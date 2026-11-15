Greenville’s on-the-road jobs are busy right now, from long-haul CDL roles to local food delivery. Good mix of steady miles, training options, and flexible part-time work.

Employer: SOAR Transportation Group

SOAR Transportation Group Location: Based in Greenville, NC (OTR: West Coast ↔ Midwest)

Based in (OTR: West Coast ↔ Midwest) Type: Full-time , OTR company driver

, OTR company driver Pay: $84,500–$94,640/year avg , $1,625–$1,820/week avg , top 10% up to $108,160/year , $0.65/mile with yearly raises (cap $0.70/mile )

, , top 10% up to , with yearly raises (cap ) Schedule: About 2,500–2,800 miles/week , 2 weeks out / 2 days home (extra day off for each extra week out)

About , 2 weeks out / 2 days home (extra day off for each extra week out) Perks: No-touch freight, newer 2023–2025 Freightliner Cascadias with inverters and bunk heaters, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly settlements, and quarterly safety bonus. Requires Class A CDL, age 23+, and 1+ year OTR.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers

Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Full-time , OTR

, OTR Pay: $1,260–$1,500 per week once on the account

once on the account Schedule: Over the road, 2 weeks out / 2 days home , 2,500–3,000 miles/week

Over the road, , Perks: Hands-on training for recent CDL grads, weekly pay with direct deposit, health/dental/vision, paid orientation. Requires Class A CDL, recent CDL school grad, clean MVR/background, and ability to pass DOT drug screen.

Employer: Michaelangelo's Pizza & Subs

Location: Greenville, NC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $8.25/hour + tips + $2 per delivery

From + Perks: Flexible schedule, casual and low-pressure shop, no experience needed (they’ll train). You’ll deliver food, help with phone orders, payments, light prep, and closing/cleaning. Must have driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and auto insurance.

If one of these fits your life right now, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.