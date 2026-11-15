Greenville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance and a cozy couch to call their own. Here are a few pups at local shelters who would love to meet you.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services

Phone: (252) 902-1726

This handsome young husky mix has a striking tan-and-white coat and that classic husky look. He’s still in his youth, so he’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and an active home that can help him learn good manners and routines.

👉 Meet this husky mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services

Phone: (252) 902-1726

This adult miniature poodle mix has a soft white coat with brown markings and a classic poodle charm. As an adult, he may already have some basic training and be ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet this poodle mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services

Phone: (252) 902-1726

Butternut Squash is a young pittie mix with a sweet name and a beautiful white-and-brown coat. She’s still in her youth, so she’ll benefit from consistent training, playtime, and a family ready to help her grow into her best self.

👉 Meet Butternut Squash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

Phone: (252) 413-7247

Hugo is described as “sunshine in dog form.” He was adopted as a puppy and later returned through no fault of his own. When he came back, he was very underweight and had a broken leg that had healed the wrong way, but he’s been getting the care he needs at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Despite what he’s been through, Hugo is still a sweet, bright boy who’s ready for a fresh start with a family who will cherish him.

👉 Meet Hugo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Pitt County Animal Services or the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to meet these pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.