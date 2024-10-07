Open in App
    • Greenville News

    Why is Upstate experiencing Spectrum Internet outages, and when will connection return?

    By A.J. Jackson, Greenville News,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKB9X_0vxxZbwk00

    While power has been restored for many Upstate residents and business owners since Helene's impact, the focus now turns to Spectrum Internet services. An outage in the region has caused issues for those who work from home or want to search online for leisure.

    Shortly after the tropical storm, a high number of Spectrum internet outages began as Helene hit the area . As of Oct. 7, istheserverdown.com—a third-party data tracking site—lists at least seven major cities in the Upstate, including Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Simpsonville, Easley, Greer, and Duncan, as most affected by Spectrum internet outages than normal.

    On Oct. 4, Spectrum made a statement on outages in their southeastern network via social media:

    According to Charter Communications, Spectrum's network has faced substantial physical damage in the aftermath of the tropical storm. Once power is restored to specific homes, streets, and neighborhoods, their teams are ready to begin work in those areas once they are deemed open and safe.

    "Right now, we have over 3,000 field leaders, technicians, and engineers actively working around the clock to access and repair any damage to our network as a result of Helene," said Scott Pryzwansky, mid-south region senior director at Charter Communications. "Once power is restored to homes, streets and neighborhoods, Spectrum customers are seeing their services come back online."

    While no specific number of users affected or a timeline for restoration was announced, Pryzwansky confirmed that Spectrum's technical teams are onsite in inaccessible areas and working to restore services as quickly as possible.

    Here is everything to know about Spectrum Internet and remaining power outages to the Upstate:

    More: Helene caused multi-day power outages in Powdersville, Belton; 'looks like a war zone'

    Why are there Spectrum internet outages in the Upstate, although power has mostly been restored?

    According to Spectrum communication officials, the majority of areas experiencing a loss of service are due to a power outage. If both power and cable lines are down, Spectrum works closely with the power company, following them into a neighborhood and restoring service shortly after power is back on.

    However, just because an internet customer receives power back to their home, if there is still a power outage down the street or in the neighborhood, this could also impact when they get their Spectrum service. Their network hubs that connect areas require power to deliver service to the streets and homes around the community.

    Emergency restoration procedures dictate that cable service can be repaired when the power companies have restored power and ensured the area is safe.

    Downed power lines can cause dangerous conditions, so power company personnel must survey and clear an area before an all-clear is given and restoration work on communication lines can begin. During this restoration period, the safety of internet technicians is the priority.

    In September 2024, Spectrum announced automatic refunds to customers who experience an outage of more than two hours, as the refund would cover a day’s worth of service. In addition, the company agreed to send service techs the same day a customer complains if the complaint is received by 5 p.m.

    More: Greenville County Schools to return Wednesday; will students need to make up missed days?

    When will Spectrum Internet be restored to the Upstate, and what are the alternatives?

    Pryzwansky confirmed that internet restoration times may vary, in large part, because recovery happens so quickly and is beyond Spectrum's control as power is back in service. There are many variables, such as customers having power but not service and vice versa when power is lost in the network but not in the home.

    He confirmed that numerous utilities are working on restoration efforts in impacted areas. In some instances, a third party could damage Spectrum's fiber, meaning that lines may need to be repaired or even re-repaired.

    To assist those experiencing Spectrum internet outages, their solution has been to open more than 100 access Indoor WiFi Access Points in the Greenville area.

    More: Hurricane Helene recovery: Questions on insurance claims? List of places with donation funds

    Where are the remaining power outages in the Upstate that could affect Spectrum's internet service?

    Duke Energy

    On Oct. 5, Duke Energy announced that 90 percent of its customers in South Carolina had power restored following the impact of Tropical Storm Helene. As of Oct. 7, around 6 p.m. Duke Energy outages reports showcase the following total outages per area:

    • Greenville — 5,335
    • Spartanburg — 4,093
    • Pickens — 1,803
    • Anderson — 239
    • Oconee — 41

    Laurens Electric Cooperative

    As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, Laurens Electric has restored service to 93 percent of its customer base. Here are the reported outage totals from areas within the Upstate:

    • Spartanburg — 1,050
    • Greenville — 638
    • Anderson — 13

    Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative

    On the evening of Sunday, Oct. 6, Blue Ridge Electric confirmed that 98 percent of its service area has confirmed to have power:

    Of the remaining areas without power near the Upstate, areas north of Traveler's Rest and Pickens are mostly still affected.

    – A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription .

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Why is Upstate experiencing Spectrum Internet outages, and when will connection return?

    Jim & Deana Pfeiffer
    4h ago
    I got ATT air to try. if it does what I need to do. bye Spectrum.
    Michael Griffin
    23h ago
    Why didn’t spectrum elites think to piggyback the linemen…..asking for an asylum patient.
