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North Carolina
Cold, sunny weekend for eastern North Carolina
13 days ago
Sunshine and chilly temperatures are expected across eastern North Carolina this weekend as the coldest air mass of the season settles into the area. Meteorologist Olivia Monteleone will have more details on WNCT Weekend Morning Edition from 6–8 AM on WNCT-TV. More information: https://t.co/XDmHC0fN8B
This content is adapted from materials provided by WNCT
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