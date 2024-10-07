Open in App
    Greenville deputies charge a man in connection with a deadly weekend shooting near Bald Rock

    By Terry Benjamin II, Greenville News,

    1 days ago

    Greenville County Sheriff’s Office charged a man in a deadly shooting near Bald Rock.

    Zachary Ray Pridmore, 20, of Simpsonville, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he was identified as the man who killed Kaylon Reid Culbertson, 21, of Greenville, according to Deputy Jeremy Holt with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

    On Oct. 6, around 2:30 a.m., Pridmore, Culbertson, and another man not identified were inside a vehicle leaving the nature preserve when Pridmore got into an argument with the two that turned into a fight.

    During the altercation, Pridmore presented a firearm and shot the two. The unidentified man called 911 to report the shooting.

    According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Culbertson died at the scene. His time of death was at 3:35 a.m. Greenville County EMS transported the unidentified male victim to PRISMA Greenville Memorial Hospital.

    According to warrants provided by the GCSO, the surviving male victim identified Pridmore to investigators.

    Pridmore is currently held at the Greenville County Detention Center. He was denied bond.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville deputies charge a man in connection with a deadly weekend shooting near Bald Rock

