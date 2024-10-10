Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Greenville News

    From Shane Beamer to Dylan Stewart, why South Carolina football listens to transfer Demetrius Knight

    By Lulu Kesin, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RasrL_0w1OC5IZ00

    COLUMBIA — The Mighty Sound of the Southeast leads.

    Tommy Suggs Garnet Way is painted with pride, and hands of fans reach over the path as members of the South Carolina football team walk into Williams-Brice Stadium. Led by the marching band, drums thump, cymbals crash for Gamecock Walk.

    One player differs. No headphones, no phone in hand with other stimulation. Instead, he dances.

    Demetrius Knight Jr., a transfer from Charlotte after four seasons at Georgia Tech, has found a new home in South Carolina but his novelty to the area doesn't diminish any gratitude.

    "I just want to appreciate the band," Knight says of his dancing. "We don't usually get a chance to see them. I want to let them know we aren't just walking by straight-face with our headphones on. I appreciate everything they do for us."

    South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight's commitment to detail

    The 6-foot-2, 245 pound linebacker has a motto for on and off the field.

    "How you do anything is how you do everything," he said.

    Like how Knight thinks there's correlation between a dirty locker room and penalties. If the locker room is clean, it's going to be a clean game, he said. It comes back to details.

    "I have a high standard of discipline where if I lack in one area, it shows up. I don't allow myself to take shortcuts; shortcuts is what gets you hurt," Knight said.

    The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2 SEC) have logged 41 penalties for a loss of 376 yards this season with a road game against No. 7 Alabama (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday (noon, ABC). Knight has been called for one . He's has 16 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and has started four of five games.

    It 'just means more' in the SEC now for South Carolina's Demetrius Knight

    Knight doesn't recover like his teammates do.

    He walks in the door to his 19-month-old daughter and barely four-month-old son.

    Whether it's food — Knight jokingly says his wife believes their children have his stomach — or tickles, Knight's job switches from student-athlete.

    “That’s the best part, I get to go out there and know that I leave everything on the table at practice, on the field on Saturdays, and I can shut it off and reset when I get home,” Knight said. “My daughter, she’ll have no idea I practiced. She just wants to see me."

    Knight spent four years in the ACC and one in AAC, always wondering what commercials alluded to when he read or heard the SEC saying,"It just means more."

    "These guys care more. It’s not fake when you see it,” Knight said. "Being here, in the SEC, in a college town where people love football ... everyone wants to compete, you don’t feel defeated."

    Fatherhood layered his life, and he sought a better situation for his family to ensure they were taken care of.

    “Here it felt like home,” Knight said. “The love that you feel from everyone doesn’t stop (at recruiting).”

    Demetrius Knight, a recipient of high praise

    "I love Demetrius Knight," coach Shane Beamer said with assertion.

    When recruiting, Beamer called Geoff Collins, Knight's coach at Georgia Tech, who has been part of 12 college football programs.

    "Demetrius Knight is probably my favorite player that I've ever been around in my career," Beamer said he was told.

    Beamer sees what Collins means.

    "He is an unbelievable person, player, knowing the right thing to say at the right time," Beamer said. "I love what he's about."

    Knight once walked up to talk to Beamer, and after, Beamer found himself saying, "That was exactly what I needed to hear."

    Through communication and example, Demetrius Knight leads

    Knight vocalizes the fine line to walk with your emotions during games, recognizing what his teammates feel inside while preaching the small margin of error in SEC games.

    "Bring life and hope to your locker room," Knight said.

    Young players come to him, or sometimes don't even have to; he's already there. After freshman edge Dylan Stewart got an unsportsmanlike penalty for an imaginary gun celebration, Knight talked to him several times.

    In a team meeting in Week 6, Knight spoke and Beamer said nobody else had to after Knight; it was just a mic drop moment.

    Knight explained his mentality:

    "Let me pick up that trash, not wait for someone else to get it."

    Lulu Kesin covers South Carolina athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email her at lkesin@gannett.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Lulukesin

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: From Shane Beamer to Dylan Stewart, why South Carolina football listens to transfer Demetrius Knight

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Weekend events in Upstate includes WWE Smackdown, Chili Cook-Off, comedy by Henry Cho
    Greenville News2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA18 hours ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Watch the replay: U.S. Senate race with Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Spinach and Chickpea Curry is super-fast Indian, any night of the week
    Greenville News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy