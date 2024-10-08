Stay away from Helene fraud and scams with these post-disaster tips

In the coming days and months that follow Tropical Storm Helene's devastating sweep through the Upstate and Western North Carolina, many individuals will seek assistance from FEMA , humanitarian organizations and other resources to recover from the catastrophic storm.

It's an ideal scenario for disaster fraudsters seeking their next prey.

In a statement at the end of September, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina Sandra J. Hairston reminded those impacted by the storms to guard against and to report disaster-related fraud following Helene.

“The impact of disasters affecting our citizens are not just from the events themselves but also from fraudsters who take advantage of disaster victims and good-hearted people who want to help those affected,” Hairston said. “These criminals take advantage of victims before, during and after a natural disaster strikes, targeting people when they are most vulnerable, and their methods to commit fraud are wide-ranging."

On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced that Upstate-based workers and small-business owners could be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) funds, which means fraud opportunist could be nearby, with hundreds of thousands of people in their sightlines.

As recovery from the disaster progresses, authorities are urging those impacted by the disaster to be cautious in communication, as potential scammers are lurking. Here are tips to look for in staying safe from disaster related fraud attempts:

Here are the most common examples of disaster relief fraud expected after Tropical Storm Helene

According to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF), these are examples of disaster-related scams based upon more than 200,000 complaints submitted to their office:

Fake charities immediately soliciting donations either using the names of well-known charities or appearing reasonable as related to a disaster.

Individuals impersonating government officials advising that disaster assistance will be made available should the potential victim provide a sum of money or personal identifiers such as date of birth, social security number and bank account information.

Individuals impersonating insurance provider representatives requesting money and personal identifiers.

Individuals soliciting victims to invest in non-existent businesses and ventures offering recovery efforts such as cleanup, rebuilding and making structures more resistant to future disasters.

Individuals overcharging for goods and services needed by victims of disaster, or price gouging.

How to protect yourself from disaster fraud in the aftermath of Helene

The NCDF makes these recommendations to protect oneself from disaster relief fraud and calls for taking the following precautions:

Make donations only to known charities after contacting the charity directly and not in response to an email, instant message, phone call, text, etc. A recommended step is to research the charity by visiting recognized charity information/rating websites such as www.Give.org, CharityNavigator.org and CharityWatch.org.

Never click on a link in an unsolicited email, instant message, text, etc.

Never assume that charity solicitations posted on the internet and social media are fully legitimate.

Avoid cash donations to charities. Use a credit card or pay with a check. Never transmit donations to a named individual.

Charities do not seek donations via electronic fund, financial institution or wire transfers.

Avoid being victimized by impersonators of government officials, insurance companies, investment companies, etc., by terminating the phone call or other exchange of information (e.g., email, texts) and calling the actual government agency, insurance company, and/or investment company directly using a well-advertised/posted phone number and/or email address.

Check with your state contracting board before hiring a contractor to repair storm damage.

Cautiously rely on recommendations from family and friends.

Consider purchasing materials on your own from a reliable supplier and having them delivered to your damaged structure to avoid putting down money before work is started.

Consider paying for repairs as they are completed.

Do not be forced into making repair decisions by a high-pressure contractor.

Do not believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment.

If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to create a FEMA application.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews, housing inspectors and other officials will be working in areas impacted by Helene. They carry official photo identification badges. FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications. Their services are free.

Do not give your banking information to a person claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector. FEMA inspectors are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.

Fraud schemes include fake charities soliciting donations for disaster victims, fraudsters impersonating government officials offering assistance and fake businesses offering to help with recovery.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by fraudsters or been the victim of disaster-related fraud, contact the NCDF at 866-720-5721 or online at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm .

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste or abuse, tips can be submitted to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or by e-mail at StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov .

