    • Greenville News

    College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6

    By Ehsan Kassim, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHVtC_0vwGYHbj00

    This story was updated with new information

    Week 6 could be one of the ACC's better weeks of the 2024 college football season.

    The weekend opened with a Syracuse 44-41 road victory over No. 23 UNLV in double overtime. In the early games on Saturday, SMU defeated No. 22 Louisville 34-27 on the road. The weekend ended with ESPN's "College GameDay" traveling to Berkeley, California, for the first time for Cal football's home ACC debut against Miami.

    Elsewhere, Clemson continue to make a strong case as the conference's top team, downing Florida State 29-13 in a game that didn't include a reunion between DJ Uiagalelei and his former team . And then there was Miami-Cal, who had the "College GameDay" day of the week. The Hurricanes had a 21-3 fourth quarter to stay unbeaten, beating the Golden Bears 39-38 .

    Here's how this week's results within the ACC were reflected in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

    College football ranking for Week 7

    US LBM Coaches Poll

    ACC teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

    1. Texas (44)
    2. Ohio State (11)
    3. Oregon
    4. Georgia
    5. Penn State
    6. Miami
    7. Alabama
    8. Ole Miss
    9. Tennessee
    10. LSU
    11. Clemson
    12. Notre Dame
    13. Iowa State
    14. Texas A&M
    15. BYU
    16. Oklahoma
    17. Utah
    18. Missouri
    19. Kansas State
    20. Indiana
    21. Michigan
    22. Boise State
    23. Illinois
    24. Pitt
    25. SMU

    Others receiving votes: USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1

    AP Top 25

    ACC teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

    • 1. Texas (52)
    • 2. Ohio State (9)
    • 3. Oregon
    • 4. Penn State
    • 5. Georgia
    • 6. Miami
    • 7. Alabama
    • 8. Tennessee
    • 9. Ole Miss
    • 10. Clemson
    • T-11. Iowa State
    • T-11. Notre Dame
    • 13. LSU
    • 14. BYU
    • 15. Texas A&M
    • 16. Utah
    • 17. Boise State
    • T-18. Kansas State
    • T-18. Indiana
    • T-18. Oklahoma
    • 21. Missouri
    • 22. Pitt
    • 23. Illinois
    • 24. Michigan
    • 25. SMU

    Others receiving votes: USC 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6 , Washington 4, Louisville 4 , Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

    Comments / 2
    Milo
    1d ago
    you don't even have the top 25? what the fvck are you dumbasses doing? is this what stands for journalism in Estados Unidos today? Fvcking SAD...VERY SAD!
    hocus pocus
    2d ago
    why?? the rankings haven't been released yet .. but you wrote this anyway ..
