Lance, 40, died on Sept. 27, outside of his home at 896 Chestnut Ridge Road when a falling tree struck him.

∙Leardna Lee Palmer, 56, 5 Cedar Avenue Lot 11, Greenville, died Sept. 27 after a tree fell on her home. Palmer was found inside the home.

∙Charles Daly Dean III, 59, died on Sept. 27. He was in his residence at 2036A Cleveland Street Extension, Greenville, when a tree fell through his roof and struck him.

∙Moreno Arnez Maddox, 68, of 1369 Ridge Road, Greenville, was found dead on Sept. 27 outside his home after a tree struck him.

∙Ceresa Butler, 54, died Sept. 29 in a house fire on Pleasant Ridge Drive in Greenville. Candles lit because of the storm-related power outage ignited the blaze.

∙James Walter Parrish, 47, of Greenville, died Sept. 29 after his motorcycle collided with a car on New Easley Highway that swerved to avoid hitting a downed tree in the road. Parrish was traveling in the opposite lane.

∙Alex Fields, 26, of Greenville,died Oct. 2 after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Augusta Road and Old Augusta Road, where traffic lights were not functionin g because of the storm.

Spartanburg County

∙Alvaro Burgos-Guitierrez, 41, died Sept. 27 in Chesnee after a tree fell onto his camper on Revels Road.

∙Ralph Selle, 88, of Columbus N.C., was found dead in Landrum on Sept. 27 after being swept off a roadway in flash flooding. Selle was found inside his submerged vehicle.

∙Annamaria Flecther, 34, died Sept. 27 after a tree fell onto her Rainbow Circle home in Inman.

∙Jimmy Lee Wall, 68, of Chesnee, was found dead on Sept. 27 in his home on Parris Bridge Road. Wall's home had high levels of carbon monoxide. A generator was on inside the residence.

∙Christopher Mark Owens, 64, and Derrill Eugene Pitts, 70, were killed on Sept. 27 after a tree fell on them while they rode in a golf cart surveying damage to homes in their Earles Fort Road neighborhood in Landrum.

∙Lester A. Brown, 79, of Wellford, died on Oct. 2 after he crashed into another vehicle on Highway 292 near Inman. The crash occurred on Sept. 27 when a tree fell across the road, causing the cars to collide.

∙Sarah Ann Farr, 77, and Faye Farr Webber, 86, both of Jonesville, died Oct. 10 after a tractor-trailer hit their car at the intersection of Boiling Springs Road and California Avenue. The traffic light at the intersection was not functioning due to the power outage during the storm.

More: 'One stop shop': FEMA, Team SC to visit Clemson, Spartanburg, Greenville this week

Anderson County

∙Christine Lynn Schmeiske, 55, died Sept. 27 when a large tree fell across the center of her home at 419 W. Whitner in Anderson. She was trapped under heavy debris and pronounced dead at the scene.

∙Sandy Lee Fisher, 54, of Anderson, died Sept. 27 at 18 Williams Road when a tree also fell through her home.

∙Karen Denise McCall, 60, of Anderson, was killed Sept. 28 when her car was swept away on a flooded Harbin Road. A helicopter search team discovered her overturned Toyota sedan in a wooded area near the road.

∙Bobby Jean Foster, 83, of Belton, died Sept. 28 in an early Saturday morning head-on collision. Foster was traveling on Main Street Pelzer when she attempted to drive around downed trees and powerlines. She entered oncoming traffic and crashed into a Ford Explorer while maneuvering around the debris.

On Oct. 3, a person died after missing dialysis treatment due to the storm. Authorities did not release the person's identity.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Hurricane Helene was the deadliest to hit South Carolina; here are the Upstate victims