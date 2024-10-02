Open in App
    Nicholtown comes together after Tropical Storm Helene

    By Savannah Moss, Greenville News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctDLq_0vrHC1mm00

    The mature oak tree that was uprooted and strewn across a road in a Nicholtown neighborhood was just a sapling when Bishop Samuel Zimmerman’s parents built their home in 1967.

    He’ll miss it, he said. “It’s like a missing tooth: your tongue will always go to it.”

    Zimmerman described hearing wood cracking in the early hours of Friday morning. A large oak tree toppled into his yard, taking out one powerline. Across the street, a tree fell, taking out another. He’s remained without power since then and will probably not have power until Friday afternoon.

    After Tropical Storm Helene trampled the Upstate, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and decimating homes and businesses, the historically Black neighborhood in central Greenville still remains resilient.

    The community has been “tremendous” in supporting each other, Zimmerman said, which is something that matters in a time of hardship.

    “Without it, we just have some fragmented people living in the same area."

    A nearby Publix, for example, opened its doors to allow people to come in and charge their phones.

    “It's a tremendous experiment in how we live with integrity with one another, how we live with respect for one another, and it is an opportunity for us to exercise that and a level of acceptance of others and respect for what their beliefs are,” Zimmerman said. “Not necessarily I have to believe what you believe, right, but I do have to respect your right to to believe what you believe.

    Just a block over, neighbors received dry goods at a food distribution at Sustaining Way . The inter-faith nonprofit works to educate Nicholtown residents about sustainability.

    Oscar Bennett, community engagement coordinator, said the nonprofit works to serve the Nicholtown community, which is often “underserved.”

    By teaching sustainability and how residents can grow their own food, the nonprofit works to get residents “ahead of the curve” in case of emergencies, he said.

    “We work toward doing and trying to educate people and say ‘hey, when there are issues like this going on, you can be able to be sustainable and have your own food to grow,” Bennett said.

    At the nonprofit’s base of operation, which is still operating despite its loss of power, the plastic grocery bags full of dry goods like bread, peanut butter, and jam sit on tables ready for neighbors to walk or bike in and receive.

    Bennett said the house dealt with its own flooding. Mud clung to treetops as evidence of where high waters once rose.

    “I think it's just been a struggle," Bennett said. "I don't think people thought that the storm was gonna hit as hard as it was.”

    Savannah Moss covers SC Government and politics. Reach her at smoss@gannett.com or follow her on X @Savmoss.

    This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Nicholtown comes together after Tropical Storm Helene

