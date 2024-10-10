From Shane Beamer to Dylan Stewart, why South Carolina football listens to transfer Demetrius Knight

COLUMBIA — The Mighty Sound of the Southeast leads.

Tommy Suggs Garnet Way is painted with pride, and hands of fans reach over the path as members of the South Carolina football team walk into Williams-Brice Stadium. Led by the marching band, drums thump, cymbals crash for Gamecock Walk.

One player differs. No headphones, no phone in hand with other stimulation. Instead, he dances.

Demetrius Knight Jr., a transfer from Charlotte after four seasons at Georgia Tech, has found a new home in South Carolina but his novelty to the area doesn't diminish any gratitude.

"I just want to appreciate the band," Knight says of his dancing. "We don't usually get a chance to see them. I want to let them know we aren't just walking by straight-face with our headphones on. I appreciate everything they do for us."

South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight's commitment to detail

The 6-foot-2, 245 pound linebacker has a motto for on and off the field.

"How you do anything is how you do everything," he said.

Like how Knight thinks there's correlation between a dirty locker room and penalties. If the locker room is clean, it's going to be a clean game, he said. It comes back to details.

"I have a high standard of discipline where if I lack in one area, it shows up. I don't allow myself to take shortcuts; shortcuts is what gets you hurt," Knight said.

The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) have logged 41 penalties for a loss of 376 yards this season with a road game against No. 7 Alabama (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday (noon, ABC). Knight has been called for one . He's has 16 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and has started four of five games.

It 'just means more' in the SEC now for South Carolina's Demetrius Knight

Knight doesn't recover like his teammates do.

He walks in the door to his 19-month-old daughter and barely four-month-old son.

Whether it's food — Knight jokingly says his wife believes their children have his stomach — or tickles, Knight's job switches from student-athlete.

“That’s the best part, I get to go out there and know that I leave everything on the table at practice, on the field on Saturdays, and I can shut it off and reset when I get home,” Knight said. “My daughter, she’ll have no idea I practiced. She just wants to see me."

Knight spent four years in the ACC and one in AAC, always wondering what commercials alluded to when he read or heard the SEC saying,"It just means more."

"These guys care more. It’s not fake when you see it,” Knight said. "Being here, in the SEC, in a college town where people love football ... everyone wants to compete, you don’t feel defeated."

Fatherhood layered his life, and he sought a better situation for his family to ensure they were taken care of.

“Here it felt like home,” Knight said. “The love that you feel from everyone doesn’t stop (at recruiting).”

Demetrius Knight, a recipient of high praise

"I love Demetrius Knight," coach Shane Beamer said with assertion.

When recruiting, Beamer called Geoff Collins, Knight's coach at Georgia Tech, who has been part of 12 college football programs.

"Demetrius Knight is probably my favorite player that I've ever been around in my career," Beamer said he was told.

Beamer sees what Collins means.

"He is an unbelievable person, player, knowing the right thing to say at the right time," Beamer said. "I love what he's about."

Knight once walked up to talk to Beamer, and after, Beamer found himself saying, "That was exactly what I needed to hear."

Through communication and example, Demetrius Knight leads

Knight vocalizes the fine line to walk with your emotions during games, recognizing what his teammates feel inside while preaching the small margin of error in SEC games.

"Bring life and hope to your locker room," Knight said.

Young players come to him, or sometimes don't even have to; he's already there. After freshman edge Dylan Stewart got an unsportsmanlike penalty for an imaginary gun celebration, Knight talked to him several times.

In a team meeting in Week 6, Knight spoke and Beamer said nobody else had to after Knight; it was just a mic drop moment.

Knight explained his mentality:

"Let me pick up that trash, not wait for someone else to get it."

Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: From Shane Beamer to Dylan Stewart, why South Carolina football listens to transfer Demetrius Knight