Bringing luxury shops to Greenville: 15 Minutes with Matthew Whitman Lazenby

The life of luxury — we all envision it during those, “what would you do if you won the lottery?” conversations. For some, the dream has been realized and for others it is still an aspiration, but no matter where you are on your journey to the good life, we all deserve a little something to reward ourselves and remind us of what it will be like when our yacht comes in.

It’s hard to remember that there was a time when finding that luxury reward could only happen if you lived in or nearby a big city because the ability to find it with a couple of clicks was not yet possible and a high-end retail establishment in a small-to-medium sized town didn’t exist, due to belief that there was a minimal market for it.

But the realization that people who live outside of metropolitan city centers not only appreciate but have the spending power to buy high-end items has flourished, and the result is that cities like Greenville now have access to high end retail shops.

Luxury shopping in Greenville has reached innovative heights as Bal Harbour Shops, Miami’s open-air high-end retail shopping center, has brought its Access Pop-up Tour to town. Since August, the first-of-its-kind traveling luxury retail event has set up shop at Haywood Mall. The event runs until Oct. 17. Previous stops on the tour have included Raleigh and Sarasota, Fla.

Bal Harbour Shops is a well-known shopping destination in Miami and features lush, tropical décor throughout to give a cool, laid-back vibe to the elegant shops and luxury boutiques. The Access Pop-up brings that same luxury, high-end fashion and upscale dining with a touch of Greenville inspired small-town charm. The mobile 17,000 square foot pop-up is custom-built from 30 shipping containers and features covered walkways with fans, a retractable canopy and a fine-dining restaurant called “The Whitman” that seats 150 people with a full bar and lounge.

We were able to sit down with Matthew Whitman Lazenby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Whitman Family Development, to learn more about Bal Harbour Shops and how this innovative shopping experience developed.

TALK Greenville: Thank you for taking time to talk with us. We are thrilled to have the Bal Harbour Access Pop-up in Greenville. Can you tell us a little about yourself and the Whitman Family Development?

Matthew Whitman Lazenby: We are thrilled to bring the pop-up to Greenville. I am the fourth-generation leader of our family-owned business. We began developing commercial real estate in Miami in the early 20th Century and have amassed an impressive portfolio. I represent the company in development, leasing, operational and asset-management issues for the international luxury shopping destination Bal Harbour Shops.

TG: Tell us about Bal Harbour Shops and how it is different from other luxury shopping experiences.

MWL: Bal Harbour Shops was opened in 1965 by my grandfather, Stanley Whitman, who recognized the potential for making this the first all-luxury fashion center in America and that it would garner the most productive sales, based on per-square foot, of any shopping center. The Shops’ tropical open-air setting was the first to make lush landscaping integral to the design to create an unparalleled shopping experience. Bal Harbour Shops is home to famous luxury and lifestyle brands, including Chanel, Gucci, Prada, and Tiffany & Co. This exclusive assembly of high-end retailers is designed to cater to a clientele that expects the finest in fashion, jewelry, and art.

TG: How and when did the idea of having a Bal Harbour Shops pop-up develop?

MWL: Finding opportunities to innovate while remaining true to the brand can be challenging. The purpose of the Access Pop-up is to engage clientele that typically doesn’t get to experience luxury shopping. Through research and talking with our clients who live part of the year in other markets where luxury shopping is unavailable or limited, we saw an untapped opportunity to bring the Bal Harbour experience to them. It’s been a very successful initiative and is building relationships with new consumers through our personal shopping associates.

TG: What is available at the pop-up?

MWL: The pop-up is on the scale of a smaller version of (Miami) shopping center, featuring luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., Balmain, Golden Goose, Dolce and Gabbana, Lanvin, Etro, Scanlan Theodore, Assouline, Santa Maria Novella and Veronica Beard. The pop-up recreates the lush décor and zen-like atmosphere of the Shops. The dynamic event/entertainment schedule is designed to provide Access members and new visitors with a fun, engaging experience. Our fine dining restaurant, The Whitman, offers seasonal favorites, as well as an engaging bar menu.

TG: There are descriptions of Bal Harbour Shops having an emotional connection to its tenants and customers. Can you tell us more about that?

MWL: That connection has been cultivated in long-standing relationships we’ve nurtured over the years. Our commitment goes beyond the typical landlord-tenant dynamic; we view our tenants as partners and our customers as part of an extended family. For our customers, Bal Harbour Shops is a place to “see and be seen.” It’s a favorite destination that provides a respite from the haste of the modern world. It evokes fond memories and a sense of wanting to return to the Shops. It is fostered through exceptional services, curated events and a commitment to providing a luxurious, yet welcoming atmosphere.

TG: How was Greenville chosen as a location for the pop-up?

MWL: Greenville effortlessly combines Southern hospitality with a thriving arts and culture scene. Its picturesque downtown, filled with award-winning restaurants, galleries and parks, is the perfect backdrop for our Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-up experience. Each market was chosen based on customer feedback, our internal data, and industry trends. We identified high net worth destinations that don’t have access to luxury shopping experiences.

TALK: Do you think smaller to medium sized cities will be more sought-after locations for luxury retailers in the future?

MWL: The beauty of the Access Pop-up is that we can truly test the market without the long-term commitment. We have replicated the Shops with custom-built air-conditioned boutiques in a moveable format of shipping containers, and have the ability to transport the essence of the Bal Harbour Shops experience to new markets. We have many exciting ideas and look forward to continuing to elevate the concept.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Bringing luxury shops to Greenville: 15 Minutes with Matthew Whitman Lazenby