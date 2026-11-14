Healthcare hiring is steady in Greenville, NC, especially for experienced RNs. If you’ve got strong clinical skills (or denial management chops), there are some solid roles open right now.

Employer: ECU Health

ECU Health Location: Based in Greenville, NC (remote)

Based in (remote) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day shift

Salary: $68,806.40 – $100,294.48/year

Lead a team of Clinical Appeals Specialists handling denied claims for a large academic health system. This role is great if you’re an RN with 3–4+ years in insurance/denials, want leadership responsibility, and like remote work with strong benefits.

Employer: ECU Health Medical Center

ECU Health Medical Center Location: Greenville, NC

Type: Part-time (.6 FTE, 24 hrs/week), Nights

Bonus: $30,000 commitment bonus + shift differentials

MICU role at a Magnet-designated, 974-bed academic medical center serving 29 counties. Ideal if you want high-acuity experience, strong team support, and a big bonus for committing to nights.

Employer: Physicians East, P.A.

Location: Clinic based in Greenville, NC (remote work)

Clinic based in (remote work) Type: Full-time (and other schedules), Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Telephone-triage and care coordination role for primary care patients, all done from home with a secure workspace and reliable internet. Good fit if you’re an NC-licensed RN who enjoys patient education, EMR work, and steady weekday hours.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Greenville RN roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.