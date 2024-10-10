Open in App
    • Greenville News

    Italian, Korean, All-American restaurants, wine bar announced for Greenville County Square

    By A.J. Jackson, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    Greenville County Square revealed four new-to-market restaurant concepts headed to its upcoming development near University Ridge and South Church Street. Italian, Korean, All-American, and wine bar spaces have been confirmed as tenants in the forthcoming 40-acre community downtown.

    The four restaurants headed to 31 University Ridge are Mama's Comfort Food & Cocktails , Leo's Italian Social , CRU Food & Wine Bar , and MOA Korean Barbecue —"a thoughtfully curated selection of restaurants," according to Phil Mays, principal of RocaPoint Partners, the developer overseeing the entire multi-use project.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YG1LF_0w1OuZfO00

    "These restaurants will be exciting additions to Greenville County Square, complementing the current tenant mix and offering the community everything from a quick bite to eat to an unforgettable night out," Mays said. "As leasing momentum continues, Greenville County Square is shaping up to be a dynamic, thoughtfully curated destination offering something for everyone."

    The soon-to-be 40-acre, mixed-use commercial, residential, and public space, which integrates a trail path, dog park, and more, has had 15 confirmed tenants since 2023.

    Here are more details on the four new restaurants recently announced to Greenville County Square:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249eyV_0w1OuZfO00

    Mama's Comfort Food & Cocktails

    Mama's Comfort Food & Cocktails will introduce its first East Coast restaurant space and offer meals that remind its customers of home with heavy portions and a menu offering more than 150 dishes ranging from all-American breakfast options to specialty dinner dishes.

    The California-originated restaurant will offer evening deals known as "Nightly Happenings," which use fresh garden ingredients and feature its signature "Mama Wall," which tells stories through images and pictures from around the community.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NS6GZ_0w1OuZfO00

    Leo's Italian Social

    Leo's Italian Social is an upcoming upscale restaurant that blends street signature Italian menu options with wood-fired pizzas, pasta dishes, and more.

    Leo's will feature a full cocktail bar and outdoor seating. It currently has restaurant spaces in Ohio and North Carolina.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2ovv_0w1OuZfO00

    CRU Food & Wine Bar

    CRU Food & Wine Bar will offer more than 40 wine-by-the-glass and 300 premium wine bottle options inspired by Napa, California. Their food choices complement those wine selections and include charcuterie boards, stone-fired pizzas, and sharable appetizers.

    CRU Food & Wine Bar was founded initially in Texas and has more than 15 locations across the Southeast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WYEf_0w1OuZfO00

    MOA Korean Barbeque

    MOA Korean Barbeque will look to elevate traditional Korean barbecue, as its high-end approach to tableside grilled meats and vegetables is its claim to fame.

    The upcoming menu will also host poke bowls, daily house-made tofu, and a full bar.

    What is Greenville County Square?

    Greenville County Square is set to become a mixed-use community that offers shopping, commercial space, dining, and living on more than 40 acres adjacent to downtown at 31 University Ridge.

    The development currently hosts Greenville County’s 250,000-square-foot administrative building, designed by Foster + Partners and developed by RocaPoint Partners, an Atlanta-based firm with multi-use projects in Georgia and Florida.

    After Tueday's announcement, there are now 15 establishments confirmed for new-look Greenville County Square, including Pins Mechanical, Fairway Social, Agave Bandido, Whole Foods Market, William Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Sports & Social, The Salty, ​​Ben & Jerry’s and JINYA Ramen Bar.

    – A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription .

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Italian, Korean, All-American restaurants, wine bar announced for Greenville County Square

