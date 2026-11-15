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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greenville, NC
Greenville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance and a cozy couch to call their own. Here are a few pups at local shelters who would love to meet you.
Young Husky Mix (Male)
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 902-1726
This handsome young husky mix has a striking tan-and-white coat and that classic husky look. He’s still in his youth, so he’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and an active home that can help him learn good manners and routines.
👉 Meet this husky mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miniature Poodle Mix (Male)
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 902-1726
This adult miniature poodle mix has a soft white coat with brown markings and a classic poodle charm. As an adult, he may already have some basic training and be ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet this poodle mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butternut Squash
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Pitt County Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 902-1726
Butternut Squash is a young pittie mix with a sweet name and a beautiful white-and-brown coat. She’s still in her youth, so she’ll benefit from consistent training, playtime, and a family ready to help her grow into her best self.
👉 Meet Butternut Squash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hugo
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Eastern Carolina
- Phone: (252) 413-7247
Hugo is described as “sunshine in dog form.” He was adopted as a puppy and later returned through no fault of his own. When he came back, he was very underweight and had a broken leg that had healed the wrong way, but he’s been getting the care he needs at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Despite what he’s been through, Hugo is still a sweet, bright boy who’s ready for a fresh start with a family who will cherish him.
👉 Meet Hugo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Pitt County Animal Services or the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to meet these pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.