College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6

This story was updated with new information

Week 6 could be one of the ACC's better weeks of the 2024 college football season.

The weekend opened with a Syracuse 44-41 road victory over No. 23 UNLV in double overtime. In the early games on Saturday, SMU defeated No. 22 Louisville 34-27 on the road. The weekend ended with ESPN's "College GameDay" traveling to Berkeley, California, for the first time for Cal football's home ACC debut against Miami.

Elsewhere, Clemson continue to make a strong case as the conference's top team, downing Florida State 29-13 in a game that didn't include a reunion between DJ Uiagalelei and his former team . And then there was Miami-Cal, who had the "College GameDay" day of the week. The Hurricanes had a 21-3 fourth quarter to stay unbeaten, beating the Golden Bears 39-38 .

Here's how this week's results within the ACC were reflected in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College football ranking for Week 7

ACC teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

Texas (44) Ohio State (11) Oregon Georgia Penn State Miami Alabama Ole Miss Tennessee LSU Clemson Notre Dame Iowa State Texas A&M BYU Oklahoma Utah Missouri Kansas State Indiana Michigan Boise State Illinois Pitt SMU

Others receiving votes: USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1

ACC teams bolded. First-place votes in parentheses.

1. Texas (52)

2. Ohio State (9)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Clemson

T-11. Iowa State

T-11. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Utah

17. Boise State

T-18. Kansas State

T-18. Indiana

T-18. Oklahoma

21. Missouri

22. Pitt

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. SMU

Others receiving votes: USC 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6 , Washington 4, Louisville 4 , Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: College football rankings: ACC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6