Keep calm after the storm: SC Gov. McMaster talks patience, Hurricane Helene relief plan

Hold tight, have patience, and most importantly, be safe.

This was the key message of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's Hurricane Helene press conference, held at the Greenville Downtown Airport on Sunday, Sept. 29.

"Do not go out, for the first time in your life, with a new chainsaw and try to cut a tree. This is not the time to be doing that," McMaster said.

The words "be patient" may not be easy for residents to hear, especially those without power or the resources to whip up a home-cooked meal. However, it must be done for the state to continue moving forward in restoration efforts.

During the conference, individual efforts to recover from the storm were highlighted, from the deployment of FEMA, the State Guard, and the National Guard to the strenuous work being done by Duke Energy and other electric companies to get power back up and running. McMaster also mentioned help from the federal government and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Residents were also advised to exercise caution in the storm's aftermath. So far, the storm has caused 25 deaths in the Upstate.

"Some people in the houses had trees fall on them. Others in vehicles had trees fall on them. Two volunteers in a firetruck had a tree fall on them," McMaster said. "Two others in a golf cart looking at the other houses weren't expecting to have a tree fall on them. We had one at least who had a generator inside the house or too close to the house. There's been a number of things like that, so we want to urge everyone to just be careful. We don't need any more tragedies ― that's enough. And we do ask you to keep those families and loved ones in your prayers."

Here's what to know about McMaster's press conference.

Power lines must be turned off before removing trees

The part of the recovery process that will require the most patience from residents is restoring power lines. This is due to the trees that have fallen on them. Before removing a tree, crews must ensure the power line is turned off. Afterward, debris can be cleared out, and tree limbs can be cut off.

How many power meters have been restored?

According to McMaster, the state has around 3 million power meters. 1.3 million of these were knocked out during the storm. The day after, 1.2 million were without power. On Sunday, 904,000 meters were without power, and "probably less than that."

"Slowly but surely, we're getting the power back on," McMaster said.

Restoring mobility of roadways

Crews with the S.C. Department of Transportation are working around the clock to restore mobility in western S.C., according to secretary Justin Powell. The major operation is a primary focus of the government agency, which is working to get debris and trees off the road.

"Thousands of trees were brought down by this storm. While we are making progress, our biggest challenge that remains is the sheer number of trees that came down and remain entangled in power lines which require us to wait for the utility to resolve," Powell said.

He confirmed interstates were cleared Saturday, with route 29 now at the forefront of mobility restoration efforts ― a route responsible for carrying half of the state's traffic. Secondary routes will also be worked on, with many consisting of neighborhood streets.

'Lawlessness will not be tolerated in our communities'

SLED will provide public safety to communities during this time. Communication will also be shared with chiefs and sheriffs throughout the western/northwestern part of S.C. and Midlands to support agencies.

Unlawful behavior is discouraged and will be strictly reprimanded.

"One thing in all these events, we're not going to tolerate any lawlessness in our communities," said Mark Keel, chief of SLED. "We're not going to allow people to take advantage of our communities because of the situation we're in now."

When is the latest day for Duke Energy to restore power to the Upstate?

Duke Energy is currently assessing and repairing significant damage to its transmission system, which must undergo repairs before power can be restored to neighborhoods and businesses. The electric company has nearly 6,000 skilled line workers and support personnel on the ground to aid in the recovery operation.

"Many of these workers live right here in the Upstate. Their families also have no power at home. They're working tirelessly to restore power to your home and your businesses," said Mike Callahan, S.C. president for Duke Energy.

Early Sunday, Duke Energy began sharing that power is expected to be restored to the majority of customers no later than Friday evening with the exception of areas that are inaccessible to take service.

"That doesn't mean your power will be out until Friday. It means the very last customer we can restore might be out by Friday, but we'll see many more customers come online well before that," Callahan said.

SC Sen. Lindsey Graham, 'Mother nature bombed us pretty hard'

S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham has traveled extensively throughout his career and witnessed the devastation of war. The aftermath he has seen in S.C. following Helene is very similar.

"Mother Nature bombed us pretty hard from Hilton Head to Charlotte. Everything west of that got hit really hard," he said.

On Sunday, Graham talked to FEMA and learned water is still rising in North Carolina. Residents near a creek or river should watch and take proper safety precautions.

Were state resources being sent to Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene?

McMaster told a member of the news media that state resources were not sent to Florida before Hurricane Helene's arrival.

"No, there's no truth, not even from Duke Energy," he said. "That's why it's important to get your information from official sources."

Were the National Guard activated before Helene?

Yes. The National Guard were activated before Helene hit S.C.

"They were activated, positioned, prepared, and ready to go," McMaster said. "But now that we're getting to this point where we're all going to be able to go in and do more work, we've asked the rest to be deployed, as well as the state."

Residents in Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg can expect to see National Guard members in their communities and law enforcement working to get the region back on track.

Are gas supplies limited?

Gas supplies are not limited, but it may be hard to pump gas when gas stations lack power.

Has McMaster seen a natural disaster like Helene before in his career?

When The Greenville News asked McMaster if he had ever experienced a natural disaster of Helene's magnitude before in his career, he replied, "I go back to Hurricane Hazel."

He also said he had experienced Hurricane Hugo and the flood of 2015 in the Midlands.

"All of them are disasters. That's why we call that. There's always a loss of life, a loss of property. So the best we can do is to be very careful, look out for our neighbors, and be prepared," he said. "But another thing this has taught us, and I think our congressional representative especially will echo this, is our entire system ― our system of economy, education, transportation, everything ― is fragile. We have enemies other than Mother Nature. We love Mother Nature. Mother Nature sometimes is rough on us. But we have enemies around the world who would like to do the same thing times 10 to this country. That's why we have to be sure that we know how to respond, and we need to think way ahead."

McMaster shares message to families who lost loved ones during Helene

The Greenville News also asked if McMaster had a message he would like to share with families who may have lost a loved one during this difficult time.

"I know the entire state and people around the country offer their condolences. They're grieving right along with the families," he said. "It is tragic. We may lose some more that we haven't heard about yet. I know we'll lose some more in the next major disaster like this. We just have to be careful and stick together, take care of each other."

Nina Tran covers trending topics for The Greenville News. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com.

