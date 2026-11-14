📅 Holiday shopping & vendor fair at First Christian Church

The 3rd Annual Merry Marketplace at FCC is coming up and moving outdoors this year.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9:00–10:30 AM

Where: First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville, NC 27858

Presented by: First Christian Church

You’ll find local vendors and gift ideas to help kick off your holiday shopping.

If you’d like to be a vendor, you can apply by filling out the online form here:

https://forms.gle/kYM6bbAvdZKP3DFe6

Everyone is welcome to stop by and shop; the church hopes to see the community there.