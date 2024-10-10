'I'm really inspired:' Businesses join forces for Carolina Cares hurricane relief benefit

Nearly two weeks ago, Tropical Storm Helene slammed the Carolinas, leaving catastrophic destruction and damage. Several Upstate businesses are coming together to raise thousands to aid in recovery efforts.

On Oct. 10, Papi's Tacos on Augusta Street will host an event called Carolina Cares from 6-9 p.m. Papi's will serve a smaller menu, along with drinks donated by Tito's Vodka and Greenville's Thomas Creek Brewery . All proceeds will fund relief initiatives locally and in North Carolina.

Entry is free, but attendees are asked to donate funds or bring a needed item if they're able. Tabitha Skipper of Kelley Collective PR, who works with Papi's and Trueline GVL on public relations, said they've set a goal to raise $25,000 for three different philanthropic efforts.

Skipper said businesses and groups in the area jumped at a chance to help.

"We've already raised $4,000 and we haven't even posted a link to donate," Skipper said.

The money raised at the event will go to three groups:

Nothing But Jesus Street Ministry-Greenville , a group that serves people who are unhoused in West Greenville

St. Gerard House in Hendersonville, North Carolina, an organization that works with individuals with autism and their families

The Hispanic Alliance , a collective group that helps advocate for and advance Hispanic communities in the Upstate

In Hendersonville, funds from Thursday night's event will be used to host an event in collaboration with St. Gerard House and the Hendersonville mayor's office to feed about 2,000 people. Papi's Tacos will work with The Hispanic Alliance to serve food in Berea to assist those in the area struggling with food insecurity . Nothing But Jesus Street Ministries will use the funding for ongoing needs.

Skipper said the group chose to work with specific organizations so that they would know what needs to meet.

"I think it's important to be strategic and know where the need really is. I think in times like these, everybody wants to jump on board, but if you don't get the right type of supplies to the right group of people, you're really not helping at all," she said. "We wanted to partner with charities that are in those communities and they actually know the need, so that we can make sure that we help the best of our ability."

Skipper said Trueline had already planned an event alongside the annual festival Fall for Greenville , which was postponed until November. They'd planned to sell bricks for Trueline's Handlebrick Campaign and have a party.

After Helene hit, Skipper said they decided to pivot almost immediately.

Papi's and Tito's were already involved. Skipper said the group saw an opportunity to bring more businesses in the area together.

"We were like 'We definitely cannot be selling bricks anymore,'" Skipper said of her and Madi Scott of Madnetic Marketing. "We saw a need, and were like 'Oh, this is a great opportunity for us to just turn this into a larger benefit and get friends involved.'"

Pangaea Brewing Company, Larkins, Augusta Twenty, Modal Hostel and Coffee Bar, West End Social and Smiley's on the Roxx, are among several of the businesses that have contributed in some way. Some businesses donated gift cards to use for a drawing, where people can donate for extra entries. Others donated products. Make GVL Greener, a grassroots sustainability organization, offered time, money and volunteers.

Skipper said the decision to shift the event to a fundraiser was made last Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, everyone she'd reached out to was already on board.

"It's just really snowballed since then," she said. "I'm really inspired by all of our, all of our friends in the community."

If you'd like to bring an item to donate, here are the requested items:

Four-person tents

10-person tents

Shoes for men, women, and children

Winter clothes for children and babies

Sleeping bags

Blow-up mattresses

Bikes

Greenville bus passes ($50/month)

Monetary donations will also be accepted in addition to the proceeds from food or drinks.

Sarah Swetlik covers business, growth and development for The Greenville News. Previously, she covered environmental issues and climate change. You can reach her at sswetlik@gannett.com or via X at @sarahgswetlik .

