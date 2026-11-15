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Greenville
🚌 Greenville, NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Greenville’s on-the-road jobs are busy right now, from long-haul CDL roles to local food delivery. Good mix of steady miles, training options, and flexible part-time work.
OTR CDL-A Truck Driver – Avg $84,500–$94,640/Year (No-Touch)
- Employer: SOAR Transportation Group
- Location: Based in Greenville, NC (OTR: West Coast ↔ Midwest)
- Type: Full-time, OTR company driver
- Pay: $84,500–$94,640/year avg, $1,625–$1,820/week avg, top 10% up to $108,160/year, $0.65/mile with yearly raises (cap $0.70/mile)
- Schedule: About 2,500–2,800 miles/week, 2 weeks out / 2 days home (extra day off for each extra week out)
- Perks: No-touch freight, newer 2023–2025 Freightliner Cascadias with inverters and bunk heaters, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly settlements, and quarterly safety bonus. Requires Class A CDL, age 23+, and 1+ year OTR.
New Graduates Accepted – Class A Truck Driver ($1,260–$1,500/week)
- Employer: Overhaul Carriers
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: $1,260–$1,500 per week once on the account
- Schedule: Over the road, 2 weeks out / 2 days home, 2,500–3,000 miles/week
- Perks: Hands-on training for recent CDL grads, weekly pay with direct deposit, health/dental/vision, paid orientation. Requires Class A CDL, recent CDL school grad, clean MVR/background, and ability to pass DOT drug screen.
Delivery Driver (Food) – Pizza & Subs, Tips + Per-Delivery Pay
- Employer: Michaelangelo's Pizza & Subs
- Location: Greenville, NC (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $8.25/hour + tips + $2 per delivery
- Perks: Flexible schedule, casual and low-pressure shop, no experience needed (they’ll train). You’ll deliver food, help with phone orders, payments, light prep, and closing/cleaning. Must have driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and auto insurance.
If one of these fits your life right now, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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